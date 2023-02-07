Read full article on original website
After 'Spirited' Debate, Williamstown CPC Sends 5 Requests to Town Meeting
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday voted to send town meeting five of the six applications for fiscal year 2024 funding. But the last substantive votes of the night were preceded by a lengthy debate among committee members about how to balance the funds sought in the largest applications against the panel's stated goal to carry over 10 percent of its available funds to FY25.
1Berkshire Receives Regional Economic Development Organization Grant
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 1Berkshire announced that it is the recipient of a $295,000 grant award through the Regional Economic Development Organization (REDO) grant program. This funding is made available because of statewide investments made by the Massachusetts Office of Business Development (MOBD) and the support of the Berkshire County Legislative Delegation.
Adams Eyes Park Street Reconstruction, Future Paving Projects
ADAMS, Mass. — The town is planning for about $1.6 million in paving and road construction including reconstruction of Park Street this year. About half would be done with Community Development Block Grants, which the town will be applying for in March. The work on Park Street and along Columbia Street is estimated at $800,000 and will be funded through state funds including Chapter 90.
Candidates Sought for North Adams School Committee Vacancy
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The School Committee is seeking applicants to fill an unexpired term for the next 10 months. A joint meeting of the committee and the City Council will vote on the applicants at a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. Mayor Jennifer Macksey,...
2nd Street Offers Walk-in Hours for Legal Aid Assistance
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street announced new office hours designated for Community Legal Aid (CLA) assistance. Beginning Feb. 16, 2nd Street will welcome walk-ins every Thursday from 1-3 pm. During the free sessions, formerly incarcerated persons can receive advice on:. How to appropriately interact with law enforcement to avoid...
Nominations Sought for North Adams Women's Hall of Fame
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Mayor Jennifer A. Macksey is seeking nominations from the public for the Women's History Hall of Fame. The mayor, the first woman to lead the city, established the Hall of Fame last year to recognize women who "have had a positive impact on the community, and have been an overall example of courage, strength and wisdom." The founding members are former City Council President Frances Buckley, former Gov. Jane Swift, women's boxing pioneer Gail Grandchamp and the late state Rep. Gailanne Cariddi.
SVHC Welcomes Local Midwives to SVMC OB/GYN
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) welcomes Certified Nurse Midwives Kim Griffin, CNM, and Amy Kranick, CNM, MSN, to SVMC OB/GYN and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. "Women at every stage of life need expert guidance for managing their health care and understanding their options," said SVMC's Chair...
MCLA Green Living Seminar Series: 'GDP is Gross, Wellbeing is Better'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Eric Miller, Director of Ecological Footprint Initiative at York University, will give a talk titled "GDP is Gross, Wellbeing is Better" at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the MCLA Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121. The presenter will attend via zoom.
Better Bennington February Pop Up Shop
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Better Bennington Corporation's next pop up is this coming weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 10 - 12, from 11 am - 5 pm. The number of vendors has increased to a total of 17 over the weekend. the shops will be located at at 341 Main Street across from the W-Collective.
Berkshire County Historical Melville Fellows To Present Written Works
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On Thursday, Feb. 16, Berkshire County Historical Society 2022-23 Melville Fellows Ashton Bird and Josie Overbook, both students at Berkshire Community College, will present readings of original works created during their time at Arrowhead as part of Pittsfield's 10 x 10 Winter Upstreet Arts Festival. The...
Authorities Investigating Adams Burglary
ADAMS, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a breaking and entering incident that resulted in injuries. Police Chief Scott Kelley said he could not give much information on the incident as the investigation is ongoing and multiple jurisdictions are involved. "There had been a breaking and entering and there were...
Community Contra Dance in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The North Berkshire Community contra dance is resuming with live music by New England fiddler George Wilson and Selma Kaplan on keyboard, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the First Congregational Church. Dave Eisenstadter will call (teach) all the dances. According to a press release:. A talented,...
Weekend Outlook: Plays, Comedy Nights, and More
Cold weather getting you down? No worries, Berkshire County has a variety of events to warm up your weekend from concerts, comedy nights, and more. The Clark Art Institute is inviting artists of all skill levels to draw using this month's "Animal Planet" theme from 10:30 to noon and selections from its collection of prints, drawings, and photographs as inspiration.
Arce-Jackson Leads Generals Past West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Keanu Arce-Jackson scored 19 points Friday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to a 52-37 win over West Springfield. The Generals jumped out to a 25-14 lead at half-time en route to their fourth straight win. Carter Mungin scored 10 points, and Patrick Brennan...
Valentine's Day Fundraiser Shows Love to Pittsfield Artist
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The community is rallying around a local artist in need of a heart transplant with a Valentine's Day fundraiser. On Tuesday, the "Give a Heart" event to benefit Mike Carty will run from 5 to midnight at Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street. It will include live music, raffles, and mayoral candidates Peter Marchetti and John Krol as guest bartenders.
Taconic Boys Roll Over Westfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 24 points, and the Taconic boys basketball team Saturday scored 31 points in the third quarter en route to a 95-38 win over Westfield. Maimoudou Bamba scored 18 points, and Cesar Santos had 16 for the Thunder. Steve Patch scored nine, and Jamal...
Pittsfield Girls Hang 100 on East Longmeadow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jamie Duquette scored 27 points Saturday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to a 100-39 win over East Longmeadow. Charlotte Goodnow had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. She also passed out six assists. Kyanna Summers had a team-high seven assists while scoring...
Berkshire Bowlers Honor All-Stars, Bestow Honors on Senior Day
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Lee, Pittsfield and Taconic bowling teams Friday all rolled to 3-0 wins in the regular season finale and take a three-way tie for first place going into Wednesday’s county championship at Cove Lanes in Great Barrington. The league is changing up the championship...
Brown Leads Generals Past Agawam
AGAWAM, Mass. – Da’Sean Brown scored 25 points, and the Pittsfield boys basketball team broke open a close game in the second half to take a 78-59 win over Agawam on Saturday. The Generals outscored their hosts, 27-17, in the third quarter to open a 60-50 lead. Brown...
Mount Greylock Girls Fall at Mahar
ORANGE, Mass. – Nevaeh Scribner Friday scored 16 points to lead the Mahar girls basketball team to a 61-39 win over Mount Greylock. Charlotte Coody scored 11 points to lead the Mounties, who got seven from Molly Sullivan and six from Emma Newberry. Mount Greylock (4-12) hosts Springfield International...
