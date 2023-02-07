Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Aggregated gold nanoparticle conjugates for multimodal imaging and synergistic phototherapy
National University of Singapore chemists have discovered that aggregated, photosensitized, gold nanoparticle conjugates can be used for multimodal imaging and synergistic phototherapy to destroy cancer cells effectively at power densities below the skin tolerance threshold. The research is published in the journal Nano Today. Phototherapy techniques such as photodynamic therapy...
Phys.org
Scientists invent 3D printed fiber microprobe for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissues
Fiber sensing scientists at Shenzhen University have developed a compact fiber optical nanomechanical probe (FONP) for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissue and even single cells. Publishing in the journal International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, the researchers from Shenzhen University applied femtosecond laser-induced two‐photon polymerization technology to fabricate a...
Phys.org
Scientists develop AI-based method to predict RNA modifications
A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) has developed a software method that accurately predicts chemical modifications of RNA molecules from genomic data. Their method, called m6Anet, was published in Nature Methods. Within the RNA, different types...
Phys.org
Mosquito's DNA could provide clues on gene expression, regulation
When it comes to DNA, one pesky mosquito turns out to be a rebel among species. Researchers at Rice University's Center for Theoretical Biological Physics (CTBP) are among the pioneers of a new approach to studying DNA. Instead of focusing on chromosomes as linear sequences of genetic code, they're looking for clues on how their folded 3D shapes might determine gene expression and regulation.
Phys.org
Researchers construct uneven phosphoric acid interfaces for advanced high-temperature polymer electrolyte fuel cells
A research group led by Prof. Wang Suli and Prof. Sun Gongquan from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS) constructed uneven phosphoric acid interfaces within the nanofiber electrode for high temperature polymer electrolyte fuel cells (HT-PEFCs), which reduces the resistance of oxygen transport.
Phys.org
Researchers develop novel terahertz phase modulator based on NGO single crystals
According to a study published in ACS Applied Electronic Materials, a collaborative research group from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed an active terahertz phase modulator based on NdGaO3 (NGO) single crystals, which are suitable candidates for terahertz phase modulators. Finding appropriate...
Phys.org
Investigation of NiFe-based catalysts for water oxidation in different pH electrolytes
Renewable electricity driven water splitting offers a green and sustainable way to produce hydrogen (H2). The key to improving the water splitting efficiency is an efficient electrocatalyst. Non-noble nickel iron (NiFe)-based electrocatalysts are among the best catalysts for oxygen evolution reaction (OER) in alkaline electrolytes. However, they show much lower activity in neutral pH conditions, which limits their application in seawater splitting and CO2 reduction.
Phys.org
Scientists reveal flaws in tuberculosis bacterium by studying ferredoxins
Small proteins called ferredoxins play a pivotal role in the main metabolic pathways, the series of chemical reactions occurring within a cell. A team of researchers from Skoltech, MIPT, the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (IBOCH NAS), and the Institute of Biomedical Chemistry of RAS have studied the structures of ferredoxins from the tubercle bacillus and their complexes with partner proteins. The team's findings will help find targets for new anti-tuberculosis drugs. The study came out in Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences.
Phys.org
Microplastics: Are plastic alternatives any safer for our health?
Plastic pollution is now pervasive in our environment, contaminating everywhere from our homes and workplaces to the planet's deepest recesses. The problem regularly makes headlines, with the spotlight turned toward ocean pollution in particular. The startling images of plastic pollution may seem far removed from our lives, but they should...
Phys.org
Degradation of plastic waste using newly developed biocatalysts
The plastic materials polyurethane and polyvinyl alcohol can now be degraded under mild conditions with the help of enzymes as biocatalysts. Scientists from the University of Greifswald have developed corresponding methods together with the German company Covestro and teams from Leipzig and Dublin, as recently published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition in two separate articles. It has thus been possible to establish a sustainable and environmentally-friendly process to recycle these polymers.
Phys.org
Researchers reveal endoplasmic reticulum–associated protein degradation and control of grain size in rice
In a study published in The Plant Cell, researchers led by Li Yunhai at the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences described a role for the endoplasmic reticulum (ER)–associated protein degradation in the regulation of grain size in rice (Oryza sativa). Grain size...
Phys.org
Can clay capture carbon dioxide?
The atmospheric level of carbon dioxide—a gas that is great at trapping heat, contributing to climate change—is almost double what it was prior to the Industrial Revolution, yet it only constitutes 0.0415% of the air we breathe. This presents a challenge to researchers attempting to design artificial trees...
Phys.org
Exploring how substantially larger brains evolved in humans
A new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, investigated the foraging behavior of children in a present-day forager society. Already from an early age, there was a gender-specific development of foraging skills. These new findings, combined with the high level of food sharing in forager societies, support the embodied capital theory, offering an explanation for the substantially larger brains in humans.
Phys.org
Dark singlet exciton sensitized triplet energy transfer realized across CsPbBr3 nanoplate-organic interface
Semiconductor nanocrystals (NCs) hold great promise as sensitizers for triplet-triplet annihilation up-conversion (TTA-UC) due to their facile bandgap tunability and negligible inter-system crossing loss. However, the understanding of the correlation between bright/dark exciton and triplet energy transfer (TET) is still lacking. More research on this is strongly needed to reveal the distinctions between NCs-sensitized and molecular-sensitized TTA-UC, which is important to further tailor and enhance the NCs-sensitized TTA-UC.
Phys.org
Autofluorescence-free, imaging-guided precision therapy for rheumatoid arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), known as "immortal cancer," is a chronic, progressive autoimmune inflammatory disease. The development and application of an RA high-sensitivity theranostics probe can help to accurately monitor the progression and realize the efficient treatment of RA. In a study published in Advanced Science, a research group led by...
Phys.org
A liquid laser that is robust in air and tunable by wind
Scientists from the Tsukuba Research Center for Energy Materials Science at the University of Tsukuba demonstrated a simple method to produce ionic liquid microdroplets that work as flexible, long-lasting, and pneumatically tunable lasers. Unlike existing "droplet lasers" that cannot operate under atmosphere, this new development may enable lasers that can be used in everyday settings.
Phys.org
Researchers detail never-before-seen properties in a family of superconducting Kagome metals
Dramatic advances in quantum computing, smartphones that only need to be charged once a month, trains that levitate and move at superfast speeds. Technological leaps like these could revolutionize society, but they remain largely out of reach as long as superconductivity—the flow of electricity without resistance or energy waste—isn't fully understood.
Phys.org
Scientists discover receptor that blocks COVID-19 infection
University of Sydney scientists have discovered a protein in the lung that blocks SARS-CoV-2 infection and forms a natural protective barrier in the human body. This protein, the leucine-rich repeat-containing protein 15 (LRRC15), is an inbuilt receptor that binds the SARS-CoV-2 virus without passing on the infection. The research opens...
Comments / 0