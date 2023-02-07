Read full article on original website
Local Residents Voice Their Concerns Over Walmart's Store Closure in AlbuquerqueAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to IndulgeAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New MexicoTed RiversAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
Preview: Don Kirby Invitational features can’t-miss slate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An invitational men’s 4×400-meter relay set for Friday night highlights a jam-packed schedule of competition this weekend as the New Mexico-hosted Don Kirby Invitational takes the stage at the Albuquerque Convention Center. UNM Lobo Track & Field Weekend Schedule. Friday, February 10. 9 a.m....
golobos.com
Ashby named preseason all-Mountain West
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After proving himself in his first season at New Mexico in 2022, Lenny Junior Ashby has been named a 2023 preseason all-Mountain West selection announced by the conference office on Thursday. The Lobo junior earned second-team all-Mountain West accolades last spring, after leading the conference with...
golobos.com
Lobos Travel to Air Force Looking to Record 20th Win of the Season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team looks to complete a season sweep of Air Force on Friday night when it visits the Academy. Game time at Clune Arena is 7:00 p.m. and the game will air on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network. The Lobos...
golobos.com
Women's Tennis Opens at Home Friday with Montana State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNM women’s tennis team faces off against the Montana State Bobcats of the Big Sky Conference for its first home match of the season on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. in the Linda Estes Indoor Tennis Bubbles. The team just shouldn’t get used to it.
golobos.com
Lobos Control From Start in Run Rule of Nicholls
THIBODAUX, La. – The Nicole Dickson era got off to a dominating start as the Lobos pressured Nicholls from the first at-bat, scoring six runs in the first en route a 12-3, five inning win. Amber Linton went the distance in the win, with freshmen Chloe Yeatts and Keyannah...
golobos.com
Lobos Fall to Broncos in Boise
BOISE, Idaho— A late Lobo run trimmed a 17-point deficit down to four with 3:08 remaining in Thursday’s game at Boise State, but New Mexico couldn’t complete the comeback in the 69-62 final. Three Lobos finished in double figures, led by LaTascya Duff’s 15 points and was...
golobos.com
Lobos Win In Wild Comeback Over BYU 4-3
PROVO, Utah — Having only four indoor courts makes for long matches, and dramatic finishes. New Mexico won the doubles point, fell behind 3-1 and then needed wins at Nos. 5 and 6 singles by Ryomo Matsushita and Georgio Samaha to cap a wild come-from-behind 4-3 win and keep UNM perfect at 4-0 on the season.
golobos.com
Lobos Take Perfect Record to Beehive State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico takes a perfect 3-0 record on the road to the Beehive State for a pair of difficult non-conference road matches, but ones that should prepare them well for the eventual Mountain West season. The Lobos take on former conference mates BYU and Utah, with UNM visiting the Cougars on Thursday at 11 a.m. and then making the short drive up the hill to face the Utah Utes at 10 am on Friday.
golobos.com
Seventy-Nine Lobos Named Mountain West All-Academic for Fall
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of New Mexico’s Fall sports programs of football, soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country combined for a non-COVID record 79 honorees on the Mountain West All-Academic Squad. The 79 is a 65% increase from a season ago, when under the same parameters, UNM had 48 Mountain West All-Academic picks in the Fall.
golobos.com
Lobos Begin Road Trip at Boise State Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Lobos return to the road to face Boise State for the second time this season with tip set for 6:30 p.m. MT on Thursday. UNM defeated the Broncos in Albuquerque five games ago and has gone 3-1 since and combined with the win over the Broncos, the Lobos have won four of their last five.
KOAT 7
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
Police, prosecutors say more ‘Glock switch’ gun modifications turning up in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Top law enforcement officials in New Mexico are warning people about what they say is an increasing number of guns modified to act as machine guns. Posting a video to Twitter this week, New Mexico’s U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez and APD Chief Harold Medina are also reminding people of the stiff penalties […]
Albuquerque murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, at large
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect a judge let out, has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run. This is after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday Joe Anderson should stay behind bars until trial, overturning a district court judge’s decision. Anderson has an extensive criminal history, including a previous conviction for shooting […]
2 wanted people arrested in New Mexico
Both arrestees were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Father accused of leaving kid on bus facing domestic violence charge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking for the father whose daughter was left alone on a city bus to be locked up until trial. It comes after he racked up a new domestic violence charge. Police say Nicholas Clinton was drunk when he lost the 5-year-old girl back on December 5 which prompted an Amber […]
