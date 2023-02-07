(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“Ron DeSantis has clearly demonstrated that he wants to dictate whose story does and doesn’t belong. He wants to control what our kids can learn based on politics and not sound policy … He wants to say that I don’t belong. He wants to say that you don’t belong. Whose story does and doesn’t get to count. But we are here to tell him, we are America. Governor, Black history is American history, and you are on the wrong side of history.” —Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO