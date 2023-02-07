ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

ELON University

Three Elon teams present at the WISE Conference

On Feb. 3 and 4, three teams from Elon University presented at the Workshop on Intercultural Skills Enhancement (WISE) Conference on intercultural learning at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Maureen Vandermaas-Peeler, professor of psychology and director of the Center for Research on Global Engagement (CRGE), Eric Hall, professor...
ELON, NC
ELON University

New York Times correspondent Adam Liptak to visit Elon on Feb. 15

New York Times correspondent Adam Liptak will speak at Elon University on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 in McCrary Theatre, Center for the Arts. Professor of Law David Levine will moderate the Liberal Arts Forum Lecture, “The Transformed Supreme Court: A Reporter’s Reflection.” The event is free to all and no ticket is required.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Greg Hlavaty features hammocking and mental health at Elon in essay for ENO

Greg Hlavaty, Senior Lecturer in English, discusses the stresses of post-pandemic teaching and the use of hammock stations positioned around Elon’s campus to preserve mental health in an essay recently featured on the blog of Eagle’s Nest Outfitters (ENO), the maker of a popular hammock. Titled “Campus Hammocking:...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Elon University Jazz Festival set for Feb. 17 and 18

Come and join the Elon University Jazz Ensemble as they will host the Elon Jazz Festival on Feb. 17-18. Guest artists Al Strong and Jon Metzger will share their talents in their own performance with Elon faculty as well as performing with the Elon jazz ensemble. This is a free event and will be hosted in the Center for the Arts. Here is a breakdown of the events for the festival:
ELON, NC
ELON University

BFA acting alumnus Tanner Callicutt ’19 debuts on Broadway

Tanner Callicutt ‘19 is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut as a swing in the revival of “Parade.” Callicutt’s recent non-Broadway credits include “Hairspray” as Fender and Link, “Grease” as Danny, and “West Side Story” as Tony. Most recently,...
ELON, NC

