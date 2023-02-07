ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Sin Cara Was Backstage At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara was backstage at the latest taping of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas. The former Superstar parted ways with WWE in late 2019, and since then has made a handful of appearances for The Crash Wrestling promotion. On Twitter, Cara, now going by Cinta de...
EL PASO, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

Natalya & Her Sister Post New Video, SmackDown News, Asuka, More

You can check out some highlights from this week’s episode of “SmackDown Lowdown” below:. You can also check out the “Top 10 Moments” from Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. You can check out the latest vlog from Natalya and Jenni Neidhart below:
ewrestlingnews.com

Legendary Announcer Michael Buffer Praises WWE’s Samantha Irvin

Michael Buffer, considered by many to be the greatest announcer in history, has lauded praise on current WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Buffer, famed for his “let’s get ready to rumble!” catchphrase has announced for the worlds of boxing and the NFL and announced main events for WCW.
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Shares His Opinion On The Greatest WrestleMania Moment

Seth Rollins has competed at plenty of WrestleManias during his career in WWE, but his Money in the Bank cash-in in 2015 stands above the rest. Rollins made his WrestleMania debut in 2013, teaming with the Shield to defeat Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Big Show. During an appearance on...
ewrestlingnews.com

What Thunder Rosa Was Doing At AEW This Week

It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, following the firing of Willie Urbina...
EL PASO, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Tampa, FL: Tag Team Headliner

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Tampa, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Damon Kemp, Myles Borne & Bryson Montana. Lyra Valkyria defeated Stevie Turner. Charlie Dempsey defeated Tank Ledger. Isla Dawn &...
TAMPA, FL
ewrestlingnews.com

Various News: Mercedes Mone, WWE 2K23, Roxanne Perez, More

Emerald City Comic Con has announced that they will feature appearances by Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi), as you can see below:. Roxanne Perez, the current WWE NXT Women’s Champion, has been confirmed as a playable character in WWE 2K23. Hyan revealed on Twitter that she participated in motion capture for Perez’s in-game entrance, and the two trained together at Reality of Wrestling.
SEATTLE, WA
ewrestlingnews.com

2 Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage will be airing on TBS next Friday night at a special start time of 7 PM ET/4 PM PT due to the NBA All-Star Weekend. We now have two matches announced for the show, which you can see below:. * Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes. * Ricky Starks...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE SmackDown Results: February 10, 2023

WWE Friday Night SmackDown for February 10, 2023 is coming to you live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
CONNECTICUT STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW Star Calls For WrestleMania Match With Gunther

Elias has had some notable moments at WrestleMania by sharing the ring with John Cena and The Undertaker for segments. His only match at WrestleMania was against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36, a show held in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elias was a recent recent...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT’s Amari Miller Missing Time Due To Torn ACL

WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller will miss a significant amount of time with a torn ACL. She announced the injury on Friday on social media. Miller’s last match was a women’s battle royal from the January 10th episode of NXT. You can see her original tweet below:. You...
ewrestlingnews.com

Injured WWE Star Preparing For Surprise Return?

Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May, when the Usos defeated RK-Bro in a unification title match on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, he may be on his way back. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW News On MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, Rampage, More

Mia Yim posted a new “Let’s Play” video where she plays some Phasmophobia with Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai. You can check that out below:. All Elite Wrestling posted the following video of AEW World Champion MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, and Bryce Remsberg appearing on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast:
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/10/23)

WWE invades the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. – Intercontinental Championship Number One...
ewrestlingnews.com

Possible Spoiler On Returning WWE Star For Tonight’s SmackDown

Ronda Rousey may be returning on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Pwinsider is reporting that several fans have spotted Rousey in Connecticut, where the show is taking place tonight. Mike Johnson wrote, “We have heard from several readers in Connecticut that they’ve spotted Ronda Rousey, so it would appear...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy