Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling Ahead of Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes posed with daughter Sterling Skye, 23, after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye couldn't be more proud of Patrick Mahomes as he heads to Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Current co-owner shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram Tuesday from Sunday's AFC Championship game, where the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Brittany and Sterling, 23 months, pose with Patrick after the big victory, smiling on...
Reports: Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan informed they won’t be hired as Colts coach
A few days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay said it would be days, not hours before his team found a new head coach. The club still may not be ready for a hire. But Indianapolis is at least getting tangibly closer to a choice. According to separate reports from Albert...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton: We need to take Russell Wilson off the high dive the whole time
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.”
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
Micah Parsons wants Daron Payne on the Cowboys
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically. When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in...
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment
Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
Mostert praises 49ers QB Purdy, sees NFL journey similarities
Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, proved a lot of people wrong when he emerged as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season. When given a chance -- although under unfortunate circumstances for the 49ers -- the 23-year-old made the most of his unique opportunity to showcase his talents.
NFL world reacts to long ‘overdue’ Hall of Fame announcement
While he never won or even reached a Super Bowl as a head coach, Don Coryell has long been viewed as one of the greatest, most innovative coaches in NFL history. He’s also been seen as one of the greatest omissions in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But that is no longer the case. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to long ‘overdue’ Hall of Fame announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles make their roster moves before Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — The Eagles have made their final roster moves before Super Bowl LVII. On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs off IR and elevated safety Anthony Harris and receiver/return man Greg Ward Jr. for the big game against the Chiefs. Expect Siposs to punt in the...
Andy Reid’s Three Keys to Life Are Further Proof That He’s An American Treasure
Andy Reid is an American treasure. There really isn’t much debate about that. Still, Reid gave everyone further proof of how amazing he is while explaining the three keys to life. It was during Super Bowl media day that Reid was asked about these keys to life. “Rock the...
Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in
After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
George Kittle recalls the moments when Brock Purdy showed he belongs in the NFL
San Francisco tight end George Kittle says it only took a few moments for him to see that the 49ers could go far with Brock Purdy at quarterback. On PFT Live today, Kittle explained exactly what he saw from Purdy that let him know Purdy could play. “In chronological order,...
Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded
Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
Josh Jacobs: If you want me to come back and be the hero, you have to pay me like a hero
Over the weekend at the Pro Bowl, running back Josh Jacobs made it clear that he would not like the Raiders to use the franchise tag to keep him in Las Vegas. Jacobs was again asked about that on Thursday’s edition of PFT Live from radio row at the Super Bowl and noted that there actually is a way that he’d be OK if that’s what the Raiders decide to do.
Brock Purdy says doctors may switch to more complex elbow surgery during operation
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy confirmed that the plan is for him to have an internal brace repair surgery to repair the injured ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, but that plan could change during the operation. Purdy is set for the surgery on February 22 and he said on...
Pelissero points out key Purdy trait that NFL scouts overlooked
As the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, rookie Brock Purdy exceeded expectations when he helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship after taking over at quarterback in Week 13. He soared to relevancy and made plenty of history along the way, much to the surprise of analysts...
Ex-Cowboys coach clowns Jerry Jones for his Eagles opinion
Jerry Jones confused the entire football world this month when he said he preferred where the Cowboys currently stand in the NFL compared to where the Eagles and Rams stand. Jones was trying to make a comment on the all-or-nothing approach of going for broke in a given season vs. Dallas' attempts to build a sustainable winner.
