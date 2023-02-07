ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

Jeffrey Francis Baert

Age 57 of Staples and formerly of Buffalo, passed away February 7th at his home. A funeral Mass for Jeffrey Baert will be held Thursday, February 23rd at 2 PM, followed by a Remembrance of Life from 3 to 6 PM at the St. John’s Catholic Education Center on Highway 12 in Cokato.
STAPLES, MN
5th Annual “Kites on Ice” Today (Saturday) in Buffalo

The sky over Buffalo Lake will be filled with colorful kites today for the 5th annual “Kites on Ice.”. Suzanne O’Dell with the Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce says anyone who visits will see some of the most unique kites imaginable. She says youngsters can get in on the fun of flying a kite for free if they come early.
BUFFALO, MN
Dale Kenneth Dahmen

Age 55 of Buffalo, passed away unexpectedly on February 1st. A Celebration of Life for Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick will be held Sunday, February 19th from 1 to 6 PM at the Medina Entertainment Center in Medina. Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation of Jordan. Share a message with Dale’s family at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com.
BUFFALO, MN
5th Annual Kites on Ice Saturday on Buffalo Lake

The sky above Buffalo Lake will be filled with colorful kites of all shapes and sizes on Saturday as the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce presents the 5th Annual Kites on Ice event. Buffalo Chamber of Commerce President Sue Olmscheid says residents and visitors alike will be amazed at all the...
BUFFALO LAKE, MN
Three Injured in Head-On Traffic Crash Thursday Afternoon Near Maple Lake

Three people were injured, one severely in a two-vehicle, head-on traffic crash near Maple Lake Thursday afternoon. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports the crash happened around 3:30 PM on County Road 37 near the Maple Lake Airport. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a Honda SUV in the south ditch of the county road, along with a Chevrolet passenger car also in the ditch a short distance away.
MAPLE LAKE, MN

