ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
krwc1360.com

Dale Kenneth Dahmen

Age 55 of Buffalo, passed away unexpectedly on February 1st. A Celebration of Life for Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick will be held Sunday, February 19th from 1 to 6 PM at the Medina Entertainment Center in Medina. Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation of Jordan. Share a message with Dale’s family at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com.
BUFFALO, MN
krwc1360.com

5th Annual “Kites on Ice” Today (Saturday) in Buffalo

The sky over Buffalo Lake will be filled with colorful kites today for the 5th annual “Kites on Ice.”. Suzanne O’Dell with the Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce says anyone who visits will see some of the most unique kites imaginable. She says youngsters can get in on the fun of flying a kite for free if they come early.
BUFFALO, MN
krwc1360.com

5th Annual Kites on Ice Saturday on Buffalo Lake

The sky above Buffalo Lake will be filled with colorful kites of all shapes and sizes on Saturday as the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce presents the 5th Annual Kites on Ice event. Buffalo Chamber of Commerce President Sue Olmscheid says residents and visitors alike will be amazed at all the...
BUFFALO LAKE, MN
krwc1360.com

John Fredrick Brengman II

Age 76 of Buffalo, passed away February 7th. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 PM at the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Further visitation will be held on Tuesday, 1 hour prior to the services at the church. Funeral services for John Brengman II will be held Tuesday, February 14th at 11 AM at the St. Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral at 1701 5th Street Northeast in Minneapolis. Interment with military honors will take place at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood City, Wisconsin. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
BUFFALO, MN
krwc1360.com

Three Injured in Head-On Traffic Crash Thursday Afternoon Near Maple Lake

Three people were injured, one severely in a two-vehicle, head-on traffic crash near Maple Lake Thursday afternoon. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports the crash happened around 3:30 PM on County Road 37 near the Maple Lake Airport. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a Honda SUV in the south ditch of the county road, along with a Chevrolet passenger car also in the ditch a short distance away.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
krwc1360.com

Clayton Donald Matti

Age 58 of Buffalo, passed away January 20th at his home. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services on Saturday, March 4th at the Plymouth Apostolic Lutheran Church. Memorial Services for Clayton Matti will be held Saturday, March 4th at 2 PM at the Plymouth Apostolic Lutheran Church at 11015 Old County Road 15 in Plymouth. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
BUFFALO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy