ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Gets Filming Update

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
ComicBook
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3z7s_0kfaHhvK00

Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot movie is still chugging along and the latest update on the project has revealed when we can actually expect cameras to begin rolling . Speaking in an interview with TheWrap , director Matt Shakman , who previously helmed Marvel's WandaVision and was in line to direct Star Trek 4 , confirmed that filming on the movie is set to begin in the early part of 2024. This lines up with the movie's previously announced release date , which was delayed from November of 2024 to February of 2025 instead. A one year timeframe for production and post has become the standard for MCU movies.

"It was just too hard to pass up, and to go back home to Marvel, a place that I worked on 'WandaVision' at, with those people who are wonderful collaborators," Shakman told the outlet. "It's really a family there and to be able to go back and tackle something that I truly love, and they're very similar in some ways: they both were launched in the '60s at the same time, they're both about optimism and looking to the stars and technology can solve everything and they're about family too - the family you have, the family you make. So they're aligned in many ways and speak to my heart and equally, so I'm excited to be working on 'Fantastic Four.'"

With less than a year before production begins that certainly makes it seem like casting on the movie is imminent, but fans should remember that there's a whole year between now and then where literally anything could happen. Marvel Studios also has their favorite place to make announcements, San Diego Comic-Con, as a potential spot to not only confirm the Fantastic Four cast but to reveal which villain they will be facing in their own movie.

Who is playing the MCU Fantastic Four?

It's not been confirmed by anyone at Marvel Studios who will be taking on these iconic roles for the MCU reboot of the property buts fans have been casting potential actors in the role using their imagination for a while now. One favorite is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton , who previously was among the finalists to play Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Look, it would be super fun, and obviously, the director, Matt Shakman, is a very close friend and an absolutely incredible director, so it'd be super fun to work with him again. But aint nobody called me about that yet, but I would accept that phone call," actor previously told The Movie Dweeb .

Related:

When is Fantastic Four releasing?

As a part of the latest round of delays from Marvel Studios, Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four flick is now set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025 instead of its previous November 8, 2024 date.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn is barred from touching one beloved DC property, but ‘Harry Potter’ and Netflix crossovers have fallen into his lap

James Gunn must be like a kid in a candy store — or, more appropriately, a comic book store — now that he’s been given the keys to the entire DC multiverse and can pretty much make whatever movies and TV shows he wants to. Although that’s not strictly true, if he wants to keep the fans on his side, certain folks have some very strong feelings on which projects he should and shouldn’t touch. Elsewhere, Star Trek fans get answers on why yet another filmmaker has fled the franchise.
extratv

John Cena Undergoes Drastic Transformation for New Movie Role

John Cena, 45, is nearly unrecognizable for his latest movie role!. The star was photographed on set in Melbourne with almost clown-like makeup, including a powder-white face, black drawn-on eyebrows, and red lips. His costume consisted of a baggy shirt, loose vest, and dark pants. DaillyMail.com reports his wife Shay...
ComicBook

Reboot Officially Dead, Canceled Hulu Series Fails to Find New Home

Reboot, the latest series from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan, is officially dead after attempts to find a new home have come up short, according to a new report. In the days since the streamer announced they would not pick up another season of the acclaimed series, stars Johnny Knoxville and Rachel Bloom have joined ...
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel calls Fast and Furious scene best moment in film history

When Paul Walker died during the filming of 2015’s Fast and Furious 7, director James Wan and production company Universal were obviously left in a difficult position regarding how to move ahead with the action movie. Walker’s brothers ended up being used as stand-ins for his scenes, and the movie’s finale was a moving moment (in more ways than one) where Walker’s Brian drives off on a separate road to his best buddy Dom (Vin Diesel).
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere

The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unexpected Lois Lane casting suggestion goes down surprisingly well among DC diehards

James Gunn’s upcoming Man of Steel reboot might be called Superman: Legacy, but let’s not overlook the equally important legacy of the Kryptonian crusader’s love interest Lois Lane, who’s had just as long and legendary a cinematic history. Finding the right Lois for the film is just as integral as finding the perfect Clark Kent, then. And, luckily for Gunn, the best casting choice for the role we’ve yet heard might have just fallen into his lap.
Collider

First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family

The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
ComicBook

Paul Rudd's Son Thought He Worked at a Movie Theater

Marvel Studios is about to launch their fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania and it will probably be the biggest movie of Paul Rudd's career. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some pretty all-over-the-place reactions but will probably go down as the best ...
wegotthiscovered.com

The most powerful members of James Gunn’s new DC lineup, ranked

The death of the DCEU didn’t come as a shock to many who had grown tired of the lackluster live-action storytelling over the years, but with a new and hopefully improved DCU on the way, good things are around the corner for the fans. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now at the steering wheel for what many hope to be a rejuvenation of the live-action treatment of comic book characters and stories that have stood the test of time.
Digital Trends

5 legacy horror movies that need a reboot sequel

This week, Sony announced it was developing a remake of the 1997 slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. Following the successful formula of last year’s Scream, which paired actors from the original movies with fresh new victims, er, faces, the reboot will bring back Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. to guide a new generation in avoiding being murdered by a sinister fisherman.
NEVADA STATE
People

Fast X Trailer: Vin Diesel Goes Up Against a Vengeful Jason Momoa in 10th Fast & Furious

The trailer teases a star-studded cast that includes Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez and more Vin Diesel and his Fast & Furious family are back in action. On Friday, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for Fast X, the 10th installment in the blockbuster action franchise. The big-budget sequel stars Diesel again as Dominic Toretto, plus a stacked cast of new and returning stars: Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie...
ComicBook

Fast X Trailer Released

Universal Pictures has released an official trailer for Fast X, a sneak peek for which has been expected to drop during the Super Bowl basically since the movie was announced. The film is set to bring in a number of new characters, as well as reviving some fan-favorites. Jason Momoa will join the franchise as ...
ComicBook

ComicBook

1K+
Followers
702
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy