Boise gets it’s own Monopoly game. Tell us what essential streets, locations to feature

Hey, Boise! You’re getting your own Monopoly game!

Top Trumps, a subsidiary of toy-and game-manufacturing giant Hasbro, Inc., announced it is creating a Boise-centric Monopoly game board, filled with iconic street names, monuments, and landmarks. Even the “Chance” and “Community Chest” cards will be personalized for the city.

So, instead of Boardwalk and Park Place, how about Warm Springs and Harrison Boulevard? How about the Boise Depot or JUMP instead of B&O Railroad? Or don’t pass Go. Go directly to the Old Idaho Penitentiary and do not collect $200.

The company is asking for community input as it develops the game, so we put together this survey so you can tell us what you think should be featured.

You can choose up to four in each category of streets — business and residential — and landmarks and icons. We will gather your responses and send them off to the company for you. If we’ve forgotten your favorite spot, let us know by emailing Dana Oland at doland@idahostatesman.com .

Boise has finally made it: City is getting its own Monopoly game. You can help create it