ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

Officials still waiting on ID of bone found inside boot by hunters at Mississippi bayou

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QApD_0kfaI5cs00

The investigation into a bone found inside a boot by duck hunters on the Warren-Issaquena County line on Jan. 16 has not yet yielded results, officials said Monday.

Issaquena County Sheriff Waye Windham confirmed to The Vicksburg Post that the bone and boot were still housed at the Mississippi State Crime Lab nearly a month after the suspected human remains were first discovered.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said. “But we’re hoping to have more information soon.”

When the bone was discovered, authorities stated it was difficult to determine if the bone was, in fact, human, as it had “been there for some time.”

In January, two young people hunting near the Steele Bayou dam structure found the bone inside of an old boot.

The two reported the finding to Vicksburg Warren 911, which dispatched Warren County Sheriff’s deputies to the scene at about 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 16.

The deputies determined that the location was inside Issaquena County lines and notified the Issaquena County Sheriff’s Office.

Issaquena County Sheriff Waye Windham and Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace were both on the scene with deputies from their agencies.

Windham contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for further assistance. The item was collected by the Issaquena County Coroner and will be transported to the Mississippi State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

‘Enough fentanyl to kill everyone in town’ — Mississippi officials announce results of months-long drug investigation

Mississippi law enforcement said they have arrested three people and seized enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in town” due to a months-long drug trafficking investigation. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones held a joint press conference Friday to report on the recent drug operation.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three charged in teen’s disappearance in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people have been charged with kidnapping in connection to a 14-year-old girl’s disappearance in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the girl was in the custody of Child Protection Services (CPS). The agency informed the sheriff’s office that she had left home. The sheriff’s office alerted the community of […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Someone just missed out on $500,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Lottery winners set records in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two lucky players claimed remarkable wins of $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. The record wins are the largest prizes won in both games in Mississippi. A Hinds County player claimed the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Deadly crash claims the life of Tallulah woman, authorities say

MADISON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police have confirmed that a Tallulah woman has died due to a single-vehicle crash in Madison Parish. On Friday, February 10, 2023, after 11 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 20 near Louisiana Highway 577. NBC 10 has learned that the crash […]
TALLULAH, LA
WJTV.com

Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A...
CLEVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in Copiah County crash

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash. The crash happened on Dentville Road around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8. Deputies said a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser left the roadway, drove into a ditch, and flipped multiple times. The vehicle came to rest right-side […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi police officer fired after man dies in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, February 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Three arrested in Warren County for major drug crimes

The Vicksburg Police Department, along with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, collaborated to arrest three individuals on drug crimes. An operation that included surveillance on Stellivan Road led to the arrest of James Edward “Blue” Jones, Joell Alexander Forbes and Money Sanders. Jones was arrested for trafficking...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
VICKSBURG, MS
tourcounsel.com

Northpark | Shopping mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi

Northpark is a two-level enclosed shopping mall located on County Line Road in Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States. It is managed and co-owned by Pacific Retail Capital Partners. Mississippi’s premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark is home to more than 120 in-demand stores and specialty shops. A community hub and destination, Northpark recently completed a multi-million dollar redevelopment fusing Southern charm with modern reinvention.
RIDGELAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
117K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy