Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher
The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
‘I was kicked, spit on’: Retired NNPS administrator recounts culture in schools
A former Newport News school administrator said during her time with the district, there was no support for teachers being assaulted daily.
Upworthy
High schoolers step in to fill sixth grader's yearbook after his classmates refused to sign it
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 3, 2022. Cassandra Ridder was heartbroken when her son Brody came home from school last week with only a handful of signatures in his yearbook—one of which was his own. "Hope you make some more friends. — Brody Ridder," the 12-year-old had written. A devastated Ridder saw that only two other classmates and two teachers had signed the yearbook apart from her rising seventh grader. According to The Washington Post, Brody has been a student at the Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, Colorado, since fifth grade. Although he had several friends at his previous school, his mother revealed that he has struggled socially and has been repeatedly bullied over the past two years.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Schools to no longer allow transgender middle school students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –The New Hanover County Board of Education has voted to amend Policy 3620. During Tuesday night’s meeting, the board of education voted four to three to amend the language in Policy 3620 to no longer allow transgender middle school students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity. The policy now reads that students may participate only on the team consistent with the gender on the student’s birth certificate unless in violation of North Carolina State Law.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Elementary school bans white students from ‘safe space’ club
A local elementary school has a student club that excludes students based on their race, according to a parent. Centennial Elementary in Olympia established a 5th-grade BIPOC (“Black, Indigenous, People of Color”) student group that the principal says excludes white students, according to a screenshot of an email shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The email, which the district has confirmed is real, shows principal Shannon Ritter admitting the “group is limited to students who identify as BIPOC.” The club meets once a week during their lunch period, and the school is reportedly in the early stages for an additional “BIPOC-only” student group for 4th graders.
cbs17
‘I don’t want her to come back’: Parents react after school lockdowns throughout Wake County after social media threats
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Parents in Wake County are happy to have their children home safe with them Friday night after several schools went into lockdown this morning following threats made on social media. “We want you to know everybody is safe, nobody is hurt, we want to get...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County Schools redistricting scenarios to be announced Wednesday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Overcrowding and empty seats are among the enrollment issues forcing Anne Arundel County to redraw school boundary lines. Parents like Stephanie Doersam said they have a good idea of what to expect. "We need people to fight and say, 'we need this to happen.' Nobody wants...
Comments / 0