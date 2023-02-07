How much production each Pac-12 team is returning in 2023

When it comes to college football the more experience the better

Throughout all of the craziness that happens in college football there is one thing for certain, coaches like experience.

If you don't believe that, just look at the surge in transfers around the country. The thought process for every program around the nation is the more experienced players on the roster, the more likely you are to succeed.

ESPN's Bill Connelly recently calculated the amount of production every FBS team is returning ahead of the 2023 season, and the Pac-12 has a handful of teams with postseason aspirations that will be returning a similar core as last season. Now, returning production doesn't always mean everything, being that Stanford was one of the most experienced teams in the country a year ago but won three games and got a new head coach. So, just because your team is very experienced doesn't guarantee success, and visa versa.

Let's take a look at which Pac-12 teams are returning the most and least production for the 2023 season.

Stanford Returning Production: 35% Rank: 129 Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State Returning Production: 53% Rank: 109 Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colorado Returning Production: 57% Rank: 93 Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Returning Production: 57% Rank: 90 Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State Returning Production: 62% Rank: 78 james Snook-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Returning Production: 64% Rank: 59 Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State Returning Production: 65% Rank: 53 Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Cal Returning Production: 68% Rank: 46 Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Returning Production: 73% Rank: 22 Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Returning Production: 76% Rank: 16 Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports