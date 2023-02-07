Marijuana dispensary set to open in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fine Fettle will open another location before the end of the month, the Connecticut Social Equity Council announced Tuesday.

The Fine Fettle dispensary has existing locations in Newington, Stamford and Willimantic. The new location will be at 91 Hale Road, and will open to adult-use customers on Feb. 17

The state opened to recreational sales earlier this year, which came hand-in-hand with wiped records for tens of thousands of people who had low-level convictions.

The Manchester location will be the first social equity joint venture cannabis site in the state. The distinction was developed to make sure that the adult-use cannabis program grows equitably, and that funds return to communities that were disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs.

The location qualifies because Kennard Ray, the Manchester site’s CEO, has been a community leader in Hartford, and had previously spent time in prison for drug and gun crimes. He has since founded the Full Citizens Coalition, an organization dedicated to civic engagement and restoring voting rights to ex-felons and convicts.

“This is what Connecticut wanted to do when they made these, make it be partnerships and relationship-driven, and not just the business deal, because for us, it’s more than that,” said Ben Zachs, the chief operating officer of the Fine Fettle.

The Fine Fettle has also received approval to build a 46,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility in Bloomfield.

