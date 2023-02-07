Read full article on original website
NBC12
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control announced over Facebook Friday that Magnolia, a dog found starving with a puppy, was put to sleep after her health continued to decline. Magnolia was found with a 5-month-old puppy near death by a man on Jan. 31 in the 2100 block...
WRIC TV
Hanover County brings back Project Sticker Shock this weekend
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students from Hanover County high schools will be heading to stores on Saturday, to take part in Project Sticker Shock. Each year, students spend the Saturday before the Super Bowl participating in the program, which warns people about the consequences of buying alcohol for minors.
NBC12
RACC having Valentine’s Day adoption special to find your furr-ever love
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking to get some pets a little extra love, maybe even some new homes, this Valentine’s Day. The rescue is running an adoption special from Friday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 12. Adoption fees are down from $100 to $14.
Richmond Police: Larceny suspects stole thousands from gaming machine
The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating three larceny suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from a gaming machine at a store on Williamsburg Road.
Two Richmond restaurants dealing with repairs after being vandalized
Goatocado and Bamboo Cafe, two restaurants in The Fan, had windows and a door smashed last week for no apparent reason.
NBC12
Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
Investigation underway after ‘terrifying’ search of Happy Trees warehouse
An investigation is underway after Richmond Police executed a search warrant at a Happy Trees warehouse event Thursday night.
NBC12
Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
‘Extreme hoarding conditions’ cause Richmond house fire to reignite, additional manpower required
Richmond Fire crews reported hoarding conditions to the ceiling of the home, which made it difficult to get to the bottom of the fire. Crews were sent into the home two at a time to remove contents in order to access and extinguish the fire.
Richmond man arrested for deadly East Broad Street double shooting
The suspect's car was identified by officers in Henrico County. The suspect was arrested and now faces several charges related to the homicide.
Police interviewing witnesses after man shot outside Richmond store
Police were interviewing witnesses Friday afternoon after man was shot outside a store near Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond, according to authorities.
Richmond Police looking for suspect in Arthur Ashe attempted robbery
Richmond police are working to identify a suspect who attempted to rob a business on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard earlier this week.
Virginia man turns to community to help unsheltered: 'I've been there'
When William Ellis saw a need in the community that raised him, the Petersburg native connected with those around him with a mission to uplift.
Ashland man killed in Hanover I-95 crash, N.C. man injured
Virginia State Police is investigating after a deadly two-car crash in Hanover killed one person and left another injured.
Group opens overnight shelter for homeless in Petersburg
A building on 22 North South Street donated by city council member Marlow Jones has undergone a major transformation in just 15 days.
Man hospitalized, found in car after shooting in Richmond
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one man being hospitalized.
Hanover auto shop paints catalytic converters free of charge to deter thefts
Seredni Tire and Auto in Mechanicsville is offering to paint catalytic converters free of charge to ward off thieves.
Travel impacted, multiple jurisdictions worked water rescue around Varina-Enon Bridge
Multiple jurisdictions are currently responding to a call for a person below the water at the Varina-Enon Bridge.
NBC12
18-year-old arrested in deadly East Broad Street shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting near VCU’s campus Thursday afternoon. Richmond and VCU Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of East Broad Street just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Carlton Jackson,...
Heavy police presence at Happy Trees warehouse in Richmond
There is currently a heavy police presence, including SWAT, at the Happy Trees warehouse in the Chamberlayne area on Thursday night.
