Houston, TX

PlazAmericas | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

PlazAmericas, formerly known as Sharpstown Mall and earlier Sharpstown Center, is a shopping mall located in the Sharpstown development in Greater Sharpstown, Houston, Texas. The mall is located on the northwest corner of Interstate 69/U.S. Route 59 and Bellaire Boulevard. This is the third mall to be built in Houston after Gulfgate Mall opened in 1956 and Meyerland Plaza in 1957, but the first fully air-conditioned mall in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District

One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day

HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Houston Man Plans to Close the Wealth Gap

Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Tederick Derosin never thought financial freedom would be possible. It wasn’t until he moved to Houston in 2015 to work in the oil fields that his life changed forever. After suffering a knee injury, Derosin suddenly found himself unable to walk, and worse, unable to work. But that injury may have been the best thing to happen to him.
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas

Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Strong Day Starts Weekend

HOUSTON – Freshman Mak'hi Falkquay won 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash at the Howie Ryan Invitational and senior Benjamin Okafor finished second in the long jump at the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas as the Houston track and field team opened its weekend of competition on Friday. In total,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Are Houston Cougars the most likely Final 4 team? | Locked on College Basketball

HOUSTON — The last time the college basketball season felt this wide open less than a month before March Madness was in 2013 when Louisville ultimately hoisted the trophy. This year the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams - North Carolina and Gonzaga - have fallen outside the top ten while many other teams have risen and ultimately fallen, including UConn, Tennessee, Texas, Kansas, and Duke.
HOUSTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

KHOU

