Anytime your state capital lands on the top of a list, out of all fifty states, especially in the top twenty, it gives you a feeling of pride inside. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023's Best State Capitals for Safety & More" and Cheyenne ranked overall at the 19th spot. Somewhat surprising is the fact that seventeen of the country's state capitals are the most populated cities in their respective states (including ours).

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO