atptour.com
Sinner Reigns In Montpellier
Jannik Sinner captured his seventh tour-level title and his first of the season on Sunday when he moved past American Maxime Cressy 7-6(3), 6-3 to triumph at the Open Sud de France – Montpellier. Sinner had never won a match in two previous appearances at the ATP 250 event,...
atptour.com
Haase/Middelkoop Triumph In Montpellier
Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop captured their first title of the season on Sunday when they lifted the trophy at the Open Sud de France – Montpellier. The Dutchmen defeated wild cards Maxime Cressy and Albano Olivetti 7-6(4), 4-6, 10-6 in the final of the ATP 250 for their fifth tour-level crown as a team. The fourth seeds lost a set in three of their four matches, but emerged victorious in France.
atptour.com
Matos/Vega Hernandez Save MP In Cordoba QF Win
Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez were one of two teams to win Match Tie-breaks in Friday's quarter-finals at the Cordoba Open. The Brazilian-Spanish team defeated Nicolas Barrientos and Ariel Behar 6-4, 3-6, 13-11, saving a match point at in the Match Tie-break 9/10 before clinching victory on their third match point. They will meet third-seeded Frenchmen Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in the semis after the home hopes saved a match point of their own in a Thursday quarter-final win.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Could Face Early Sinner Test In Rotterdam
Auger-Aliassime begins title defence against Sonego at ATP 500 event. Stefanos Tsitsipas could face Jannik Sinner in a second-round showdown at the ABN AMRO Open, where the Greek is looking to clinch his maiden title at the indoor ATP 500 event in Rotterdam. View Draws: Singles | Doubles. Tsitsipas, who...
atptour.com
Scouting Report: Tsitsipas, Alcaraz & Fritz Lead Rotterdam, Buenos Aires & Delray Beach Fields
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. A three-tournament week on the ATP Tour sees a host of Top 10 stars in action across three continents. Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to the ABN AMRO Open, an ATP 500 event in Rotterdam, while Taylor...
atptour.com
Gonzalez/Molteni Win Home Title In Cordoba
Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni lost a set in their opening match of the Cordoba Open. But the Argentines did not lose another from there, surging through the rest of the tournament to capture the ATP 250 trophy. Gonzalez and Molteni defeated Frenchmen Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 6-4, 6-4...
atptour.com
Shelton Meets Giron, Paul & Isner Could Collide In Delray Beach
Alcaraz to face Fognini or Djere on ATP Tour return in Buenos Aires. Seeded for the first time at an ATP Tour event, #NextGenATP American Ben Shelton will not be guaranteed all the home support when he steps out for his first-round clash at next week’s Delray Beach Open.
atptour.com
Isner Wins Milestone 500th Tie-break, Extending Record
Playing in his own backyard at the Dallas Open, John Isner made ATP Tour history by becoming the first man to win 500 tour-level tie-breaks. The milestone moment came in Friday's quarter-finals, during a 7-6(8), 7-5 win for the American against Emilio Gomez. He had to work hard for No. 500, saving a set point at 6/7 with a second-serve ace down the T before converting on his third set point of the tie-break.
atptour.com
Murray/Venus Rally In Dallas For First Team Title
Jamie Murray and Michael Venus began their partnership this year. On Sunday, they stepped into the winners' circle together for the first time. The top seeds rallied past second seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 1-6, 7-6(4), 10-7 to win the Dallas Open for their first title as a team.
atptour.com
Wu Becomes First Chinese ATP Tour Titlist In History With Dallas Triumph
23-year-old survives 44 aces, saves four championship points to down Isner. Wu Yibing came back from the brink to make history Sunday at the Dallas Open, where the fast-rising 23-year-old saved four championship points before downing John Isner 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 7-6(12) to become the first Chinese player to lift an ATP Tour trophy.
atptour.com
Wu Becomes First Chinese Man To Reach ATP Tour Final With Fritz Upset In Dallas
The fast-rising Wu Yibing scored the biggest win of his blossoming career on Saturday at the Dallas Open. In addition to the personal milestone of his first Top 10 victory against Taylor Fritz, the 23-year-old became the first Chinese man to reach an ATP Tour final in the Open Era.
atptour.com
Moment In Time: Felix Reflects On Rotterdam Triumph
When Felix Auger-Aliassime steps onto court at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam this week, he will be returning to the scene of his first ATP Tour title triumph. The Canadian arrived at the ATP 500 event in 2022 in confident mood after reaching the quarter-finals at the Australian Open. Determined to have a positive week, Auger-Aliassime quickly found his range in the Netherlands.
atptour.com
Alcaraz Sets New Goals After Achieving No. 1 Dream: 'I Have So Much To Improve'
Editor's note: This story was translated from ATPTour.com/es. The time has come. Carlos Alcaraz now has a place and date for his 2023 season debut. He will play his first match of the year next week at the Argentina Open, facing the winner of the first-round encounter between Fabio Fognini and Laslo Djere in Buenos Aires.
