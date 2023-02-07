Read full article on original website
Sin Cara Was Backstage At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara was backstage at the latest taping of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas. The former Superstar parted ways with WWE in late 2019, and since then has made a handful of appearances for The Crash Wrestling promotion. On Twitter, Cara, now going by Cinta de...
Natalya & Her Sister Post New Video, SmackDown News, Asuka, More
You can check out some highlights from this week’s episode of “SmackDown Lowdown” below:. You can also check out the “Top 10 Moments” from Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. You can check out the latest vlog from Natalya and Jenni Neidhart below:
Legendary Announcer Michael Buffer Praises WWE’s Samantha Irvin
Michael Buffer, considered by many to be the greatest announcer in history, has lauded praise on current WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Buffer, famed for his “let’s get ready to rumble!” catchphrase has announced for the worlds of boxing and the NFL and announced main events for WCW.
Seth Rollins On Wrestling vs. Football, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’/’WWE Main Event’ Previews
Sports Illustrated recently posed the following question to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins: Who’s tougher: Wrestlers or NFL Players? Check out his response below:. Tonight’s new episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airs at 9pm ET on E! Check out a preview below:. The next episode of WWE...
Seth Rollins Shares His Opinion On The Greatest WrestleMania Moment
Seth Rollins has competed at plenty of WrestleManias during his career in WWE, but his Money in the Bank cash-in in 2015 stands above the rest. Rollins made his WrestleMania debut in 2013, teaming with the Shield to defeat Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Big Show. During an appearance on...
What Thunder Rosa Was Doing At AEW This Week
It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, following the firing of Willie Urbina...
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Tampa, FL: Tag Team Headliner
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Tampa, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Damon Kemp, Myles Borne & Bryson Montana. Lyra Valkyria defeated Stevie Turner. Charlie Dempsey defeated Tank Ledger. Isla Dawn &...
Various News: Mercedes Mone, WWE 2K23, Roxanne Perez, More
Emerald City Comic Con has announced that they will feature appearances by Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi), as you can see below:. Roxanne Perez, the current WWE NXT Women’s Champion, has been confirmed as a playable character in WWE 2K23. Hyan revealed on Twitter that she participated in motion capture for Perez’s in-game entrance, and the two trained together at Reality of Wrestling.
2 Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage will be airing on TBS next Friday night at a special start time of 7 PM ET/4 PM PT due to the NBA All-Star Weekend. We now have two matches announced for the show, which you can see below:. * Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes. * Ricky Starks...
WWE SmackDown Results: February 10, 2023
WWE Friday Night SmackDown for February 10, 2023 is coming to you live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
WWE RAW Star Calls For WrestleMania Match With Gunther
Elias has had some notable moments at WrestleMania by sharing the ring with John Cena and The Undertaker for segments. His only match at WrestleMania was against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36, a show held in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elias was a recent recent...
WWE NXT’s Amari Miller Missing Time Due To Torn ACL
WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller will miss a significant amount of time with a torn ACL. She announced the injury on Friday on social media. Miller’s last match was a women’s battle royal from the January 10th episode of NXT. You can see her original tweet below:. You...
Injured WWE Star Preparing For Surprise Return?
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May, when the Usos defeated RK-Bro in a unification title match on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, he may be on his way back. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off...
AEW News On MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, Rampage, More
Mia Yim posted a new “Let’s Play” video where she plays some Phasmophobia with Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai. You can check that out below:. All Elite Wrestling posted the following video of AEW World Champion MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, and Bryce Remsberg appearing on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast:
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/10/23)
WWE invades the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. – Intercontinental Championship Number One...
Possible Spoiler On Returning WWE Star For Tonight’s SmackDown
Ronda Rousey may be returning on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Pwinsider is reporting that several fans have spotted Rousey in Connecticut, where the show is taking place tonight. Mike Johnson wrote, “We have heard from several readers in Connecticut that they’ve spotted Ronda Rousey, so it would appear...
NJPW News – Fred Rosser On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut, IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse
Fred Rosser recently spoke with NJPW about STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand replacing the current taping system. 2023 is a big year for NJPW due to the changes the company is currently making to its programming schedule. Rosser also expressed his excitement for Mercedes Mone’s upcoming NJPW in-ring debut...
NWA ‘Nuff Said’ News – The Renegade Twins Win NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship
The Renegade Twins (Charlette and Robyn Renegade) defeated Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy) to win the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships at the NWA ‘Nuff Said’ pay-per-view event. This was the first time that The Renegade Twins had won the titles. The finish of the...
Various News – Updated Card For Sold-Out NWA Nuff Said, AEW Dynamite Tickets On Sale, More
NWA ‘Nuff Said’ takes place tonight in Tampa, FL. The following matches will be taking place:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. * NWA World Women’s Championship No DQ Match: Kamille vs. Angelina Love. * NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton...
WWE News – Kurt Angle, The Miz, Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns, The Undertaker
The Professional Fighters League has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be the guest judge for the PFL Challenger Series to determine the winner of a PFL contract. The winner will be awarded a whopping $1 million payout. The show airs live on FUBO Sports on Friday, February 10 at 9:00 PM EST.
