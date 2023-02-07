Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Kevin Durant trade winners and losers: Why Rockets, Ben Simmons benefit from Suns' splash; bad news for Lakers
Kevin Durant has changed teams twice in his career. The first time he did so, he created the greatest professional basketball team ever assembled and won two championships with the Warriors. The second time he did so, it took (among other things) several injuries, a pandemic and a shoe that was a size too big to keep him from winning more of them. Now, he's moved a third time. After four disappointing seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns.
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Sports World Reacts To Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade
The Nets shocked the NBA world early Thursday morning, agreeing to a trade that'll send Kevin Durant to the Suns. Not only are the Nets receiving dynamic forwards in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, they're getting back unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. That could, in theory, help ...
Cam Reddish-Josh Hart trade grades: Solid move for Knicks; Blazers take a sellers' stance
The New York Knicks have agreed to trade Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a protected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Josh Hart, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The pick the Knicks are sending is their own 2023 first-round pick, which is lottery protected. If it does not convey this year, it will turn into four future second-round picks.
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
Failed physical by Gary Payton II holding up four-team trade that would send him to Warriors, per report
A four-team trade that was in place before Thursday's deadline is in jeopardy due to a failed physical by Gary Payton II, according to a report from The Athletic. Payton was set to go back to the Golden State Warriors, where he won a championship last season, but the exam reportedly revealed a core muscle injury that could keep him out for up to three months.
Anthony Davis explains video that showed him sitting on bench while LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record
In the midst of all the celebration that surrounded LeBron James' record-breaking night on Tuesday, in which he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, some attention shifted to Anthony Davis. Specifically, one video that quickly circulated on Twitter that showed Davis sitting on the bench while the rest of his teammates were standing as James made the record-breaking shot to pass Abdul-Jabbar.
Jae Crowder trade: Bucks acquire veteran forward from Nets for five second-round picks
The Milwaukee Bucks got their man. In exchange for five second-round picks, veteran forward Jae Crowder will be rerouted from the Brooklyn Nets to the Bucks, as first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. This is a three-way trade that could be folded into the Kevin Durant blockbuster, which would...
76ers' Joel Embiid: Nabs questionable tag
Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left foot soreness. Embiid popped up on the injury report Saturday for the tail end of a back-to-back set with soreness in his left foot. Although Embiid has played in both ends of four of the Sixers' five back-to-backs this season, he could be more likely to sit considering Brooklyn may be without Cameron Johnson (recently traded), Mikal Bridges (recently traded) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) for the contest. If that were to be the case, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line for more minutes at the five.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half
Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
Clippers' Eric Gordon: Joining Clippers
Gordon was traded from the Rockets to the Clippers on Thursday as part of a multi-team deal involving Houston, Los Angeles and Memphis, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Gordon has played a prominent role in Houston over the last several years, and he averaged 13.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game to begin the 2022-23 season. His playing time will likely decrease slightly since Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both healthy for the Clippers, but Gordon should claim some of the minutes vacated by Luke Kennard after he was traded from the Clippers to the Grizzlies on Thursday, especially if Los Angeles chooses to utilize some three-guard sets down the stretch.
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Available to make debut
Conley (recently traded) will be available to make his Timberwolves debut Friday against the Grizzlies. Conley, who was traded by the Jazz to Minnesota on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal, appears to have passed his physical and will be able to make his Timberwolves debut Friday. The veteran figures to replace D'Angelo Russell as Minnesota's starting point guard, but it remains to be seen how much usage he'll get with his new team. Anthony Edwards is expected to remain the primary playmaker, but Conley's connection with Rudy Gobert (groin) could make the lefty's transition to his new team smooth.
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka says he did 'check in' with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on deadline moves
Los Angeles Lakers president and general manager Rob Pelinka addressed the media on Saturday following the team's busy trade deadline week. Through a series of moves that was highlighted by a three-team deal that shipped Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers reshaped their roster in a significant way.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management. Rubio has been eased into action over the last month following a lengthy absence to begin the season, but he'll be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Raul Neto, Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.
Hawks' John Collins: Solid scoring in win
Collins produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 win over Phoenix. Collins scored 16 points on 12 shots and went 4-for-4 from the line but added little else. Atlanta pulled down a total of 59 rebounds, but Collins could manage only two in 31-plus minutes on the floor. The 25-year-old's season averages remain serviceable (13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game), but he still struggles with consistency in his starting role, and his ceiling seems to be capped, as he hasn't topped 20 points in a game since the beginning of January.
