ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling Ahead of Super Bowl

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes posed with daughter Sterling Skye, 23, after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye couldn't be more proud of Patrick Mahomes as he heads to Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Current co-owner shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram Tuesday from Sunday's AFC Championship game, where the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Brittany and Sterling, 23 months, pose with Patrick after the big victory, smiling on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Micah Parsons wants Daron Payne on the Cowboys

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically. When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment

Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Mostert praises 49ers QB Purdy, sees NFL journey similarities

Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, proved a lot of people wrong when he emerged as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season. When given a chance -- although under unfortunate circumstances for the 49ers -- the 23-year-old made the most of his unique opportunity to showcase his talents.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to long ‘overdue’ Hall of Fame announcement

While he never won or even reached a Super Bowl as a head coach, Don Coryell has long been viewed as one of the greatest, most innovative coaches in NFL history. He’s also been seen as one of the greatest omissions in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But that is no longer the case. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to long ‘overdue’ Hall of Fame announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Eagles make their roster moves before Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — The Eagles have made their final roster moves before Super Bowl LVII. On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs off IR and elevated safety Anthony Harris and receiver/return man Greg Ward Jr. for the big game against the Chiefs. Expect Siposs to punt in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in

After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
NBC Sports

Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded

Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Ex-Cowboys coach clowns Jerry Jones for his Eagles opinion

Jerry Jones confused the entire football world this month when he said he preferred where the Cowboys currently stand in the NFL compared to where the Eagles and Rams stand. Jones was trying to make a comment on the all-or-nothing approach of going for broke in a given season vs. Dallas' attempts to build a sustainable winner.
DALLAS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy