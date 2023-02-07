ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Burlington Twp., NJ, Man Found Guilty For Fatal Shooting at Medical Office

A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in 2020. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says that after deliberating for three days, a jury returned a guilty verdict against 54-year-old Bruce Gomola, Jr., on charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault.
Camden man, 25, faces multiple charges in Marlton

EVESHAM – On Dec. 12, 2022, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Evesham Township Patrol Bureau, and extensive investigative work conducted by the township’s investigative bureau identified a...
Two Teens Assaulted, One In Critical Condition

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One juvenile assaulted two other juveniles with a bat on Perry Street and Carroll Street Thursday around 2Pm One of the victims are in critical condition and was admitted to Capital Health trauma center according to Trenton Police. The other juvenile victim was not injured and as such did not require medical treatment. Police stated Due to the suspect and victims being juveniles further details cannot be released at this time.
Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop

A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in...
Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops

A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities. An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting

Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
Man Shot During Attempted Gas Station Robbery in Lindenwold, NJ

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting during an attempted gas station robbery in Lindenwold Monday night. The incident happened around 10:00 at the Gastrol station at 500 East Gibbsboro Road. At the scene, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Lindenwold Police located a 50-year-old Marlton...
Trenton, NJ student on the run considered armed & dangerous

TRENTON — An adult high school student is on the run after he was found with a gun and ammo in his book bag on Wednesday afternoon. Trenton Central High School went into a shelter-in-place at 1 p.m. in an effort to find student Breion Crayton, who was reported to Trenton police as having a weapon in the building.
