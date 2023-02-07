ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

MBU to upgrade auditorium, music and film equipment with $150,000 grant

Thanks to an unexpected phone call in 2016, Mary Baldwin University’s main public events forum, James D. Francis Auditorium, is getting an upgrade. A trust executor “called out-of-the-blue saying they had some extra funds to disperse and encouraged us to apply [for a grant],” MBU’s Music Department Chair and Professor Lise Keiter said of the Rea Trust.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Equine Herpes virus contained after Augusta County horse tests positive

A horse in Augusta County tested positive on February 1 for Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1), the virus that causes Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy. The State Veterinarian’s Office of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) received the test results. The horse, at a small boarding stable, showed a fever...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Out of the ashes: Spirit of Staunton community will renovate Davis family home

At 6:48 a.m. on January 10, Staunton fire fighters responded to a call on Orchard Lane off of Spring Hill Road. The second floor of a family’s home was engulfed in flames. A candle in an upstairs bathroom had set fire to the curtains and destroyed the second floor. What wasn’t destroyed by fire was destroyed by water.
STAUNTON, VA

