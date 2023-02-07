Read full article on original website
Mizzou’s halfcourt heave drops No. 6 Vols, 86-85
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 6 Tennessee fell in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2020-21 season on Saturday. Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 SEC) mounted a 17-point second-half comeback and had the lead for the final third of the second half, but off a late inbound, DeAndre Gholston chucked up a 3-point shot from just inside the halfcourt line that found the bottom of the net with 0.0 remaining on the clock, giving Missouri (19-6, 7-5 SEC) a one-point victory.
Lady Vols look for season sweep over Vanderbilt on Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (17-9, 9-2 SEC), which is receiving votes in both polls, welcomes Vanderbilt (11-14, 2-9 SEC) to Thompson-Boling Arena for a 2 p.m. matchup on Sunday in the Lady Vols’ annual Play4Kay game. This will mark the 88th meeting of the in-state rivalry, with UT...
Vols football coaching staff shifts focus to 2023 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football has shifted its focus to the 2023 season with offseason workouts underway and the coaching staff gearing up for the start of spring practice next month. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks, new offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and new tight ends coach Alec Abeln met with...
Lady Vols pound out 30 runs on opening day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 12-ranked Lady Vols broke out the bats Friday as they scored 30 combined runs on the opening night of the 2023 softball season. Beginning the campaign at the NFCA Leadoff Classic, UT defeated Howard in game one, 21-1, before taking down Illinois in game two, 9-2. McKenna Gibson and Zaida Puni totaled 16 RBIs over the two games as Gibson went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and six runs batted in. Puni was 5-for-7 at the plate, smashing two homers and driving in 10 runs. Gibson scored three runs of her own, while Puni tallied five.
Tennessee Athletics resumes induction into Hall of Fame
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a three-year hiatus initiated due to the pandemic, the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame is set to resume induction in 2023, with a 12-member class set to be honored the weekend of April 14-15. The class features four Vol greats, six Lady Vol legends, one former head coach and a transformational administrator: baseball player Chris Burke, soccer player Ali Christoph, administrator Joan Cronan, football player Ted Daffer (posthumous), track athlete Tianna Madison, rower Chelsea Pemberton, football player Carl Pickens, golfer Violeta Retamoza, track & field head coach Chuck Rohe, track athlete DeeDee Trotter, tennis player Caitlin Whoriskey and tennis player Chris Woodruff.
Tennessee softball set to open 2023 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball’s 2023 campaign begins Friday as the No. 12/13-ranked Lady Vols travel to Clearwater, Florida, for the NFCA Leadoff Classic, played at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. The weekend opens with a doubleheader on Friday against Howard at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the...
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese 'black market'.
Tyler Summitt names daughter after mother, legendary coach Pat Summitt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyler Summitt, the son of legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, named his first daughter in honor of his mother Tuesday. According to a tweet, the family welcomed the baby girl on Feb. 7. He named her Patricia Lakelyn Summitt after his iconic VFL mother, whose...
Kyle speaks to Northview Primary
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Northview Primary in Sevier County has a full broadcasting club. The kids have a chance to make videos about the school. On Friday, I had a chance to visit the school and talk about weather forecasting and how I got a start in broadcasting. Thank you...
Firefighters extinguish Knoxville College fire
Nashville staple Daddy's Dogs opens location in East Tennessee. The Gatlinburg restaurant will mark the company's first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said.
First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville staple known for its gourmet hot dogs has opened a location in East Tennessee. Daddy’s Dogs partnered with Yee-Haw Brewing and Ober Mountain to bring a new location to the Smokies. The Gatlinburg restaurant marked the company’s first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said.
Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant
Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests for his birthday party. Knox County middle school students win science competition.
Knox County middle school students win science competition
Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests for his birthday party.
Parents advocating for ABA therapy in Knox County Schools
Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home.
Ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People who still need Valentine’s Day plans have several options around East Tennessee, including a possible trip to a Maryville staple. RT Lodge has two different options for this weekend and Valentine’s Day. The Lodge offers a weekend getaway where people can stay on...
Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
Enjoy a calm Saturday before a cold rain settles in
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a quiet start to Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. It all changes overnight into Sunday when a cold rain settles into the region. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Knox Pride Festival could be canceled
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Pride is canceling its annual Pride Festival in October if the Tennessee Senate Bill 3 legislation becomes law. On Thursday, the Tennessee Senate approved Senate Bill 3, legislation designed to restrict drag shows from taking place in public. Story VanNess is a drag performer in...
The Historic Galbraith School getting a major face-lift.
ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese 'black market'.
