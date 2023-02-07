Read full article on original website
Kelsea Ballerini Adds More Fuel to Chase Stokes Dating Rumors With One Sneaky Video [Watch]
It doesn't appear that Kelsea Ballerini is looking to squash any rumors about a budding romance with actor Chase Stokes. If anything, the country star is fanning the gossip flames by sharing a quick-and-sneaky video that appears to show the two in bed together. Ballerini was responding to a fan's...
Why Thomas Rhett’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Think His Fame Is ‘Weird’
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
‘Cosmic Love’ Star Christopher J. Essex Gets Downright Sexy in New ‘Time on You’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Christopher J. Essex might not be dating anyone right now, but when it came time to create his new single “Time on You,” the country music singer-songwriter did have one specific woman on his mind. With the help of co-writers Landon Wall and...
Carly Pearce Can Barely Form Sentences as She Tells Her Mom She Won a Grammy [Watch]
After bringing home her 2023 Grammys win for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Carly Pearce got to celebrate with her team and with her duet partner Ashley McBryde, with whom she shares her trophy. But there was one special person who couldn't be at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday night (Feb. 5): Pearce's mom, Jackie Slusser.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Admittedly, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Took Awhile to Warm Up to Each Other
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a heartwarming love story. This year, they will celebrate two years of marriage and eight years as a couple. The two first met on The Voice when Stefani joined as a coach in Season 7, but Shelton says he really didn't get to know the pop-rock singer until she returned to the show two seasons later.
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
Loretta Lynn’s Family Approves of Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Beautiful’ Grammys Tribute
Country fans everywhere applauded Kacey Musgraves for her poignant, authentic tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of an all-star "In Memoriam" segment during the 2023 Grammy Awards — and it turns out, Lynn's family was cheering on the country star's performance, too. "Thank you, [Kacey Musgraves], for this beautiful...
40 First Dance Songs for a Country Music Lover’s Wedding
It's only the most important song of your life! The first dance song at your wedding needs to be perfect, and if you're a country fan, then it likely needs to be one of these 40 hit songs. Contemporary love songs from Brett Young, Blake Shelton and Brett Eldredge are...
Brandi Carlile’s ‘In These Silent Days’ Wins Best Americana Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The record was nominated alongside Dr. John's Things Happen That Way, Keb’ Mo's Good To Be…, Bonnie Raitt's Just Like That..., and Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. Carlile has already had a landmark night, earning the trophies for Best...
See Inside Alan Jackson’s Incredible $19 Million Hilltop Estate [Pictures]
Alan Jackson has unbelievably high-end tastes when it comes to real estate, as pictures of his former hilltop mansion outside of Nashville show. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot mansion in the high-dollar Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., is so lavish that it looks like something real-life royalty might live in. Architect Ron Farris designed the very traditional, very formal home, which also boasts 4 half-bathrooms.
Kelly Clarkson’s NFL Honors Dress Was a Touchdown
Hardy and Lainey Wilson Join Star-Studded Lineup for Leslie Jordan Tribute
The lineup for a star-studded tribute to the late Leslie Jordan is growing. Reportin' for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan has added Tanya Tucker, Hardy, Lainey Wilson, Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, Ernest and Katie Pruitt to the list of performers for the night. Set to take place February 19...
Hear Willie Nelson’s Cover of Buck Owens’ ‘Tiger by the Tail’
Willie Nelson is putting his own spin on Buck Owens and his Buckaroos' classic 1964 hit, “Tiger by the Tail.”. Penned by Owens and prolific songwriter Harlan Howard, the upbeat number features Nelson’s signature vocal delivery over vibrant pedal steel and bass lines, and thumping drumbeats. “I've got...
Update: WWE Icon Jerry Lawler Suffered ‘Massive Stroke’
WWE wrestler and announcer Jerry Lawler suffered a "massive stroke" on Monday (Feb. 6) near his condominium in Florida, but the outlook is hopeful. A tweet from Lawler's official page includes four photos of the 73-year-old taken from the hospital. He is smiling and seemingly in good spirits in all four pictures.
Chris Lane’s Two ‘Foster Fail’ Dogs Are the Sweetest ‘Protectors’ to His Kids
Before Chris Lane and his wife Lauren were parents to their two boys, 20-month-old Dutton and 4-month-old Baker, they were pet parents to two rescue dogs, Cooper and Chloe. In fact, pets are so important to the singer that he included a line about them in "Ain't Even Met You Yet," a song he wrote before Dutton was born.
