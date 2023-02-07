Read full article on original website
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
Remembering Tampa Bay's historic Black communities
TAMPA, Fla. — In a segregated Tampa and St. Petersburg where Jim Crow was king and excluded Black people from the world around them, they began to create a world of their own. The historic Deuces neighborhood in south St. Pete is one prime example. “During segregation, this was...
'A tinderbox ready to be ignited': Clearwater City Council examines rising tension outside abortion clinic
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tension and harassment surrounding a Pinellas County women's health care clinic have volunteers concerned, calling the situation a "tinder box ready to be ignited". Now, Clearwater city leaders are taking action to help protect the clinic and its patients. Bread and Roses Woman's Health Center is...
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Sant' Yago Knight Parade
TAMPA, Fla. — Another parade is set to bring cheer and festivities to Tampa. Here is your guide to the 2023 Sant' Yago Knight Parade. The parade is scheduled to go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 11 on Seventh Avenue in Ybor City. Road Closures. Closures...
Hillsborough superintendent to offer up 4th option for school boundary changes
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School District says it’s moving ahead with plans to change school boundaries. But, instead of choosing from the three scenarios that parents have been talking about for weeks now, Superintendent Addison Davis says he’s come up with his own fourth option of his own that he'll recommend to board members on Monday.
Financial Football kicks off brighter futures for Tampa-area teens
TAMPA, Fla. — Financial Football may not have quite the excitement of a sporting event, but that’s not for the lack of trying. The games for the event were played Saturday morning indoors, but they still featured football jerseys, referees and plenty of cheering. For the 13th year,...
St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode, Dan Whol. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
Temple Terrace business to hold fundraiser for earthquake victims
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — As the number of deaths continues to rise in Syria and Turkey after a devastating earthquake struck Monday, a business in Temple Terrace is holding a fundraiser to help victims. Loai Kader, the owner of Roasted in Temple Terrace says he felt a need to...
Hillsborough parents ask school board members to turn down redistricting
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Angry parents and kids attended the Hillsborough County school board meeting Thursday afternoon. This comes as board members are considering moving forward with boundary changes that would impact tens of thousands of kids. Specifically, up to 24,000 students could be impacted with the possibility of...
Sarasota mother's book ban attempt fails, but parental consent for middle school needed
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — There is now a new rule for middle schoolers at Sarasota County Schools about access to a book that one parent wanted to be banned entirely from school libraries. At a special hearing Tuesday, board members and concerned citizens discussed whether to ban a book...
Rowdies resign 17-year-old defenders to USL Academy contracts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At only 17 years old, Tampa Bay Rowdies defenders Santiago Castaneda and Tate Johnson are once again ready to make their mark in the pros. Castaneda and Johnson signed new USL Academy contracts for the upcoming season after showing impressive displays for the team in limited minutes last year, the Rowdies announced Friday.
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after 2-week notice
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty Clearwater families are fighting eviction after they were served notices giving them two weeks to move out. Days later, they received another round of notices saying they now owe thousands of dollars. Tucked away on a dead-end road in Clearwater stands Westchester Apartments, a 20-unit...
Pinellas County woman one step closer to being oldest woman to complete Appalachian Trail
TAMPA, Fla. — A monumental journey for someone of any age — hiking the entire 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail in one year. A Pinellas County woman is hoping to complete that and if she does she will be the oldest female to do it. 76-year-old Pamela Clark is also...
17-year-old Hernando High School student killed in Brooksville shooting
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Students at Hernando High School are mourning the loss of a fellow student who was killed in a late-night shooting Tuesday in South Brooksville, Hernando County Schools confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay. Junior Isabella Scavelli, 17, was shot and killed, district spokesperson Karen Jordan said. According...
Sarasota County school board appoints interim superintendent
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County school board announced its interim superintendent. This comes after the last permanent superintendent left the role with some controversy; some parents accused the board of being politically motivated. But now, the board voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Allison Foster as interim superintendent....
New Japanese ramen restaurant, Wagamama, opens on Water Street
TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you may want to check out a new Japanese ramen restaurant opening on Saturday, Feb. 11 on Water Street in Tampa. It's called Wagamama, which is Japanese for self-indulgent, spoiled, or naughty child. The restaurant’s brand...
Puppy love: Hillsborough veterans get Valentine's visit from service dogs in training
TAMPA, Fla. — Some Tampa Bay area veterans got a special dose of puppy love ahead of Valentine's Day. On Friday morning, a team of instructors from Southeastern Guide Dogs brought a group of service dogs in training to visit the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. The pups...
Everything you need to know about the 8th annual Bradenton Area River Regatta
BRADENTON, Fla. — For anyone looking forward to this year's Bradenton Area River Regatta – Manatee County's largest spectator event is just around the corner. The Bradenton Area River Regatta is returning to the shorelines of Bradenton and Palmetto on Saturday, Feb. 11. City leaders say they're expecting...
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
1 person dead after shooting in Wesley Chapel
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting Friday in Wesley Chapel, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happen around 11 p.m. near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road, deputies said. Deputies said, "two people had arranged to meet in a...
