WGME
Maine teens accused of leading police on 13-mile chase going 100 mph
Two Maine teenagers are accused of stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase in the Midcoast. According to the Kennebec Journal, Wiscasset police say they tried to stop a car with no plates driving erratically on Route 27 on Monday around 11:30 a.m. The car sped off,...
WGME
Woman indicted for setting baby stroller on fire on Thanksgiving in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman is behind bars after a grand jury indicted her for allegedly setting a baby stroller on fire in Lewiston. According to the Sun Journal, 32-year-old Kris Burgess was formally charged with felony arson, criminal mischief, terrorizing, and violating conditions of release. The stroller was found...
WGME
One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
WGME
Avian flu detected in wild birds in Kennebec County
(BDN) -- Six ducks were found dead in Winthrop after apparently contracting the highly-infectious avian flu. The hooded merganser ducks were found dead in Mill Stream in Winthrop, and lab tests later confirmed that the birds had contracted the H5N1 avian influenza, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
WGME
'It was bizarre:' Augusta area residents baffled by foul smell reported in 10 communities
AUGUSTA (WGME) – There’s a mystery smell in central Maine. In at least 10 communities near the Kennebec River, neighbors got a whiff of something early Friday morning that they wish they hadn't. It was a foul, unknown odor with an unknown origin. The smell was reported as...
WGME
Lewiston father arrested for pulling out gun at children's basketball game
LEWISTON (WGME) - Police say Nathaniel Udoroh was arrested for pulling out a handgun during a youth basketball game. Our media partners at the Sun Journal report that police responded to the incident at the Lewiston Armory just before noon. Udoroh, a parent of one of the children, got into...
WGME
Maine man accused of threatening to 'shoot up' business he previously worked at
PITTSFIELD (WGME) -- A Pittsfield man is arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a business. According to the Morning Sentinel, 28-year-old Benjamin Therrien threatened on Tuesday to open fire at the Hancock Lumber sawmill in Casco where he previously worked. Police arrested Therrien was a later that...
WGME
RIVER VALLEY FREE STORE IN MEXICO IS FORCED TO MOVE OUT OF THE BUILDING
MEXICO (WGME)- Some community members in Rumford and Mexico look to the River Valley Free Store in times of need. But that's about to change. Three weeks is all free store owner Shaunna Lamontagne says she has to move out of the building. "Devastated for the community, you know. This...
WGME
Lewiston superintendent suggests apprenticeship program to fill open teaching positions
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston school officials say schools could be forced to close if they don't find a real solution to vacant teaching positions. Some Lewiston school officials say an alternative method to certifying teachers could be the solution to staffing shortages. Lewiston's superintendent came up with the idea. His...
WGME
Going Extreme: Ice Cross World Championship comes to Maine
AUBURN (WGME) -- Athletes will be going downhill on skates at Lost Valley in Auburn as the World Ice Cross Association comes to town. Ice cross is basically like downhill skiing but with skates. They have a long ice track set up for a fun weekend. The athletes have the...
WGME
Auburn leaders scramble for new plan after shelter funding falls through
AUBURN (WGME) – Auburn leaders are trying to figure out “Plan B” after they couldn't secure funding for a warming shelter where they had hoped. The goal is to open a place for people experiencing homelessness to get out of the cold during the day. Auburn Director...
