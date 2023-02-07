ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

What's Next For Red Sox? These Three Former All-Stars May Be Worth Second Look By Boston

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Red Sox
Inside The Red Sox
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403XqO_0kfaL0OI00

Should the Red Sox make another move?

The 2023 Major League Baseball season is right around the corner but there still may be moves to be made for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston finished in last place in the American League East in 2022 with a subpar 78-84 record so there is plenty of growth for the club in 2023. The Red Sox have made some interesting additions already this offseason, but there still are some players on the open market that could be worth a second look by Boston.

Here are three former All-Stars the Red Sox should consider signing:

Gary Sanchez - Catcher
Boston certainly knows Sanchez well. The slugger began his Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees in 2015 and spent the first seven years of his career with the club. Sanchez may not be an on-base machine, but he does have plenty of power. To make matters better, he has greatly improved his defense. At one point he was one of, if not the worst defensive catchers in all of baseball but was average defensively in 2022.

Sanchez still is a free agent and at this point certainly wouldn't cost Boston much. The Red Sox currently have Connor Wong and Reese McGuire on the 40-man roster and intriguing slugger Jorge Alfaro on a minor-league deal. The Red Sox recently kicked the tire on the idea of adding former Gold Glove winner Roberto Perez but missed out. If the Red Sox were to ink Sanchez to a minor league contract or cheap one-year deal, a move may make sense to add some more depth and some extra pop to the lineup.

Corey Knebel - Right-Handed Relief Pitcher
The 31-year-old would be an intriguing bullpen option if the Red Sox were to make a move. The Red Sox have been more connected to left-handed relievers lately, but with the addition, Richard Bleier may not need to go that route any longer.

Knebel is a one-time All-Star and has a career ERA of 3.26 in eight seasons in the MLB. The righty played for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 and compiled a 3.43 ERA across 46 appearances. He shined even brighter in 2021 with a 2.45 ERA, although a smaller sample size with just 27 games played. To make matters better, Knebel finished 2022 in the 80th percentile for fastball velocity, 81st percentile for fastball spin rate, and 89th percentile for curveball spin rate.

Chris Archer - Starting Pitcher
The former Tampa Bay Rays hurler may not be what he once was, but he could be an intriguing option for Boston on a minor league deal or one-year contract. Archer is a  two-time All-Star but has dealt with a plethora of injuries in recent years.

The 34-year-old finished 2-8 in 2022 with a 4.56 ERA as a member of the Minnesota Twins. Archer may be six years removed from his last All-Star game, but he wouldn't have to be a star to help out the Red Sox. If he's healthy and can find his form, he could be a solid back-of-the-rotation option for Boston or at the very least a high-end minor league option. If the Red Sox could sign Archer to the minors it would be a no-lose scenario for the club. Either Archer would shine and find his way to the big leagues, or he wouldn't cost much and remain in the minors. At the very least, there's certainly an upside.

More MLB: Ex-Giants Silver Slugger Could Be Worthy Signing For Red Sox To Improve Infield Depth

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Matt Barnes Shares Message For Red Sox Fans Following Trade

The Red Sox traded veteran reliever Matt Barnes on Jan. 30, bringing his tenure in Boston to an end after nine seasons, which included a World Series win in 2018. Barnes was sent to the Miami Marlins in a swap of veteran relievers, and on Tuesday, he officially closed the chapter with an Instagram post thanking Red Sox Nation for their support.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Yardbarker

Could Signing Be Imminent For Red Sox? Here's Why It Would Make Sense

Spring training is right around the corner but that may not mean the Boston Red Sox are done making moves. Boston has made a plethora of additions this offseason and has been connected to even more players it wasn't able to sign. At this point in the offseason things have started to slow down on the rumor front for many teams, but the Red Sox still sound pretty active.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team

A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message

The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

Country Star and Baseball Player Reveal Engagement While Vacationing in the Dominican Republic

A country music singer and professional baseball player are about to get married. According to PEOPLE, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Marshall "Kaz" Kasowski got engaged to Julia Cole while on vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic over the holidays. Kasowski had a wedding photographer posing as a tourist beach snapper and offered the couple a photoshoot. Cole declined at first but eventually said yes, leading to Kasowski popping the question.
theScore

Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker

New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager

Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
The Hockey Writers

Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers

At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, one of the teams that got off to a surprisingly good start was the Philadelphia Flyers. Under first-year coach John Tortorella, they got off to a hot start, but things slowly started going south and now they find themselves on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture looking in. As the March 3 trade deadline grows closer, it looks more and more like they will be sellers, looking to move some bodies to contenders.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Red Sox

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
390
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy