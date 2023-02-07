ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Top 10 Romantic Things To Do in Myrtle Beach

My mother-in-law has agreed to keep my boys overnight this weekend, so my husband and I are planning a long overdue date night! As I was making plans for our Saturday night out, I started thinking about all the romantic things there are to do in the Myrtle Beach area. From long beach walks to dinner out together, there is so much for couples to enjoy along the beautiful Grand Strand. Here is a quick list of a few of my favorite romantic things to do:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

U.S. Navy vessel arrives in North Myrtle Beach area

A U.S. Navy vessel came ashore in Cherry Grove Thursday. Bill Rogers, a North Myrtle Beach resident, said he was walking on the beach this morning when he noticed the large military vessel moving in from the ocean. “Next thing you know, [the vessel] is on the beach, and they...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach officails warning of vendor fees scam ahead of Spring Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning of a new scam ahead of April’s Spring Fest. The city took to Facebook Wednesday, saying that it was aware of someone pretending to take vendor fees for the event. The city said it does not accept vendor applications or fees through a third party, such as Facebook, Venmo or PayPal.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Goats won’t return to Goat Island in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Goats won’t be back. Drunken Jack’s announced in a Facebook post that the goats won’t be returning to Goat Island because it would put them at unnecessary risk. Goat Island has seen erosion over the years and was damaged during Hurricane Ian. “We have been observing the island during […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected

2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Is Getting A Jimmy Buffett Hotel

Coincidentally I saw this news while I was already listening to Jimmy Buffett. So it’s safe to say I could probably be classified as a Parrothead. And I’m good with that. I love Jimmy’s music and eating at Margaritaville or Landshark wherever I go. So when I saw the news that Myrtle Beach South Carolina was getting a Jimmy Buffett hotel, well I was ecstatic. Let’s leave out the fact the only time I visit Myrtle Beach I usually stay at friends’ or family’s beach houses. But I could be persuaded. A press release broke the news this morning that construction will begin on the new Compass hotel. It will be located at 1717 S. Ocean Blvd. Immediate plans have the resort opening in early 2025. Take a look at the map below to see exactly where that is.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy