The Spun

Mike Greenberg Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction

ESPN's Mike Greenberg has revealed his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Let's just say he has a lot of confidence in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Greenberg acknowledged that Philadelphia has a better team than Kansas City. However, he believes this game will come down to Mahomes having a special ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII.  Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday.    "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Von Miller Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

Injuries kept Buffalo Bills pass rusher and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller from helping his team in their playoff run this year. But he's still excited for Super Bowl LVII and is ready to make his pick. During the Von Miller Cast for Bleacher Report's Super Bowl Live coverage, Miller ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: There's 1 Clear Favorite For Super Bowl MVP

One of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets every year is for game MVP honors. The first 56 Super Bowls featured 31 quarterbacks chosen as MVP, including in nine of the last 13 games. Therefore, it's no surprise that the betting favorite this year is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. ...
GLENDALE, AZ
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl

For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

We predicted the Super Bowl 57 winners with 100 Madden 23 simulations

Super Bowl 57 is rushing up fast, and that means it’s time to predict a winner. EA Sports already did their annual prediction run, but we’ve got another trick up our sleeves. Madden 23 has a useful simulator that allows you to simulate 100 games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles with their proper quarterbacks and dozens of many possibilities for how the game might play out. Some were close, while others were complete blowouts, but from the mass of data, you can piece together an idea of what may happen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Fans keep hammering 1 stupid Super Bowl prop bet

Many fans like to spice up the action when watching the Super Bowl by participating in a Super Bowl squares game or by wagering on many propositions. For some fans, it makes the game a whole lot more interesting to see if they can guess who will be the first to score a touchdown or... The post Fans keep hammering 1 stupid Super Bowl prop bet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Chiefs Get Significant Injury News Days Before Super Bowl

Days before the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have received some positive injury news. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was limited in practice with a knee injury, but should be OK to play in Sunday's game. Sneed suffered a concussion early in the AFC Championship game ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Drake Reveals Massive Super Bowl Bet

Drake is laying down a heavy bet on Super Bowl LVII. According to Action Network, the rap and R&B star has wagered $700,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win outright on Sunday.  If they do, Drake wins almost $1.5 million. Additionally, Drake has reportedly spent at least $265,000 on a ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Super Bowl 57 odds: Eagles vs. Chiefs pick against the spread, prediction

The Super Bowl LVII matchup between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles is a great one on paper. It's a game between two great quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. There are exciting players at the skill positions, most notably Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. Both defenses are loaded with playmakers and can effectively rush the passer. We also should expect plenty of points in this matchup as the Chiefs ranked No. 1 in scoring during the regular season and the Eagles were No. 3.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Charles Barkley Reveals Significant Super Bowl Bet

NBA analyst Charles Barkley is just as excited as the rest of us for Super Bowl LVII, though unlike most of us, he's in a position to put a ton of money down on the game in bets. Speaking to Ernie Johnson during the NBA on TNT, Barkley was asked what his plans were for the Super Bowl. Barkley ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

