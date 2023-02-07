ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico takes a perfect 3-0 record on the road to the Beehive State for a pair of difficult non-conference road matches, but ones that should prepare them well for the eventual Mountain West season. The Lobos take on former conference mates BYU and Utah, with UNM visiting the Cougars on Thursday at 11 a.m. and then making the short drive up the hill to face the Utah Utes at 10 am on Friday.

