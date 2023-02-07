Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Methodist Awards $6.8 Million to Underserved Communities in Greater Houston AreaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas' Best "Under the Radar" RestaurantTravel MavenHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Related
tourcounsel.com
PlazAmericas | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
PlazAmericas, formerly known as Sharpstown Mall and earlier Sharpstown Center, is a shopping mall located in the Sharpstown development in Greater Sharpstown, Houston, Texas. The mall is located on the northwest corner of Interstate 69/U.S. Route 59 and Bellaire Boulevard. This is the third mall to be built in Houston after Gulfgate Mall opened in 1956 and Meyerland Plaza in 1957, but the first fully air-conditioned mall in Houston.
flicksandfood.com
Soul Food Eatery and Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score Big for the Game
Soul Food Eatery & Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game. The bakery and soul food kitchen, Cupcake Kitchen in Houston, offers fans 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular bakery and soul food...
Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District
One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
Spring to Become New Home of Summer Moon
This coffee shop is tentatively set to open in time for summer.
Click2Houston.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 150 stores nationwide, including 2 in Houston-area, report says
HOUSTON – Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday unveiled its list of nearly 150 stores that will shutter by the end of this year. Two of the stores listed are from the Houston area:. The Crossing at 518, 2750 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland. Although no specific date has been...
Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day
HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
houstoniamag.com
Houston Man Plans to Close the Wealth Gap
Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Tederick Derosin never thought financial freedom would be possible. It wasn’t until he moved to Houston in 2015 to work in the oil fields that his life changed forever. After suffering a knee injury, Derosin suddenly found himself unable to walk, and worse, unable to work. But that injury may have been the best thing to happen to him.
DWI patrols across Houston area increasing for Super Bowl, Mardi Gras
GALVESTON, Texas — Law enforcement will be ramping up DWI patrols ahead of Super Bowl and Mardi Gras weekend in Galveston. Families impacted by DWI crashes are encouraging people to think twice before drinking and driving. Mayra Urban’s brother, Elijiah Rangel, 26, was recently killed by an alleged drunk...
Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas
Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
Big 12 agrees to let Texas and Oklahoma leave conference a year earlier than planned
So much for two years of UT vs. UH. The two SEC-bound schools will still have to approve their earlier departures, but they're poised to leave earlier than the previously planned June 2025.
Heading to 'The Biggest Picnic in Texas' at Memorial Park today to celebrate the new land bridge? Bring a jacket!
HOUSTON — Memorial Park is playing host to “The Biggest Picnic in Texas” today for the official grand opening of the Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie. The community is invited to come and experience the new 100-acre space at the free event taking...
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
uhcougars.com
Strong Day Starts Weekend
HOUSTON – Freshman Mak'hi Falkquay won 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash at the Howie Ryan Invitational and senior Benjamin Okafor finished second in the long jump at the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas as the Houston track and field team opened its weekend of competition on Friday. In total,...
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is opening a second location in Houston of his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, and he is looking for people to join his team.
KHOU
Are Houston Cougars the most likely Final 4 team? | Locked on College Basketball
HOUSTON — The last time the college basketball season felt this wide open less than a month before March Madness was in 2013 when Louisville ultimately hoisted the trophy. This year the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams - North Carolina and Gonzaga - have fallen outside the top ten while many other teams have risen and ultimately fallen, including UConn, Tennessee, Texas, Kansas, and Duke.
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
Astros to face Space Cowboys in exhibition game in Sugar Land | How to get tickets
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Single-game tickets for the inaugural exhibition game between the Houston Astros and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys went on sale Thursday and fans snatched them up fast. Tickets for the event sold out in two hours. The Spring Training exhibition game will be held at...
KHOU
Houston, TX
66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 6