KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 12-ranked Lady Vols broke out the bats Friday as they scored 30 combined runs on the opening night of the 2023 softball season. Beginning the campaign at the NFCA Leadoff Classic, UT defeated Howard in game one, 21-1, before taking down Illinois in game two, 9-2. McKenna Gibson and Zaida Puni totaled 16 RBIs over the two games as Gibson went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and six runs batted in. Puni was 5-for-7 at the plate, smashing two homers and driving in 10 runs. Gibson scored three runs of her own, while Puni tallied five.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO