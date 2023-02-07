TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One juvenile assaulted two other juveniles with a bat on Perry Street and Carroll Street Thursday around 2Pm One of the victims are in critical condition and was admitted to Capital Health trauma center according to Trenton Police. The other juvenile victim was not injured and as such did not require medical treatment. Police stated Due to the suspect and victims being juveniles further details cannot be released at this time.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO