Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead after shooting in Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting Friday in Wesley Chapel, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happen around 11 p.m. near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road, deputies said. Deputies said, "two people had arranged to meet in a...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

