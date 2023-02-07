Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Shorthanded Virginia loses late lead, falls to Louisville, 63-53
UVA (14-11, 3-11 ACC) has been without second-leading scorer Mir McLean for a while, and is now having to make do without its third-leading scorer, Sam Brunelle. It didn’t help that Camryn Taylor and London Clarkson fouled out in the fourth quarter Thursday night, just ahead of a 7-0 run by Louisville (18-8, 9-4 ACC) that broke the game open.
Augusta Free Press
UVA to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day at JPJ on Feb. 19
When the University of Virginia women’s basketball team hosts Duke on Feb. 19, there will be more happening on court than just the game. In recognition of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, UVA will honor letter winners from the first women’s varsity teams to compete at the university.
Augusta Free Press
Hospice of the Piedmont looking for its next leader after Cottrell announces retirement
The president and CEO of Hospice of the Piedmont has announced his retirement, and a national search firm is assisting the organization with finding a replacement. Ron Cottrell joined HOP in September 2016. Cottrell has previously served in administration at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital for 27 years. “I am so...
Augusta Free Press
$100K Powerball ticket sold in Charlottesville; five $50K winners in Virginia
The $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Five other tickets in Virginia won $50,000 each. More than 46,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Monday’s drawing. One ticket, bought in Washington State, matched all six numbers to win the Powerball...
Augusta Free Press
Laurie’s Chocolates comes full circle in Staunton with popularity of ‘Harry Potter’
Local chocolatier Laurie Douglass has turned a hobby into a full-time business with Laurie’s Chocolates. When AFP chatted with Douglass by Zoom on Thursday morning, Douglass was taking a break from prepping 80 bags of sea salt toffee for delivery to Afton Mountain Vineyards. In her home chocolate workshop...
Augusta Free Press
Local Boys & Girls Club honored for youth advocacy with national award
A HERO of Youth Award was given to the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The award is a recognition from the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the local organization’s advocacy on behalf of Virginia’s youth. “Clubs like ours have a...
Augusta Free Press
VDOT public hearing will gather input on Route 11 pedestrian project in Lexington
The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, March 15 regarding pedestrian access improvements to North Main (Route 11) in Lexington. The meeting will be held at the Virginia Horse Center, 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, from 4 to 6 p.m. Residents are welcome to come...
Augusta Free Press
Six Virginia localities receive Infrastructure Act funding to improve traffic safety
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 is making road safety improvements possible in several Virginia localities. Through the United States Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets For All initiative, the town of Culpeper will receive $160,000. According to U.S. Rep....
Augusta Free Press
MBU to upgrade auditorium, music and film equipment with $150,000 grant
Thanks to an unexpected phone call in 2016, Mary Baldwin University’s main public events forum, James D. Francis Auditorium, is getting an upgrade. A trust executor “called out-of-the-blue saying they had some extra funds to disperse and encouraged us to apply [for a grant],” MBU’s Music Department Chair and Professor Lise Keiter said of the Rea Trust.
Augusta Free Press
Ending homelessness: What can Waynesboro do to prevent the next Tent City?
The area on Essex Avenue in Waynesboro, known as Tent City or Tentpocalypse according to residents, is no more. The homeless men and women living there packed up their belongings on Tuesday. Residents were asked to vacate the premises by 9:30 a.m. today or face possible criminal trespassing charges. Waynesboro...
Augusta Free Press
Equine Herpes virus contained after Augusta County horse tests positive
A horse in Augusta County tested positive on February 1 for Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1), the virus that causes Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy. The State Veterinarian’s Office of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) received the test results. The horse, at a small boarding stable, showed a fever...
Augusta Free Press
Out of the ashes: Spirit of Staunton community will renovate Davis family home
At 6:48 a.m. on January 10, Staunton fire fighters responded to a call on Orchard Lane off of Spring Hill Road. The second floor of a family’s home was engulfed in flames. A candle in an upstairs bathroom had set fire to the curtains and destroyed the second floor. What wasn’t destroyed by fire was destroyed by water.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court office has new Historic Records Assistant
Whitney Rhodes of Fishersville is the second individual to fill the role of Historic Records Assistant for Augusta County. Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced Rhodes appointment Monday. She joined the clerk’s office in January. “We are happy to have Whitney join the hardworking...
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton prepares for 2024 budget season, public invited to participate in process
A joint work session of Staunton City Council and School Board on January 26 included discussion of the fiscal year 2024 school budget. Renovations and new construction proposed at Shelburne Middle School and a new maintenance facility are included in the new budget. “We plan to come with a balanced...
Augusta Free Press
Surprise: The three masked black guys armed robbery story was fake news
Remember the guy who said he was pulled over on Route 262 in Augusta County last week by three armed black guys with masks?. And now the man, Sammie Lee Mason Jr., 38 of Craigsville, has been booked for filing a false police report. This ending to this story wasn’t...
Augusta Free Press
Homeless population packing up, moving out of Tent City in Waynesboro
The unsheltered people living in Tent City in Waynesboro are busy packing up their belongings as they prepare for their eviction from the property they have called home for months or for some, years. The men and women have been told by the Waynesboro Police Department last week that they...
Augusta Free Press
‘Magnitude of increase is unprecedented’: Waynesboro property value up 29.5 percent
Notices of the 2023 general reassessment of real property in Waynesboro were mailed Tuesday. Along with the rest of the Commonwealth, property values increased significantly in the River City, seeing an average increase of 29.5 percent. “The magnitude of increase is unprecedented,” Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp said in a...
Comments / 0