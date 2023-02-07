ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Remembering Tampa Bay's historic Black communities

TAMPA, Fla. — In a segregated Tampa and St. Petersburg where Jim Crow was king and excluded Black people from the world around them, they began to create a world of their own. The historic Deuces neighborhood in south St. Pete is one prime example. “During segregation, this was...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough superintendent to offer up 4th option for school boundary changes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School District says it’s moving ahead with plans to change school boundaries. But, instead of choosing from the three scenarios that parents have been talking about for weeks now, Superintendent Addison Davis says he’s come up with his own fourth option of his own that he'll recommend to board members on Monday.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode, Dan Whol. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Rowdies resign 17-year-old defenders to USL Academy contracts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At only 17 years old, Tampa Bay Rowdies defenders Santiago Castaneda and Tate Johnson are once again ready to make their mark in the pros. Castaneda and Johnson signed new USL Academy contracts for the upcoming season after showing impressive displays for the team in limited minutes last year, the Rowdies announced Friday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota County school board appoints interim superintendent

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County school board announced its interim superintendent. This comes after the last permanent superintendent left the role with some controversy; some parents accused the board of being politically motivated. But now, the board voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Allison Foster as interim superintendent....
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead after shooting in Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting Friday in Wesley Chapel, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happen around 11 p.m. near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road, deputies said. Deputies said, "two people had arranged to meet in a...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

