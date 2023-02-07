Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Nascar driver Kyle Busch avoids three-year prison sentence after gun found in his bag at Mexico airport
Nascar driver Kyle Busch has avoided a possible Mexico prison sentence for weapon and ammunition charges. Mr Busch, 37, was arrested by the National Guard on 27 January when staff at an airport in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo found a gun and ammunition in his luggage during a routine screening. Last week, the two-time Nascar champion was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, the Associated Press reported, The Mexico federal attorney’s office has since revealed that a local judge allowed conditional punishment for Mr Busch. He left...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Polygon
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
CBS Sports
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano feud after run-in during the Clash at the Coliseum
While little more than a trophy was on the line in Sunday's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, that didn't stop the NASCAR Cup Series' preseason showcase from producing some hurt feelings. 16 caution flags meant a number of drivers were left unhappy with each other after on-track incidents, including two of the sport's most prolific drivers and multi-time Cup champions.
Legendary Former Olympian Dies
The world of Olympic sports has lost a legend, as the oldest known Olympian, Felix Sienra, has reportedly passed away at the age of 107. Sienra's death was announced by his daughter Magdalena after he reportedly died at the end of January, two weeks after his birthday. Sienra represented Urguay in sailing for the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, where he was able to finish sixth.
golfmagic.com
"Virtually zero" LIV Golf attorneys make embarrassing revenue confession
The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series generated "virtually zero" revenue in 2022, according to court documents. Whilst one important hearing in golf's civil war gets underway, another goes at the pace of 2018 Bryson DeChambeau. A tentative trial date in LIV Golf's antitrust battle with the PGA Tour has been...
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch says he accidentally brought gun to Mexico in January
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch ran afoul of the Mexican authorities last month.
NASCAR TV Ratings: February 2023 (Clash at the Coliseum)
Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Los Angeles, California. The 1/4-mile bullring hosted the pre-season race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View 2023 NASCAR tv ratings below. Sunday’s exhibition race was seen by 3.647 million viewers. It brought a household rating of 2.01. That’s down from last year’s edition...
Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR Team Selects Driver to Qualify for Daytona 500
The Money Team Racing, owned by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, has selected its driver to qualify for NASCAR‘s Daytona 500.... The post Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR Team Selects Driver to Qualify for Daytona 500 appeared first on Outsider.
The Crazy Last Lap of the 2007 Daytona 500 Cost Mark Martin Another Shot at NASCAR Glory
There's no doubt that Mark Martin earned his spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. With a total of 40 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, the now-64-year-old Batesville, Arkansas native is considered to be among the most consistent drivers in NASCAR history, as he accumulated 453 top-10 finishes out of a total 882 races run. Of those top-10s, 271 were top-fives and 61 were second-place finishes. But, despite his impressive resume, there are two major milestones Martin never accomplished as a NASCAR driver: a Cup Series championship and a Daytona 500 win.
Autoweek.com
Buddy Shuman and NASCAR's First International Race in 1952
Although NASCAR was seen in its early years as a sport of the Southeastern heartland, it has carried stock car racing to faraway shores. Japan, for example, and Mexico and Australia. It has made forays into Europe. In 1952, only five years after its organization, NASCAR took its first tentative...
David Pearson's Battle With Richard Petty at the 1976 Daytona Led to the Greatest Finish in NASCAR History
Richard Petty versus David Pearson was the greatest NASCAR rivalry of all time: it's an opinion that borderlines on factuality. There are other top contenders, no question about it. But, I just don't see too many fans out there who could look at the countless epic battles between "The King" and "The Silver Fox" in the '60s and '70s and argue that there were two more worthy rivals in NASCAR's history.
NFL Rookie Won $514,000 Jackpot at Las Vegas Casino
This rookie running back got a big payday during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.
No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Daytona Speedweek Advance
● “I want the Harley J. Earl Trophy:” Aric Almirola has won races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in NASCAR’s top two series, but the Daytona 500 has managed to elude him, once by just half a lap. ● History at Daytona: Almirola scored his first career...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Announcement
Tiger Woods announced something pretty cool on Tuesday. Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, announced via Twitter his latest golf course design project. It would be at the Marcella Club in Park City, Utah. "The course will offer engaging play for every ...
suggest.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record
Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0