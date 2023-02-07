Read full article on original website
Utah witness photographs unknown light formation moving erratically overheadRoger MarshLehi, UT
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
kjzz.com
'Troopers will be hunting impaired drivers': UHP preparing for widespread DUI blitz
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol are gearing up for a widespread DUI blitz to be held in conjunction with Super Bowl LVII. While the agency did not previously notify the public, Corporal Quincey Breur with UHP told 2News that "Troopers will be out in every area of the state tonight hunting impaired drivers."
Woman ‘on fire’ taken to University of Utah Burn Center in critical condition
The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a call about a woman on fire in Salt Lake City early Saturday morning, according to SLCFD.
Gephardt Daily
Head-on crash in Park City sends 2 to hospital
PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on collision sent two people to the hospital, which taxed Park City emergency responders shortly after they extricated a woman from her vehicle after a rollover on an icy road. The head-on on Highland Drive at 4:30 p.m. Thursday...
KSLTV
Popular SLC Greek restaurant closed from flood can’t reopen for weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular Salt Lake City Greek restaurant closed because of a flood says it could still be weeks before they can reopen, during what’s normally their busiest time of year. Manoli’s is known for great Greek dishes, and warm hospitality. Husband and wife owners...
KSLTV
Woman sets self on fire in downtown Salt Lake City, SLCFD says
SALT LAKE CITY — A video circulating Instagram and Twitter shows what appears to be a woman running in Salt Lake City, engulfed in flames. The source of the video told KSL that it was taken near 300 South and 300 West. Dan Walker of Salt Lake City Fire...
Driver uninjured after single-vehicle accident with entrapment
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An accident in the upper Summit Park area had a vehicle on its side on Thursday afternoon, trapping the driver inside. Park City Fire District […]
Victim identified in fatal Murray auto-pedestrian crashash
A road was closed in Murray during the morning commute on Thursday due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.
kjzz.com
At least one person killed after motorcycle, truck crash in Weber County
WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah (KUTV) — At least one person has died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Weber County. Officials closed southbound lanes at 4700 Washington Blvd. in Washington Terrace while they were on the scene to investigate. More from 2News. Additional details were not initially provided by officials....
KSLTV
One dead in 4-vehicle crash; Highway 40 closed in both directions
HEBER, Utah — One person is dead in a crash involving four vehicles that has closed U.S. Highway 40 in both directions. According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. near milepost 13, which is near the intersection with State route 32 just north of Heber City.
KSLTV
Woman killed in Thursday’s auto-pedestrian crash identified
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department has released the name of a woman who was killed near a crosswalk Thursday morning. The woman is 44-year-old Dixie Edgar of Salt Lake City a news release said Friday. Edgar was in a dimly lit area just west of a crosswalk...
Gephardt Daily
Walmart Super Center in Sandy fails state’s price scanner audit
SANDY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Walmart Super Center store at Quarry Bend in Sandy failed the state price scanner test after I told Utah State officials about the price scanner problems I encountered at the store. Back on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, I shared the...
Authorities investigating death of Park City Mountain employee at Slopeside Village
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 40-year-old man and Park City Mountain employee died earlier this week at Slopeside Village, the new affordable employee housing complex at the base of Canyons Village. The man was a resident of Slopeside, which opened late last year. The exact time...
Gephardt Daily
UHP: More details released after fatal, 4-vehicle crash near Heber City
HEBER CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more details on a Tuesday morning crash near Heber City that killed one driver. At approximately 10:44 a.m., a white Ford F150 pickup was traveling east on US-40 near the intersection of State Route 32.
Man hospitalized with 'traumatic injuries' after trench collapse in Payson
A trench collapse in Payson sent a contractor to the hospital with “traumatic injuries" Wednesday afternoon.
tourcounsel.com
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
Couple fights back after car dealership plans neighborhood expansion
In June 2021, Talia and Maxwell Walker bought and renovated what they hoped would be their dream home in South Salt Lake.
Single vehicle rollover I-80 Westbound
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 2:55 p.m., PCFD Engine 33, Medic Engine 35, Ambulance 36, Ambulance 36, and Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle rollover on I-80 […]
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
LDS Church hits brakes on request to change Heber Valley dark sky rules
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is putting its request to change local dark sky rules on hold for the time being. After requesting in November to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code, the LDS Church still has no date to appear in front of the county’s planning commission.
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
