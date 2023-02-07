Read full article on original website
Related
krwc1360.com
Dale Kenneth Dahmen
Age 55 of Buffalo, passed away unexpectedly on February 1st. A Celebration of Life for Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick will be held Sunday, February 19th from 1 to 6 PM at the Medina Entertainment Center in Medina. Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation of Jordan. Share a message with Dale’s family at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com.
krwc1360.com
5th Annual “Kites on Ice” Today (Saturday) in Buffalo
The sky over Buffalo Lake will be filled with colorful kites today for the 5th annual “Kites on Ice.”. Suzanne O’Dell with the Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce says anyone who visits will see some of the most unique kites imaginable. She says youngsters can get in on the fun of flying a kite for free if they come early.
krwc1360.com
5th Annual Kites on Ice Saturday on Buffalo Lake
The sky above Buffalo Lake will be filled with colorful kites of all shapes and sizes on Saturday as the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce presents the 5th Annual Kites on Ice event. Buffalo Chamber of Commerce President Sue Olmscheid says residents and visitors alike will be amazed at all the...
krwc1360.com
John Fredrick Brengman II
Age 76 of Buffalo, passed away February 7th. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 PM at the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Further visitation will be held on Tuesday, 1 hour prior to the services at the church. Funeral services for John Brengman II will be held Tuesday, February 14th at 11 AM at the St. Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral at 1701 5th Street Northeast in Minneapolis. Interment with military honors will take place at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood City, Wisconsin. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
krwc1360.com
Three Injured in Head-On Traffic Crash Thursday Afternoon Near Maple Lake
Three people were injured, one severely in a two-vehicle, head-on traffic crash near Maple Lake Thursday afternoon. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports the crash happened around 3:30 PM on County Road 37 near the Maple Lake Airport. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a Honda SUV in the south ditch of the county road, along with a Chevrolet passenger car also in the ditch a short distance away.
krwc1360.com
Clayton Donald Matti
Age 58 of Buffalo, passed away January 20th at his home. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services on Saturday, March 4th at the Plymouth Apostolic Lutheran Church. Memorial Services for Clayton Matti will be held Saturday, March 4th at 2 PM at the Plymouth Apostolic Lutheran Church at 11015 Old County Road 15 in Plymouth. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
krwc1360.com
More Information on Recent Double Murder-Suicide Resulting in Deaths of Two Buffalo Men
Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington have released more information on the incident last week in that city that resulted in the deaths of a father and son from Buffalo, along with another man who is believed to have been a business associate. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges...
Comments / 0