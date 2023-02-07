UVA (14-11, 3-11 ACC) has been without second-leading scorer Mir McLean for a while, and is now having to make do without its third-leading scorer, Sam Brunelle. It didn’t help that Camryn Taylor and London Clarkson fouled out in the fourth quarter Thursday night, just ahead of a 7-0 run by Louisville (18-8, 9-4 ACC) that broke the game open.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO