Phillips, ME

WGME

Woman indicted for setting baby stroller on fire on Thanksgiving in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman is behind bars after a grand jury indicted her for allegedly setting a baby stroller on fire in Lewiston. According to the Sun Journal, 32-year-old Kris Burgess was formally charged with felony arson, criminal mischief, terrorizing, and violating conditions of release. The stroller was found...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Avian flu detected in wild birds in Kennebec County

(BDN) -- Six ducks were found dead in Winthrop after apparently contracting the highly-infectious avian flu. The hooded merganser ducks were found dead in Mill Stream in Winthrop, and lab tests later confirmed that the birds had contracted the H5N1 avian influenza, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
WINTHROP, ME
WGME

Going Extreme: Ice Cross World Championship comes to Maine

AUBURN (WGME) -- Athletes will be going downhill on skates at Lost Valley in Auburn as the World Ice Cross Association comes to town. Ice cross is basically like downhill skiing but with skates. They have a long ice track set up for a fun weekend. The athletes have the...
AUBURN, ME

