Glendale, AZ

WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Super Bowl Commercial May Not Air In Iowa

Whether you are a fan of either team competing in this weekend’s Super Bowl game, there is plenty more to look forward to. I personally look forward to the big game for the food, commercials, and beer. One of the most famous commercials of the Super Bowl is Budweiser,...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII.  Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday.    "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

George Kittle Names Only Way Eagles Can Beat Chiefs

49ers tight end George Kittle knows a thing or two about the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl.  Earlier this season, the Chiefs blew out the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns.  Then, in the NFC Championship, the 49ers suffered ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

J.J. Watt Announces Decision On His Coaching Future

The recently retired J.J. Watt will embark on the next chapter of his life. Those plans don't include coaching. Watt gave his seal of approval to the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. However, he doesn't want to follow his former teammate's path. In this week's episode of ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news

This year, the NFL rolled out a new format to the Pro Bowl, featuring a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game in place of the traditional game that’s been played previously. The move was rather unpopular among fans and certainly didn’t draw high ratings. And it sounds like one NFL star is to Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray

Sean Payton likely could have had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job if he wanted it, and many believe he turned it down in part because he did not want to coach Kyler Murray. Payton insists that is not true. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who worked alongside Payton as an analyst for FOX... The post Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs faced quite a few changes at the wide receiver position this offseason, particularly after the departure of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs had several young receivers and a new-look passing attack, so Patrick Mahomes did something a little extra to make sure everyone was on Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
