Iowans Organize to Block Use of Eminent Domain for CO2 Pipelines
(Des Moines) -- An environmental group hosted an online rally Wednesday in support of a bill in the Iowa Legislature to block the use of eminent domain to build captured carbon dioxide pipelines. Eminent domain allows the government to take control of private land and convert it to public use....
Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant
Minnesota’s largest electricity cooperative wants the option to burn diesel fuel oil at a central Minnesota peaker plant as a hedge against volatile natural gas prices. Great River Energy is seeking approval from Minnesota regulators to install fuel oil equipment at its 170-megawatt Cambridge peaker plant, which now burns only natural gas. The generation and […] The post Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
Summit claims another pipeline milestone
(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
First flood forecast shows only concern is in eastern Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – The National Weather Service’s first look at the potential for flooding this spring shows most of the state in good shape. Hydrologist Jeff Zogg says eastern Iowa is the only area raising concern. “The first flood outlook for the state of Iowa for this spring is showing a near to below-normal risk of flooding. And most streams in the state the main exceptions, the Mississippi River in far eastern Iowa, where the risk is above normal,” Zogg says.
First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is demanding answers following the case of a woman mistakenly pronounced dead at an Iowa care center. One of their goals is to create a website where people experiencing food insecurity can find local resources. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks in a forum on state policy...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
8 Iowa Facts That Most Locals Don’t Even Know
Every state has amazing facts and records that help define them that not everyone knows about. Are you from Iowa? Have you been a local your whole life? Let us know how many of these awesome fun facts you knew on our app. It's time for the facts about our...
Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year
The state of Iowa paid out $129 million more last year than it should have in unemployment benefits, which was 64 times the overpayments made in 2017. According to newly disclosed state data, 89% of the overpayments made last year were not the result of unemployment fraud, but of state decisions that were reversed on […] The post Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
Iowans Are Built Different! [VIDEO]
In your opinion what states make up the midwest? Where does it end and when does it become the south? The midwest, in my opinion, is by far one of the most underrated parts of the country. It takes a special kind of toughness to live in the midwest year-round. We deal with winters that can be brutal and summer days that have a heat index of 110.
House votes for more money for grants from Iowa Veterans Fund
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa House has unanimously voted to increase the annual budget for grants from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund by more than a third. The grants are to help low income veterans cover unexpected expenses like car repairs. The 500-thousand dollar allotment for the current budgeting year ran out last fall. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says there’d be 800-thousand dollars in grants available each year if the bill becomes law.
Ameresco to develop solar facility at abandoned Illinois landfill
Renewable energy developer Ameresco said Thursday it would work with officials in Illinois to develop a 5-megawatt solar power facility at an abandoned landfill.
How gun commerce has changed in Iowa since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Iowa since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Bill Would Change Work Hour Limits, Other Regulations For Workers Under 18
Des Moines, Iowa — Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours and in a wider array of jobs under a bill that’s cleared an Iowa Senate subcommittee. Brad Epperly, a lobbyist for the Iowa Grocer Industry Association, says key parts of the bill would let 14 and 15-year-olds with a driver’s permit drive to and from a job and all kids of high school age could work later at night.
Price Of Chicken Wings In Iowa Easing In Time For The Big Game
I may not be the biggest sports fan but if you invite me over to watch the Super Bowl, you bet I am showing up for three things; the commercials, the drinks, and the food. As I was helping my boyfriend plan our Super Bowl party this year, one topic that we heavily debated was what kind of chicken wings we were going to do. Frozen preprepared, or prepare our own. After weighing our options, we decided to make our own so that we can do a “sauce bar” to flavor the wings.
Gov. Reynolds: ‘The Future of Fuel is Growing Here’
It’s no secret that Iowa is the leader in biofuel production. In 2022, the renewable fuels industry in Iowa accounted for $7.2 billion, or 3 percent of the state’s GOP. At the 2023 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds shared her excitement about the industry’s growth, saying renewable fuels support tens of thousands of jobs in the state.
Iowa's governor ups national profile
Governor Kim Reynolds headlined a CATO Institute event in Washington, D.C. Governor Kim Reynolds headlined a CATO Institute event in Washington, D.C. When the Iowa Wild take the ice Saturday night against the Chicago Wolves, they'll be doing it in a sea of pink. That's because it's the annual Pink in the Rink Night.
How Did Iowa’s Blackout License Plates Really Get Started?
One thing my fiance and I first noticed after we moved to Iowa was how many different license plates you'll see while driving around. We both grew up in Minnesota and you really only see 1 kind of plate up there. There just isn't a lot of plate variety in my home state.
