ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

Preview: Don Kirby Invitational features can’t-miss slate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An invitational men’s 4×400-meter relay set for Friday night highlights a jam-packed schedule of competition this weekend as the New Mexico-hosted Don Kirby Invitational takes the stage at the Albuquerque Convention Center. UNM Lobo Track & Field Weekend Schedule. Friday, February 10. 9 a.m....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Ashby named preseason all-Mountain West

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After proving himself in his first season at New Mexico in 2022, Lenny Junior Ashby has been named a 2023 preseason all-Mountain West selection announced by the conference office on Thursday. The Lobo junior earned second-team all-Mountain West accolades last spring, after leading the conference with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Women's Tennis Opens at Home Friday with Montana State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNM women’s tennis team faces off against the Montana State Bobcats of the Big Sky Conference for its first home match of the season on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. in the Linda Estes Indoor Tennis Bubbles. The team just shouldn’t get used to it.
BOZEMAN, MT
golobos.com

Lobos Control From Start in Run Rule of Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. – The Nicole Dickson era got off to a dominating start as the Lobos pressured Nicholls from the first at-bat, scoring six runs in the first en route a 12-3, five inning win. Amber Linton went the distance in the win, with freshmen Chloe Yeatts and Keyannah...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Fall to Broncos in Boise

BOISE, Idaho— A late Lobo run trimmed a 17-point deficit down to four with 3:08 remaining in Thursday’s game at Boise State, but New Mexico couldn’t complete the comeback in the 69-62 final. Three Lobos finished in double figures, led by LaTascya Duff’s 15 points and was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Win In Wild Comeback Over BYU 4-3

PROVO, Utah — Having only four indoor courts makes for long matches, and dramatic finishes. New Mexico won the doubles point, fell behind 3-1 and then needed wins at Nos. 5 and 6 singles by Ryomo Matsushita and Georgio Samaha to cap a wild come-from-behind 4-3 win and keep UNM perfect at 4-0 on the season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Take Perfect Record to Beehive State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico takes a perfect 3-0 record on the road to the Beehive State for a pair of difficult non-conference road matches, but ones that should prepare them well for the eventual Mountain West season. The Lobos take on former conference mates BYU and Utah, with UNM visiting the Cougars on Thursday at 11 a.m. and then making the short drive up the hill to face the Utah Utes at 10 am on Friday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Seventy-Nine Lobos Named Mountain West All-Academic for Fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of New Mexico’s Fall sports programs of football, soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country combined for a non-COVID record 79 honorees on the Mountain West All-Academic Squad. The 79 is a 65% increase from a season ago, when under the same parameters, UNM had 48 Mountain West All-Academic picks in the Fall.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Begin Road Trip at Boise State Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Lobos return to the road to face Boise State for the second time this season with tip set for 6:30 p.m. MT on Thursday. UNM defeated the Broncos in Albuquerque five games ago and has gone 3-1 since and combined with the win over the Broncos, the Lobos have won four of their last five.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, at large

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect a judge let out, has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run. This is after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday Joe Anderson should stay behind bars until trial, overturning a district court judge’s decision. Anderson has an extensive criminal history, including a previous conviction for shooting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy