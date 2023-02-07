ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Marijuana dispensary set to open in Manchester

By Braley Dodson, Tina Detelj
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJ4xe_0kfaMY2I00

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fine Fettle will open another location before the end of the month, the Connecticut Social Equity Council announced Tuesday.

The Fine Fettle dispensary has existing locations in Newington, Stamford and Willimantic. The new location will be at 91 Hale Road, and will open to adult-use customers on Feb. 17

Where can you buy recreational cannabis in Connecticut?

The state opened to recreational sales earlier this year, which came hand-in-hand with wiped records for tens of thousands of people who had low-level convictions.

The Manchester location will be the first social equity joint venture cannabis site in the state. The distinction was developed to make sure that the adult-use cannabis program grows equitably, and that funds return to communities that were disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs.

The location qualifies because Kennard Ray, the Manchester site’s CEO, has been a community leader in Hartford, and had previously spent time in prison for drug and gun crimes. He has since founded the Full Citizens Coalition, an organization dedicated to civic engagement and restoring voting rights to ex-felons and convicts.

“This is what Connecticut wanted to do when they made these, make it be partnerships and relationship-driven, and not just the business deal, because for us, it’s more than that,” said Ben Zachs, the chief operating officer of the Fine Fettle.

The Fine Fettle has also received approval to build a 46,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility in Bloomfield.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Attorney General William Tong warns vape shops about delta-8 THC products

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on illegal marijuana sales. He announced a lawsuit against five Connecticut retailers who allegedly sold unregulated THC products. The state’s issue is with products containing delta-8 THC, a chemical compound found in marijuana plants. Smoker’s Paradise in East Hartford, AZ Smokeshop in Manchester, Reheem […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven

NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
tourcounsel.com

Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut

Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
CHESTER, CT
WTNH

Nearly $1 million in federal funds awarded for new Wheeler facility

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Construction is underway for a new Wheeler Clinic healthcare facility in Bristol. On Friday, US Senator Richard Blumenthal announced $980,000 dollars in funding for the construction of the facility. A key purpose of the facility is to bring primary care and behavioral health care to one location. The facility will be […]
BRISTOL, CT
NECN

Overdose Spikes Being Seen Around Connecticut

Last year, over 1,200 people in Connecticut died of a drug overdose, and that crisis continues. New Haven says it has seen 12 fatal overdoes in the past two weeks alone. Cities around the state are seeing an increase in overdoses and are trying to curb the trend. In a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Avon residents on edge after string of burglaries

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – A string of burglaries in an Avon neighborhood over the past week has residents feeling on edge. According to the police, thieves have been hitting homes at dusk in the Woodford Hills section of Avon. The thieves are going through black sliders or open doors while no one is home. Neighbors […]
AVON, CT
WTNH

Hartford fashion show brings awareness to domestic violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Domestic violence prevention non-profit “Gateway to Hope” hosted a fashion show and fundraiser in Hartford on Saturday. Organizers say the event is about bringing awareness to important issues and bringing resources to men, who are also victims of domestic violence. “Help for men is so critical because most programs are set […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Watertown woman steals over $90K from Meat Center: PD

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for stealing money while employed at the Watertown Meat Center. According to police, 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage of Watertown is accused of thefts that occurred at the Meat Center from Jan. 5, 2022 through Oct. 11, 2022 while she was a cashier. Through an investigation, police […]
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Person struck by train in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was struck by a train in New Haven, causing a delay on the Metro-North Railroad. Metro-North stated in a Twitter post that the 6:39 p.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Station was delayed by about an hour. The train returned to full service around 9:30 p.m. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man admits having stolen gun, selling stolen converters

A man who was arrested in October 2021 at the Motel 6 in Vernon pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his possession of a stolen gun in the moments before his arrest and his involvement in a catalytic-converter theft ring, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Theodore Roosevelt...
VERNON, CT
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy