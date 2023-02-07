ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
Washington Examiner

Pence documents have 'quieted the storm' for Biden, but 'real winner' is Trump

The discovery of classified materials in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home could temper the political storm gathering around President Joe Biden as the investigations into his handling of secret documents get underway. Federal agents this month collected about a dozen documents marked classified from Pence’s home after...
POLITICO

Biden's art of the deal

Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. There are several...
wznd.com

President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
New Pittsburgh Courier

To Be Equal: Gov. DeSantis has charted a course perpetuating a warped history of the nation

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“Ron DeSantis has clearly demonstrated that he wants to dictate whose story does and doesn’t belong. He wants to control what our kids can learn based on politics and not sound policy … He wants to say that I don’t belong. He wants to say that you don’t belong. Whose story does and doesn’t get to count. But we are here to tell him, we are America. Governor, Black history is American history, and you are on the wrong side of history.” —Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell.
The Center Square

Georgia reaction to Biden’s State of the Union falls along party lines

(The Center Square) — Like everything in modern political times, the reaction to President Joe Biden’s Tuesday evening State of the Union address fell along party lines. U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, said Biden "failed miserably" when given "the world stage last night, with the opportunity to address the struggles our country, and individuals across the nation, are facing, offer solutions to these problems, and give the country confidence in our future." ...
Rome News-Tribune

Kamala Harris touts Biden administration climate agenda in Georgia

ATLANTA — The Inflation Reduction Act that Congress passed last year includes nearly $370 billion to address climate change, enough to launch a “whole new industry,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday on the campus of Georgia Tech. “There are going to be a lot of new jobs, a lot of new work,” Harris said during an appearance promoting the State of the Union message President Joe Biden delivered Tuesday night. Biden was promoting his speech to the nation almost simultaneously with Harris during a...
