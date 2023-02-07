Read full article on original website
ELON University
Three Elon teams present at the WISE Conference
On Feb. 3 and 4, three teams from Elon University presented at the Workshop on Intercultural Skills Enhancement (WISE) Conference on intercultural learning at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Maureen Vandermaas-Peeler, professor of psychology and director of the Center for Research on Global Engagement (CRGE), Eric Hall, professor...
ELON University
New York Times correspondent Adam Liptak to visit Elon on Feb. 15
New York Times correspondent Adam Liptak will speak at Elon University on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 in McCrary Theatre, Center for the Arts. Professor of Law David Levine will moderate the Liberal Arts Forum Lecture, “The Transformed Supreme Court: A Reporter’s Reflection.” The event is free to all and no ticket is required.
ELON University
Greg Hlavaty features hammocking and mental health at Elon in essay for ENO
Greg Hlavaty, Senior Lecturer in English, discusses the stresses of post-pandemic teaching and the use of hammock stations positioned around Elon’s campus to preserve mental health in an essay recently featured on the blog of Eagle’s Nest Outfitters (ENO), the maker of a popular hammock. Titled “Campus Hammocking:...
ELON University
Alumni in Action: A ‘peak’ into Carrie Hartsfield MacLean’s ’16 life in Patagonia
Carrie Hartsfield MacLean ‘16 attended Elon University after learning about the school from a friend. She ended up visiting campus before applying and that was all that it took for her to fall in love with the university. She applied early decision because she knew from the start that...
ELON University
Elon University Jazz Festival set for Feb. 17 and 18
Come and join the Elon University Jazz Ensemble as they will host the Elon Jazz Festival on Feb. 17-18. Guest artists Al Strong and Jon Metzger will share their talents in their own performance with Elon faculty as well as performing with the Elon jazz ensemble. This is a free event and will be hosted in the Center for the Arts. Here is a breakdown of the events for the festival:
ELON University
Mebane Enterprise highlights Bilal Ghandour’s support for teen’s book about deleting social media
A recently published book highlighting the experience of an Alamance County high school student as she disconnected from social media became possible with the support of Associate Professor of Psychology Bilal Ghandour. “60 Days to Disconnect” by Keegan Lee, a senior at The Burlington School, and Ghandour came about because...
ELON University
National podcast interviews Lorraine Ahearn about prominent serial killer case
Assistant Professor of Journalism Lorraine Ahearn was the featured guest in a five-part national podcast, “Fearfully, She Walked the Streets,” about the case of a serial killer convicted of murdering a series of prostitutes. The January edition of the true-crime Spotify and iTunes podcast on serial killers, Late...
ELON University
BFA acting alumnus Tanner Callicutt ’19 debuts on Broadway
Tanner Callicutt ‘19 is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut as a swing in the revival of “Parade.” Callicutt’s recent non-Broadway credits include “Hairspray” as Fender and Link, “Grease” as Danny, and “West Side Story” as Tony. Most recently,...
