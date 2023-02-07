ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Gators win Sunshine Showdown in thrilling Spring season home opener

The Florida Gators started from behind when they lost the doubles point. However, they defeated the Florida State Seminoles, fueled by last-second efforts from freshman Rachel Gailis and junior Sara Dahlstrom. The No. 18 Florida Gators women’s tennis team hosted its first match of the Spring season versus in-state rival...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida fall on home floor again against Mississippi State

Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley shifted her starting lineup for the first time in several games. Senior guard Leilani Correa replaced sophomore Alberte Rimdal in the starting five for the first time this season. The move didn’t spark a change for the Gators’ offense, though, and Florida suffered another...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida no match for No. 3 Alabama

The Gators found nothing in the Heart of Dixie despite a career night for Florida freshman guard Riley Kugel and a stellar performance by graduate student forward Colin Castleton. The Crimson Tide cruised through another Southeastern Conference opponent as the crowd in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, sang along to Gainesville native Tom...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida prepares for Tuscaloosa to face No. 3 Alabama

Competition becomes more fierce as March approaches and teams fight to make a name for themselves. The Gators currently are one of the “First Four Out” of the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. Florida can build its resumé with a win Wednesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville musician aims to raise funds for Zimbabwe through new EP

Seneca Schachter has considered himself a musician since high school, when he fell in love with the art of rhyming and began to compose songs. Now, the Gainesville native confidently adds another word to his title: activist. Schachter, 40, released “WORK TO DO,” the lead single off his upcoming EP,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally makes charity taste delicious

For one loyal food truck’s menu selection, its advice is straightforward: “Keep it simple, stupid.”. Monsta Lobsta has been participating in the Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally since the event’s inception in 2013. Lobster lovers and co-owners Kurt and Amnita Andreaus have continued to return to Gainesville for a decade to show their support of the High Dive’s food, festival and philanthropy.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County Commission approves plan to spend $151 million on parks, land conservation

The Alachua County Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve a spending plan worth millions for funding conservation and parks across the county. The money comes from a new surtax passed Nov. 8 by a citizen vote. It adds a full cent sales tax county-wide: One half of every cent is dedicated to acquire and improve conservation lands, and the other half is dedicated to public infrastructure spending. The meeting was meant to organize spending for the conservation part of the surtax.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

