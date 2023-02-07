Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Related
Eagles vs. Chiefs: Final score prediction for Super Bowl LVII
The two teams have identical records (14-3) and scored the exact amount of points during the regular season setting up one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory. Philadelphia will look to unleash quarterback Jalen Hurts onto a Kansas City defense that allows big plays on the...
Mike Greenberg Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction
ESPN's Mike Greenberg has revealed his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Let's just say he has a lot of confidence in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Greenberg acknowledged that Philadelphia has a better team than Kansas City. However, he believes this game will come down to Mahomes having a special ...
Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday. "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
Von Miller Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Injuries kept Buffalo Bills pass rusher and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller from helping his team in their playoff run this year. But he's still excited for Super Bowl LVII and is ready to make his pick. During the Von Miller Cast for Bleacher Report's Super Bowl Live coverage, Miller ...
Parents Of Travis, Jason Kelce Reveal Where They Will Watch Super Bowl
Everyone loves a good Super Bowl watch party. But for Donna and Ed Kelce this year, planning to watch the Super Bowl is a complicated matter. Their sons Jason and Travis are each in the big game, but competing against one another. This dilemma is nothing new for the proud parents, as they had to ...
Look: There's 1 Clear Favorite For Super Bowl MVP
One of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets every year is for game MVP honors. The first 56 Super Bowls featured 31 quarterbacks chosen as MVP, including in nine of the last 13 games. Therefore, it's no surprise that the betting favorite this year is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. ...
Chiefs fan just ruined their Super Bowl chances by messing with Rocky
The Kansas City Chiefs may have already lost Super Bowl LVII because one of their fans decided to mess with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Travis Kelce warned fans of the Kansas City Chiefs not to even think about messing with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl
For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Watch Nick Wright join The Herd with Colin Cowherd to drop his official pick for Super Bowl 57.
Look: Chris Berman Reveals Prediction For Super Bowl LVII
The big game is nearly upon us, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to square off Sunday with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. Longtime ESPN anchor Chris Berman is among those who have shared a prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Berman, who has dubbed this matchup "The Roaster in ...
We predicted the Super Bowl 57 winners with 100 Madden 23 simulations
Super Bowl 57 is rushing up fast, and that means it’s time to predict a winner. EA Sports already did their annual prediction run, but we’ve got another trick up our sleeves. Madden 23 has a useful simulator that allows you to simulate 100 games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles with their proper quarterbacks and dozens of many possibilities for how the game might play out. Some were close, while others were complete blowouts, but from the mass of data, you can piece together an idea of what may happen.
Fans keep hammering 1 stupid Super Bowl prop bet
Many fans like to spice up the action when watching the Super Bowl by participating in a Super Bowl squares game or by wagering on many propositions. For some fans, it makes the game a whole lot more interesting to see if they can guess who will be the first to score a touchdown or... The post Fans keep hammering 1 stupid Super Bowl prop bet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs Get Significant Injury News Days Before Super Bowl
Days before the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have received some positive injury news. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was limited in practice with a knee injury, but should be OK to play in Sunday's game. Sneed suffered a concussion early in the AFC Championship game ...
Look: Drake Reveals Massive Super Bowl Bet
Drake is laying down a heavy bet on Super Bowl LVII. According to Action Network, the rap and R&B star has wagered $700,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win outright on Sunday. If they do, Drake wins almost $1.5 million. Additionally, Drake has reportedly spent at least $265,000 on a ...
Super Bowl 57 odds: Eagles vs. Chiefs pick against the spread, prediction
The Super Bowl LVII matchup between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles is a great one on paper. It's a game between two great quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. There are exciting players at the skill positions, most notably Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. Both defenses are loaded with playmakers and can effectively rush the passer. We also should expect plenty of points in this matchup as the Chiefs ranked No. 1 in scoring during the regular season and the Eagles were No. 3.
Charles Barkley Reveals Significant Super Bowl Bet
NBA analyst Charles Barkley is just as excited as the rest of us for Super Bowl LVII, though unlike most of us, he's in a position to put a ton of money down on the game in bets. Speaking to Ernie Johnson during the NBA on TNT, Barkley was asked what his plans were for the Super Bowl. Barkley ...
Drake’s Super Bowl Bet and Prop Bets Total Nearly $1 Million
Drake, in case you didn’t know, loves to gamble, and the bigger the game the bigger the bets. For the Super Bowl, he’s going all out, betting just under a million dollars on Eagles vs Chiefs with a clear lean toward Kansas City. Drake’s Super Bowl bets were...
Swami Sez: Chris Berman picks the winner of Super Bowl 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles are slight favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Which team wins? "The Swami" is back to make his pick on the big game.
atozsports.com
National media outlet makes prediction for Travis Kelce in Super Bowl that Eagles fans will love
CBS Sports made a prediction for superstar Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LVII that Philadelphia Eagles fans will love. Garrett Podell, an NFL writer for CBS Sports, thinks a historic Kelce streak will come to an end against the Eagles. Kelce has had at least...
Comments / 0