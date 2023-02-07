Read full article on original website
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: D’Angelo Russell Discusses How He’s Changed Since His First Stint In LA
I have to say, Los Angeles Lakers team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has had a pretty incredible start to his 2023. He actually extracted value for the contracts of Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Kendrick Nunn, while only ultimately sacrificing one first-round draft pick and one second-round selection, all told (LA flipped four second-rounders in their various deals and eventually got back three others, for a net loss of one).
Wichita Eagle
Will Nets’ Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson Debut vs. Sixers?
The Brooklyn Nets were one of the most active teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline. With two of their All-Stars demanding trades once again, Brooklyn pulled the trigger this time around. Kyrie Irving became a member of the Dallas Mavericks, and Kevin Durant joined the Phoenix Suns. Now, the...
Wichita Eagle
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Saturday Night Fight At Golden State
Your new-look Los Angeles Lakers will hope to nab a win on the road against the Golden State Warriors tonight. Both teams will be missing their lone 2023 All-Star this evening, which should make things interesting. The action tips off at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC and ESPN2. With all...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
TNT commentator (and former 2000 NBA Finals foe against your Los Angeles Lakers) Reggie Miller came in hot with a pretty funny snipe. He said what we were thinking. No shame. Milwaukee currently leads Los Angeles, 110-102, with a shade over two minutes left in regulation. Davis has a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double cooking with time to spare. He wound up returning to the fray after his spill.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Reggie Jackson to Sign With Denver Nuggets
View the original article to see embedded media. After an emotional trade with the LA Clippers, Reggie Jackson is reportedly expected to sign with the number one team in the Western Conference - the Denver Nuggets. According to a report from Shams Charania, Jackson is finalizing a contract buyout with...
Wichita Eagle
Luguentz Dort Almost Perfect In Return, Helps Thunder Past Blazers
After being sidelined for the last six games due to an injury to his right hamstring, Luguentz Dort returned to the court on Friday night to help the Oklahoma City Thunder overcome Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 138-129. The fourth-year forward entered the match for the first time...
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets Game Preview
The Hornets are at home on Saturday, hosting Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are rolling this season with a 38-18 record, good for best in the Western Conference and third-best in the NBA. The Hornets meanwhile are 15-42 on the season after six straight losses, tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Preview
On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers welcome the New York Knicks to the Wells Fargo Center, looking to bounce back off of a loss on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, 99-106. Wednesday night's loss to the Celtics came not due to offensive theatrics from All-Stars Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown,...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: LeBron James’ Updated Status vs. Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. In a game that was placed on national television due to the LeBron James and Steph Curry matchup, both stars will now be sidelined. The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face off without their two main stars, as LeBron James was recently ruled out with an ankle injury. Curry, who will not be back before the All-Star break, was ruled out well in advance.
Wichita Eagle
Bones Hyland Reacts to LA Clippers Trade
The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets for two second round picks. It was a buy-low move for the Clippers, as they bring in a talented young guard who they have been high on since the 2021 draft. After the trade became official, Hyland sent out a Tweet sharing his excitement:
Wichita Eagle
Hawks News: Trade for Saddiq Bey Might Fall Apart
Thursday afternoon's trade between the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons is at serious risk of falling apart. The deal that sent Pistons' forward Saddiq Bey to Atlanta for five future second-round draft picks was not a simple two-team transaction. The trade required the Golden State Warriors to send center...
Wichita Eagle
LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. One week after their last encounter, the LA Clippers face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch that will have the Clippers more shorthanded than last time. The biggest thing for the LA Clippers is that they won't have Kawhi Leonard...
Wichita Eagle
How Muscala, Bazley Fit in New Destinations
Oklahoma City dished veteran big man Mike Muscala and athletic forward Darius Bazley to the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns just before Thursday's trade deadline. OKC's trade deadline moves will likely have only a slight effect on the Thunder's season, as Bazley and Muscala combined for just six starts with each player averaging around 15 minutes per game.
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Reportedly ‘Engaged’ with Several Potential Buyout Candidates
The Celtics utilized the trade deadline to improve their depth at the pivot, adding floor-spacing center Mike Muscala. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. As Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported, the Celtics are sending their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of...
