Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
Related
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" woman accused of stabbing someone on Saturday.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
Deputies searching for person accused of stabbing another behind Spring Hills Lowe's
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Hernando County say they are searching for a person who stabbed another person in a wooded area. The stabbing occurred behind Lowe's on Commercial Way in Spring Hill, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Saturday. Law enforcement describes...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
1 person dead after shooting in Wesley Chapel
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting Friday in Wesley Chapel, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happen around 11 p.m. near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road, deputies said. Deputies said, "two people had arranged to meet in a...
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
Pasco County Sheriff's respond to parking lot shooting in Wesley Chapel
Deputies in Pasco County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night at a retail complex in Wesley Chapel.
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, leaving body for days
St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Thursday night in connection with a murder that happened earlier this week.
2 men on the run after armed gas station robbery in Hernando County
Hernando County deputies are searching for two men who robbed a gas station on Friday.
Wesley Chapel Shooting Leaves One Man Dead At Bruce B Downs, County Line Road
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Preliminary information indicates that two individuals had arranged to meet in
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
30-Year-Old St. Pete Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives arrested Shakerra Long, 30, for 2nd-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham. Long was taken into custody Thursday at 11:35 p.m.acoording to police. Police say the pair were in a domestic relationship, and investigators believe Long stabbed Graham
Hernando sheriff: 2 people shot by deputies during domestic disturbance
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Minutes before and after 8 p.m. on Jan. 29, multiple 911 calls were made about a "domestic disturbance" between a man and woman involving a gun in Hernando County. One of those calls came from the woman just as a deputy arrived at the residence "in...
Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
‘It’s upsetting’: Hillsborough deputy arrested on DUI charge, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County patrol deputy was arrested on a DUI charge shortly before midnight Thursday, according to officials.
fox13news.com
Officials: Hillsborough deputy had breath-alcohol level of 0.177, arrested for DUI
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is on administrative leave – without pay – after he was arrested on a DUI charge. Officials said his breath-alcohol level was double the legal limit. Before midnight Thursday, a Tampa officer noticed a speeding vehicle that wasn't staying within a...
cbs12.com
Boy in box, cheer coach, and Lyft driver: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Cheer coach accused of having romantic relationship with student pleads guilty. A former volunteer cheerleading coach accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student has pleaded guilty. According to court records,...
WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business
The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1