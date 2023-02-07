Read full article on original website
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
bladenonline.com
West Bladen Recognizes Senior Basketball Players, Cheerleaders
Tuesday was Senior Night at West Bladen High School for winter sports athletes. The seniors, along with family members, were announced to the spectators and thanked for their efforts during their time at West Bladen. BOYS BASKETBALL: Gary Parker, Walter Bealon, Anthony Mitchell. GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lainey Autry, Makayla Wright, Rylee...
mansfieldisd.org
Swim Athletes Advance to State Competition
Twenty-five Mansfield ISD student-athletes are headed to Austin next weekend to compete in the 2023 UIL Swimming & Diving State Meet. The students qualified for the state meet after outstanding performances at the regional level. Congratulations to the following high school students and their coaches for advancing to the competition:
Several BHS Senior-Athletes to Compete at Next Level
Several senior student-athletes at Bedford High School have signed or declared commitments to compete next academic year in National Collegiate Athletic Association programs. Two seniors intend to each play two sports at their respective institutions: Richie Fedele, football and lacrosse at Western New England University in Springfield; and Gianna Missiti, soccer and softball at Norwich University in Northfield, VT. Both are NCAA Division 3 schools.
