Cowboys Head to Boise State for Saturday Matchup
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys head to Boise State on Saturday for a matchup with the Broncos in ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho. The contest is slated for a 6 p.m. start and is the second meeting between the two teams this season. The contest will be televised on CBS...
Wyoming Cowgirls Welcome Aggies tonight in Laramie
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirls open the homestretch of the regular season Thursday night at 6:30 as the Cowgirls welcome Utah State to the Arena-Auditorium. Thursday's contest will be the first of two at home this week for the Cowgirls and begins a stretch of 4-of-6 games in Laramie to close the season.
Undermanned Wyoming Drops Battle with UNLV, 69-59
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys dropped a 69-59 battle against UNLV on Wednesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium. The Pokes held the Runnin’ Rebels to a season-low 33 percent, but UNLV recorded 10 threes on the night. Hunter Maldonado went over 2,000 career points in the contest becoming the fifth Cowboy in school history to reach the milestone.
83 Wyoming Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-Conference Honors
LARAMIE -- The Mountain West Conference announced its 2022 Fall Academic All-Mountain West team on Tuesday. A total of 83 University of Wyoming student-athletes were named to the 2022 fall team. The 83 Cowboys and Cowgirls included: 12 men’s cross country runners, 11 women’s cross country team members, 31 Cowboy...
Pokes Split Up For Weekend of Competition
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams will be in Seattle, Wash., for the 2023 Husky Classic and in Albuquerque, N.M., for the Don Kirby Invite the weekend competing on Friday and Saturday. The Cowboys and Cowgirl distance runners will head to the University of Washington while...
Wyoming Pearl Harbor Sailor Honored With Arlington Burial
A Wyoming sailor who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor will be re-buried with full honors at the Arlington National Cemetery later this month. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach. Herman Schmidt was born in Kansas, but grew up in Sheridan.
WATCH: Here’s What WHP Troopers Are Dealing With Near Pine Bluffs
Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of miles of highway in southeast Wyoming, and the Department of Transportation says it could be late this afternoon before crews get things back open. According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, conditions in eastern Laramie County have deteriorated horribly. "Our...
Poll: Musical Genre For Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023 Night Shows
Cheyenne Frontier Days will be announcing its 2023 concert lineup on March 2, with tickets to go on sale on March 15. One concert has already been announced, country star Zach Bryan will perform on July 23. What type of concerts would you like to see to fill out the rest of the night show lineup?
Cheyenne Frontier Days Night Shows To Be Announced March 2
Cheyenne Frontier Days Officials say they will be announcing their 2023 night show lineup on March 2. Tickets will go on sale on March 15, according to a news release. But it looks like Zach Bryan will be appearing this year, according to the release:. ''Speaking of tickets... here’s an...
Wyoming Has One of the Top 20 ‘Best State Capitals for Safety’
Anytime your state capital lands on the top of a list, out of all fifty states, especially in the top twenty, it gives you a feeling of pride inside. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023's Best State Capitals for Safety & More" and Cheyenne ranked overall at the 19th spot. Somewhat surprising is the fact that seventeen of the country's state capitals are the most populated cities in their respective states (including ours).
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says. According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries. "Upon arrival, first...
Attempted Murder Warrant Issued for Suspect in Cheyenne Stabbing
A warrant for attempted second-degree murder has been issued for a teen boy suspected of stabbing another teen boy near the front entrance of Cheyenne South High School last month, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas told KGAB Radio Friday afternoon that "officers are still working to locate the...
Larimer County Sheriff: Man Stole Two Vehicles, Escapes On Stolen Bike
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole two vehicles this week before escaping on a bicycle which was also stolen. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called to Rachel Court just east of Fort Collins around 2 p,m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 on a report of a vehicle stolen from a garage. Deputies soon spotted the red Ford F-150 on East Mulberry Street.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office: We Didn’t Buy New Trucks
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office wants people to know they didn't buy new trucks, even though people may be noticing more vehicles around the county marked as sheriff's office vehicles. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post says that it is true that people are...
