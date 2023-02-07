The Alachua County Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve a spending plan worth millions for funding conservation and parks across the county. The money comes from a new surtax passed Nov. 8 by a citizen vote. It adds a full cent sales tax county-wide: One half of every cent is dedicated to acquire and improve conservation lands, and the other half is dedicated to public infrastructure spending. The meeting was meant to organize spending for the conservation part of the surtax.

