Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Lower As Powell Rally Fades; Treasury Yields Hold Steady
Wall Street opened modestly lower Wednesday as traders faded yesterday's solid equity rally ahead of a $35 billion 10-year note auction later in the session. U.S. stocks nudged lower Wednesday, while the dollar retreated against its global peers, as investors parsed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that indicated a balanced assessment of inflation and rate prospects in the world's biggest economy. Powell, who participated in a question-and-answer session...
Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation although none were ready to suggest that January's hot jobs report could push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
marketscreener.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as investors mull remarks by Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks gained Tuesday afternoon during a highly anticipated public speaking appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 1.4%. In an interview with...
NASDAQ
Stewart Information Services Corp. Shares Close the Day 11.2% Lower - Daily Wrap
Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) shares closed today 11.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 17.5% year-to-date, down 29.5% over the past 12 months, and up 39.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.
NASDAQ
Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now
It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
Markets guru Jeremy Siegel predicts stocks will keep surging this year - and warns house prices could plunge 20% from their peak
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to surge and house prices to tumble. The S&P 500 could notch a 20% gain this year, and home prices may fall 20% from their peak, he said. Siegel noted there was much more speculation during the dot-com bubble than the current tech rally.
kalkinemedia.com
Australian shares post worst day in over one month as miners, financials weigh
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Thursday marked their worst session in more than a month, weighed down by broad-based losses among heavyweights miners and financials, while AGL Energy slumped on lacklustre half-yearly results. The S&P/ASX 200 ended 0.5% lower at 7,490.30 points, its lowest levels since Feb 1....
US News and World Report
European Shares Gain on Earnings Boost, Focus on Powell Comments
(Reuters) - European shares eked out slim gains on Tuesday, helped by some upbeat earnings reports though investors grew increasingly jittery about interest rates staying higher for longer as they awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.2%. The energy index was the...
Mexico's inflation rises, leading to interest rate hike
Mexico’s inflation rate rose in January to 7.91%, leading the country’s central bank to boost its principle interest rate to 11% on Thursday. The Bank of Mexico said inflation was not going down as expected, and was likely to remain high for some time. The bank said Mexico’s inflation rate is not likely to decline to the official goal of 3% until late 2024 or early 2025. The bank said underlying inflation showed a “surprising” increase to 8.45%. Food products experienced an annualized inflation of 14%, threatening to erase much of the annual 20% increase in minimum wages announced...
NASDAQ
Investing Strategies: How to Stop Yourself from Making Mistakes During a Drop
I am not usually someone who allows the chart to dictate trades but as I pointed out yesterday, the chart for the S&P 500 flashed a 1-day candle on Friday that is significant enough to make some kind of defensive play advisable for investors. The doji formed on Friday indicates a tie in the battle between bulls and bears and a possible turn to the downside after a few weeks of upward momentum. On its own, a technical signal like that probably wouldn’t prompt any major action, but with the strong jobs report raising doubts about the Fed changing tack any time soon, a drop in stocks looks like a quite likely scenario over the next few weeks at least.
US News and World Report
Stocks, Dollar Slip as Rate Hike Fears Unsettle Investors
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar slid and a global equity rally lost steam on Thursday as nagging concerns about the economy and the future pace of central bank interest rate hikes unsettled investors who earlier pushed European stocks to almost one-year peaks in Europe. An afternoon rise in Treasury...
NASDAQ
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for the Market Comeback with this First Profit Screen
The market dipped on Monday and was a bit mixed through early afternoon trading on Tuesday. The slightly downbeat and subdued start to the week appears to be a welcome and somewhat bullish sign as many bears and market pessimists likely thought a huge pullback was coming after the impressive start to 2023, which has seen tons of stocks climb well over 30% YTD.
investing.com
Australia's four biggest banks fully pass on central bank rate hike
(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTC:CMWAY) and Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Corp followed their two main rivals on Thursday in saying they would fully pass on to customers the 0.25 percentage point interest rate rise implemented by the central bank on Tuesday. Like National Australia Bank (OTC:NABZY) and ANZ Group...
Wall Street Rallies After Swerving on Fed Chair's comments
"By Stan ChoeWall Street rallied Tuesday after the Federal Reserve signaled last week’s stunningly strong jobs report won’t by itself change where interest rates are heading, as some investors had feared.The S&P 500 climbed 1.3% following a shaky day where stocks pinballed between losses and gains as Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave his first public comments since raising rates last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 265 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%.High inflation and how high the Fed will take interest rates to combat it have been at the center of Wall Street's wild movements for the last year. Powell said...
NASDAQ
Expect More Rate Hikes From the Fed
After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points last week, investors assumed that the U.S. central bank was nearing the end of its rate hikes. After all, inflation had been cooling down, and the latest rate hike was lower than December’s increase of 50 basis points, and the previous four rate bumps of 75 bps. But now, because of numerous conflicting data, Wall Street’s not so sure.
thenewscrypto.com
US Federal Reserve on Bitcoin’s Response To Monetary News
US Federal Reserve reports a disconnect between Bitcoin and macroeconomic fundamentals. Sensitivity of Bitcoin, the US Dollar, metals, and other stock prices to macroeconomy news is studied. On Wednesday, US Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a 31-page report titled “The Bitcoin – Macro Disconnect”, compiling the findings of...
NASDAQ
Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ: REYN) share price has struggled to gain traction since the IPO, but one thing is certain. When the share prices drop below $27.75, someone in the market steps in and buys them, which is happening now. The Q1 guidance and outlook for the year are a little on the light side and have the share prices down hard from recent levels.
marketscreener.com
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
