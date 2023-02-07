Read full article on original website
Unique KU Trio to Perform in Lindsborg
A unique musical trio featuring University of Kansas Kansas music department faculty will perform in Lindsborg. Based in the Kansas City area and taking its name from the Indo-Persian word for “new” and the Uzbek word for “music” or “melody,” the NAVO arts organization is focused on the new and the international. Now the new NAVO Trio, featuring two University of Kansas School of Music faculty members and one former member, is looking both forward and backward in time to bring overlooked music by women and nonbinary composers to the light of the concert hall and recordings.
Driver Killed in Crash
A man from Missouri was killed when his truck veered off Interstate 70, went airborne, and crashed late Saturday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Brian Butts from Bridgeton, Missouri, was driving a 2015 Ford F150 pickup headed west on the Interstate. For an unknown reason he crossed the center median and continued through the eastbound lanes and into the south ditch. The truck struck a concrete culvert, became airborne, landed on its front end, and overturned.
Southeast of Saline sweeps Minneapolis
Minneapolis was back in action Friday night this time playing host to the Southeast of Saline Trojans who are both ranked in the Class 3A rankings. Minneapolis beat the lady Trojans on their home court in early January by 6 points and it was Southeast of Saline returning the favor on Friday night.
Men’s Basketball cruises to 87-69 win over Sterling
STERLING – The 2021-22 Kansas Wesleyan basketball team won 23 games – 20 during the regular and three in the postseason when they qualified for the NAIA National Championship and notched a first-round victory. This year the 12th-ranked Coyotes have 23 victories with two games left in the...
