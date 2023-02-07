Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Gets Filming Update

Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot movie is still chugging along and the latest update on the project has revealed when we can actually expect cameras to begin rolling . Speaking in an interview with TheWrap , director Matt Shakman , who previously helmed Marvel's WandaVision and was in line to direct Star Trek 4 , confirmed that filming on the movie is set to begin in the early part of 2024. This lines up with the movie's previously announced release date , which was delayed from November of 2024 to February of 2025 instead. A one year timeframe for production and post has become the standard for MCU movies.

"It was just too hard to pass up, and to go back home to Marvel, a place that I worked on 'WandaVision' at, with those people who are wonderful collaborators," Shakman told the outlet. "It's really a family there and to be able to go back and tackle something that I truly love, and they're very similar in some ways: they both were launched in the '60s at the same time, they're both about optimism and looking to the stars and technology can solve everything and they're about family too - the family you have, the family you make. So they're aligned in many ways and speak to my heart and equally, so I'm excited to be working on 'Fantastic Four.'"

With less than a year before production begins that certainly makes it seem like casting on the movie is imminent, but fans should remember that there's a whole year between now and then where literally anything could happen. Marvel Studios also has their favorite place to make announcements, San Diego Comic-Con, as a potential spot to not only confirm the Fantastic Four cast but to reveal which villain they will be facing in their own movie.

Who is playing the MCU Fantastic Four?

It's not been confirmed by anyone at Marvel Studios who will be taking on these iconic roles for the MCU reboot of the property buts fans have been casting potential actors in the role using their imagination for a while now. One favorite is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton , who previously was among the finalists to play Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Look, it would be super fun, and obviously, the director, Matt Shakman, is a very close friend and an absolutely incredible director, so it'd be super fun to work with him again. But aint nobody called me about that yet, but I would accept that phone call," actor previously told The Movie Dweeb .

When is Fantastic Four releasing?

As a part of the latest round of delays from Marvel Studios, Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four flick is now set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025 instead of its previous November 8, 2024 date.