How much production each Pac-12 team is returning in 2023
When it comes to college football the more experience the better
Throughout all of the craziness that happens in college football there is one thing for certain, coaches like experience.
If you don't believe that, just look at the surge in transfers around the country. The thought process for every program around the nation is the more experienced players on the roster, the more likely you are to succeed.
ESPN's Bill Connelly recently calculated the amount of production every FBS team is returning ahead of the 2023 season, and the Pac-12 has a handful of teams with postseason aspirations that will be returning a similar core as last season. Now, returning production doesn't always mean everything, being that Stanford was one of the most experienced teams in the country a year ago but won three games and got a new head coach. So, just because your team is very experienced doesn't guarantee success, and visa versa.
Let's take a look at which Pac-12 teams are returning the most and least production for the 2023 season.
Comments / 0