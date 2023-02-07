Read full article on original website
President Biden's State of the Union address gets rated by Americans
Americans graded President Biden on his State of the Union speech and shared what they believe are his greatest accomplishments as commander-in-chief so far.
State of the Union 2023: Five takeaways from Biden's speech
President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, setting the tone for the second half of his term and launching an opening salvo in his likely bid for a second one.
Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union
When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
Trump Announces 'Play by Play' of Biden's State of the Union
"This speech has the opportunity to rival any of the World's great orators, including, Lincoln, Washington, and…Sir Winston Churchill," Trump posted Tuesday.
Biden vows 'to protect' country in State of the Union speech, refers to China balloon
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday that he would cooperate with great power rival China, but vowed "to protect our country," a reference to a Chinese spy balloon that traveled across America last week.
Washington Examiner
Pence documents have 'quieted the storm' for Biden, but 'real winner' is Trump
The discovery of classified materials in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home could temper the political storm gathering around President Joe Biden as the investigations into his handling of secret documents get underway. Federal agents this month collected about a dozen documents marked classified from Pence’s home after...
Georgia congressman says Biden ‘failed’ American people during State of the Union
“I think he let the American people down tremendously last night,” Georgia Congressman Barry Loudermilk told Atlanta's Morning News on Wednesday.
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
LIVE: Watch Biden’s State of the Union address and GOP response
During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden is set to tout his four-part agenda focused on ending cancer, tackling the mental health crisis, helping veterans and beating the opioid and overdose epidemic. The president is set to make his address before a joint session of Congress — split for the […]
Biden lives in one world and the one the rest of America lives in another
On Tuesday night when President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address, we got a cringe-worthy reminder of the president's age and old school worldview.
Boost for Biden: State of the Union Speech Increases 2024 Election Prospects
Joe Biden's recent State of the Union address to Congress has increased the likelihood of him being selected as the Democratic Party's nominee for the 2024 presidential election and securing a second term in the White House, according to Betfair, a leading bookmaker.
POLITICO
Biden's art of the deal
Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. There are several...
wznd.com
President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address
Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
New Pittsburgh Courier
To Be Equal: Gov. DeSantis has charted a course perpetuating a warped history of the nation
(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“Ron DeSantis has clearly demonstrated that he wants to dictate whose story does and doesn’t belong. He wants to control what our kids can learn based on politics and not sound policy … He wants to say that I don’t belong. He wants to say that you don’t belong. Whose story does and doesn’t get to count. But we are here to tell him, we are America. Governor, Black history is American history, and you are on the wrong side of history.” —Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell.
Georgia reaction to Biden’s State of the Union falls along party lines
(The Center Square) — Like everything in modern political times, the reaction to President Joe Biden’s Tuesday evening State of the Union address fell along party lines. U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, said Biden "failed miserably" when given "the world stage last night, with the opportunity to address the struggles our country, and individuals across the nation, are facing, offer solutions to these problems, and give the country confidence in our future." ...
Here's What President Biden Didn't Say in His State of the Union Speech
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden gave his third State of the Union address. He covered a lot of the accomplishments he has made over the past two years. But he didn’t mention one word about migrants or the immigration problem that has hurt his time in office.
Kamala Harris touts Biden administration climate agenda in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Inflation Reduction Act that Congress passed last year includes nearly $370 billion to address climate change, enough to launch a “whole new industry,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday on the campus of Georgia Tech. “There are going to be a lot of new jobs, a lot of new work,” Harris said during an appearance promoting the State of the Union message President Joe Biden delivered Tuesday night. Biden was promoting his speech to the nation almost simultaneously with Harris during a...
