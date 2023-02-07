ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much production each Pac-12 team is returning in 2023

By Kevin Borba
 2 days ago

When it comes to college football the more experience the better

Throughout all of the craziness that happens in college football there is one thing for certain, coaches like experience.

If you don't believe that, just look at the surge in transfers around the country. The thought process for every program around the nation is the more experienced players on the roster, the more likely you are to succeed.

ESPN's Bill Connelly recently calculated the amount of production every FBS team is returning ahead of the 2023 season, and the Pac-12 has a handful of teams with postseason aspirations that will be returning a similar core as last season. Now, returning production doesn't always mean everything, being that Stanford was one of the most experienced teams in the country a year ago but won three games and got a new head coach. So, just because your team is very experienced doesn't guarantee success, and visa versa.

Let's take a look at which Pac-12 teams are returning the most and least production for the 2023 season.

Stanford

Returning Production: 35%

Rank: 129

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State

Returning Production: 53%

Rank: 109

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colorado

Returning Production: 57%

Rank: 93

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona

Returning Production: 57%

Rank: 90

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State

Returning Production: 62%

Rank: 78

james Snook-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA

Returning Production: 64%

Rank: 59

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

Returning Production: 65%

Rank: 54

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon State

Returning Production: 65%

Rank: 53

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Cal

Returning Production: 68%

Rank: 46

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Washington

Returning Production: 73%

Rank: 22

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Utah

Returning Production: 76%

Rank: 16

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

USC

Returning Production: 76%

Rank: 14

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

