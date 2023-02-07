Read full article on original website
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
myhorrynews.com
This Italian restaurant's expansion will satisfy a craving in North Myrtle Beach
After eight successful years in Myrtle Beach, Crave Italian Oven and Bar is expanding to North Myrtle Beach. The second Crave will be located at 200 U.S. 17 North, in a former Five Guys burger restaurant in the Surfwood Shopping Center, which is anchored by a Lowe’s home improvement store.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Top 10 Romantic Things To Do in Myrtle Beach
My mother-in-law has agreed to keep my boys overnight this weekend, so my husband and I are planning a long overdue date night! As I was making plans for our Saturday night out, I started thinking about all the romantic things there are to do in the Myrtle Beach area. From long beach walks to dinner out together, there is so much for couples to enjoy along the beautiful Grand Strand. Here is a quick list of a few of my favorite romantic things to do:
PHOTOS: Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Navy vessel came ashore Thursday morning in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach. Photos show the vessel in the area of Boulineau’s supermarket. A crowd had gathered in the area. The vessel left at about 2 p.m. “This morning Service men and women from the US […]
myhorrynews.com
U.S. Navy vessel arrives in North Myrtle Beach area
A U.S. Navy vessel came ashore in Cherry Grove Thursday. Bill Rogers, a North Myrtle Beach resident, said he was walking on the beach this morning when he noticed the large military vessel moving in from the ocean. “Next thing you know, [the vessel] is on the beach, and they...
myhorrynews.com
Balloon recovery efforts could continue for at least a week off Myrtle Beach coast
Recovery efforts could continue for at least a week after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese balloon off the Myrtle Beach coast Saturday, a U.S. Department of Defense spokesman said. Two loud booms shook the Myrtle Beach area Saturday afternoon and the explosions could be heard for miles as...
wpde.com
New ice cream & coffee shop coming this spring to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) - — If you're near Kings Highway and 82nd Avenue you will soon be able to get your ice cream and coffee fix all in one place. Coffee & Cream Cabana at Heidi's corner will open the spring of 2023 and have a drive-thru. It...
Stars and Strikes sets Feb. 18 grand opening at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Stars and Strikes, a new entertainment venue, will open Feb. 18 at the Coastal Grand Mall, officials said Wednesday in a news release. It will be the third South Carolina location for the Georgia-based company. It’s expected to employ more than 100 people. The grand opening will take place from […]
counton2.com
Boats with possible balloon debris spotted in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted Sunday being transported on boats in North Myrtle Beach. Video from Brady Deal shows what could be debris from the balloon on boats at Johnny Causey Landing. We have reached out to federal...
Myrtle Beach warns of online vendor scams for upcoming Spring Fest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach Government said in a Facebook post Wednesday it has been made aware of a scam in which someone is pretending to take vendor fees for the upcoming Spring Fest in April. The city says it does not accept any vendor application or fee through a […]
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle approaching 2-week mark
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been nearly two weeks since Tyler Doyle disappeared while duck hunting on a jon boat in the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach, but search crews haven’t given up looking for the 22-year-old. “As of [Wednesday], our officers and the Brunswick County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office continue to search […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach officails warning of vendor fees scam ahead of Spring Fest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning of a new scam ahead of April’s Spring Fest. The city took to Facebook Wednesday, saying that it was aware of someone pretending to take vendor fees for the event. The city said it does not accept vendor applications or fees through a third party, such as Facebook, Venmo or PayPal.
Day 12: South Carolina officials identify missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North...
Goats won’t return to Goat Island in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Goats won’t be back. Drunken Jack’s announced in a Facebook post that the goats won’t be returning to Goat Island because it would put them at unnecessary risk. Goat Island has seen erosion over the years and was damaged during Hurricane Ian. “We have been observing the island during […]
WMBF
Crash blocks lanes along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area; 1 hurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544 due to a crash. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 8:45 a.m. Thursday to Highway 17 Bypass and Deerfield Avenue for a wreck involving two cars. One person was taken...
wpde.com
Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected
2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Is Getting A Jimmy Buffett Hotel
Coincidentally I saw this news while I was already listening to Jimmy Buffett. So it’s safe to say I could probably be classified as a Parrothead. And I’m good with that. I love Jimmy’s music and eating at Margaritaville or Landshark wherever I go. So when I saw the news that Myrtle Beach South Carolina was getting a Jimmy Buffett hotel, well I was ecstatic. Let’s leave out the fact the only time I visit Myrtle Beach I usually stay at friends’ or family’s beach houses. But I could be persuaded. A press release broke the news this morning that construction will begin on the new Compass hotel. It will be located at 1717 S. Ocean Blvd. Immediate plans have the resort opening in early 2025. Take a look at the map below to see exactly where that is.
South Carolina Beach Ranked One Of The 'Deadliest' In America
Travel Lens found the 10 most hazardous beaches in the country, and one is right here in South Carolina.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WMBF
Pawleys Island woman wins $100K from lottery ticket after grocery shopping
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pawleys Island woman became $100,000 richer after a recent grocery shopping trip, according to officials. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner, who was not identified, bought a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket before leaving the Publix Location on Ocean Highway. She...
U.S. Navy finds debris from Chinese spy balloon off Myrtle Beach coast
U.S. Navy divers have recovered parts of what military officials have called a Chinese spy surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach.
