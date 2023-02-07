Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Jury has verdict for New Jersey man who shot and killed medical office worker
🚔 Burlington Township man found guilty by jury of shooting and killing medical office worker in Mount Laurel. 🚔 The gunman had worked as a now former Burlington County Corrections Officer. 🚔 Burlington County Prosecutors said that the jurors in the case declined to convict the gunman of...
Burlington Twp., NJ, Man Found Guilty For Fatal Shooting at Medical Office
A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in 2020. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says that after deliberating for three days, a jury returned a guilty verdict against 54-year-old Bruce Gomola, Jr., on charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault.
Galloway Twp., NJ, Police Save Homeless Man From Overdose
The cops at the Galloway PD and members of the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office have spent the last week combing through areas in the county in an attempt to count the homeless population. Members of the county's Hope One task force help came upon a homeless man that was non-responsive....
Trentonian
Camden man, 25, faces multiple charges in Marlton
EVESHAM – On Dec. 12, 2022, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Evesham Township Patrol Bureau, and extensive investigative work conducted by the township’s investigative bureau identified a...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Two Teens Assaulted, One In Critical Condition
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One juvenile assaulted two other juveniles with a bat on Perry Street and Carroll Street Thursday around 2Pm One of the victims are in critical condition and was admitted to Capital Health trauma center according to Trenton Police. The other juvenile victim was not injured and as such did not require medical treatment. Police stated Due to the suspect and victims being juveniles further details cannot be released at this time.
Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop
A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
Delco men charged in shooting of Philly police officer
Two Delaware County men have now been charged in connection with the shooting of Philadelphia police officer Giovanni Maysonet on Wednesday. The five-year veteran officer was shot while he and his partner were conducting a vehicle investigation.
fox29.com
Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in...
Woman held after second Atlantic City gun case within three months
A Philadelphia woman was ordered held in jail after she was arrested for driving a vehicle in Atlantic City with guns for the second time in 2½ months. Tierra Barnes, 28, wiped tears away Wednesday as the judge told her she would remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility until her case is resolved.
Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops
A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities. An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting
Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
South Jersey Man Convicted In Brutal Stabbing: Prosecutor
A 43-year-old man from South Jersey has been found guilty in a 2019 stabbing, authorities said.Zachary Mai, of Pennsauken Township, was found guilty by a jury on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.On Dec…
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police
A woman in Chester County is charged with corrupting minors after cops say she cheered on a child during a fistfight. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square, escorted a "juvenile child" to a location so the youth could fight another child, police claimed in a statement. Investigators said that video...
Man Shot During Attempted Gas Station Robbery in Lindenwold, NJ
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting during an attempted gas station robbery in Lindenwold Monday night. The incident happened around 10:00 at the Gastrol station at 500 East Gibbsboro Road. At the scene, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Lindenwold Police located a 50-year-old Marlton...
Toilet troubles at South Jersey state prison prompt protest
A water main break last month left South Woods State Prison without working toilets and drinkable water, driving activists to demand change. The post Toilet troubles at South Jersey state prison prompt protest appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Business associate arrested in death of missing Pa. mom: report
Jennifer Brown, 43, of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by friend and business associate Blair Watts on Jan. 3. As of Thursday morning, he’s been taken into custody in connection to her death, police confirmed. According to serval reports including CBS Philadelphia, Brown was found dead in a shallow...
fox29.com
Video: Suspects brutally kick, stomp woman on the ground during Center City robbery
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released new video of a brutal assault and robbery that occurred over the weekend as they work to identify and locate four suspects. The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 5 on the 1800 block of Addison Street. Police say the victim, a 30-ytear-old woman was...
Trenton, NJ student on the run considered armed & dangerous
TRENTON — An adult high school student is on the run after he was found with a gun and ammo in his book bag on Wednesday afternoon. Trenton Central High School went into a shelter-in-place at 1 p.m. in an effort to find student Breion Crayton, who was reported to Trenton police as having a weapon in the building.
21-year-old charged with first-degree murder in 2018 shooting of Kristian Marche
Taron Small shot and killed Marche in August 2018, just one day before Marche was expected to start at Penn State University on a track and field scholarship. Small will be sentenced in May and could face the rest of his life in prison.
Business associate arrested in death of missing Royersford mom Jennifer Brown
The investigation began after the suspect reported Jennifer Brown missing, saying she never arrived to get her 8-year-old son off the school bus.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0