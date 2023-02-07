Read full article on original website
Related
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
Is This Proven Dividend Stock a Buy?
This consumer staple has almost four decades of dividend growth to its credit.
CNBC
Used vehicle prices swing higher amid unseasonably strong demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
104.1 WIKY
Siemens raises full-year sales guidance after Q1 tops forecasts
ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens reported better-than-expected quarterly at its industrial business on Wednesday and raised its full-year sales guidance, boosted by a strong start to its 2023 fiscal year. The builder of trains and industrial software reported profit at its industrial business of 2.7 billion euros ($2.90 billion) in the fiscal...
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
Uber stock rises after earnings show profit progress
Shares of Uber were heading 7% higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the ride-hailing company delivered an upbeat outlook for the current quarter
104.1 WIKY
Equinor raises energy trading forecast on volatility, flexibility
LONDON (Reuters) – Norway’s Equinor raised its energy trading division’s outlook on Wednesday, saying it expects the business to profit from a more flexible asset portfolio and market volatility. Equinor earlier posted record overall profits for 2022, driven by soaring gas prices, sending its shares up 7%.
NASDAQ
PepsiCo forecasts weak annual profit as price hikes, inflation weigh on demand
Feb 9 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O on Thursday forecast annual profit below analysts' estimates, signaling that multiple price hikes were beginning to dampen demand for its sodas and snacks amid a cost-of-living crisis. There has been a shift in consumer spending with rising inflation forcing consumers to turn to...
104.1 WIKY
Coty raises profit forecast on resilient demand, price hikes
(Reuters) – Coty Inc raised full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on price hikes and resilient demand for its fragrances and cosmetics even as inflation pinches consumer wallets. Even with the United States on the edge of a potential recession, the beauty market’s post-pandemic rebound thrives as wealthy consumers...
marketscreener.com
China's Jan new yuan loans seen hitting record high on policy support- Reuters poll
BEIJING (Reuters) - Yuan loans extended by Chinese banks likely surged to a record high in January as the central bank moved to shore up growth in the world's second-biggest economy following a lifting of pandemic controls. Chinese banks tend to issue more loans monthly at the beginning of the...
GM Posts Record Earnings In 2022, Plans $2B In Cost Cuts By 2024
GM had record earnings of $14.5 billion in 2022 and total revenue of $156.7 billion, according to its newly released full-year financial statement. The automaker also announced a plan to cut $2 billion in costs over the next two years. It intends to make 30 to 50 percent of those reductions in 2023.
104.1 WIKY
Expedia profit misses as severe weather weighs on holiday quarter
(Reuters) – Online travel booking company Expedia Group Inc missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as severe weather conditions toward the end of the year hurt its business despite strong travel demand. Expedia reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit of $1.26 per share, missing analysts’ average estimate of...
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker’s costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year. CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year,...
104.1 WIKY
Entain’s shares tumble as MGM scraps buyout plan
(Reuters) – Shares of Entain plc tumbled up to 13% on Thursday after the U.S-based MGM Resorts International said it had “moved on” from pursuing an offer for the British gambling firm. MGM Chief Executive William Hornbuckle said in a post-earnings call on Wednesday that although it...
104.1 WIKY
Berkshire Hathaway sells $138.9 million of shares in China’s BYD
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 4.235 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$1.09 billion ($139 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale on February 3 lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s issued H-shares to 11.87%...
104.1 WIKY
CVS Health beats quarterly profit estimates on lower medical costs
(Reuters) – CVS Health beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, as a decline in hospitalizations from COVID-19 helped bring down medical costs at its Aetna insurance business. The company posted an adjusted profit of $1.99 per share, above estimates of $1.92 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. CVS...
Siemens stock takes off on guidance upgrade, earnings beat
ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) shares surged on Thursday after the engineering company upped its full year sales and profit guidance and said it had made a "flying start" to its new business year.
Comments / 0