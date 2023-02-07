ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal

Here's Why the IRS Is Telling Millions Not to File a Tax Return Yet

By , Veronika Bondarenko
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGzMM_0kfaHQrr00

"We are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible," the IRS said in a Friday statement.

Tax season is, behind perhaps only exam season for students or the period in between the start of cold weather and the holidays for everybody else, one of the most dreaded times of the year.

Every 12 months, similar surveys show that more than half of Americans are dreading the filing deadline due to everything from the opacity of the process and fears of accidentally getting something wrong to, for freelancers and those with a sudden change in income, worries about discovering that one owes more than set aside during the year.

That's why when, in 2020, many felt like a holiday had come early when the Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) delayed the filing deadline from April to July due to the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's Who Should Wait To File That Tax Return

The backlog created by the pandemic and the extension dragged on for more than a year and no such extension was announced in either 2021 or 2022.

But the last year still saw many changes and updates to the filing process overall -- many of the pandemic-related deductions put in place two years ago have now come to an end while the standard deduction rose by $400 for single filers and $800 for households. Tax brackets were also adjusted slightly to account for.

Even without taking in account the different deductions introduced by individual states, all of these changes have sown significant confusion about how people should be filing their taxes this year. As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the IRS released a statement acknowledging the uncertainty around different state refunds and deductions.

"The IRS is aware of questions involving special tax refunds or payments made by states in 2022; we are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers," the agency said , adding that it hopes to provide "additional clarity" by next week. "There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex."

Getty Images

'Don't Call Us, We'll Call You,' Says IRS

While this announcement in no way alters the April 18 deadline for filing, the IRS basically told both taxpayers and accountants with questions not to wear out the lines trying to get answers before the agency provides official guidance.

For those who already filed their returns, the IRS also recommends not amending it until any official guidance is released.

"For taxpayers uncertain about the taxability of their state payments, the IRS recommends they wait until additional guidance is available or consult with a reputable tax professional," the IRS said. "[...] The best course of action is to wait for additional clarification on state payments rather than calling the IRS," the agency said in a Friday statement.

The general advice to wait for official or professional guidance seems wise given the proliferation of different tax-related scams that pop up every spring -- this year, cybersecurity experts have reported a rise in "vishing."

Short for voice phishers, "vishers" call unsuspecting people from dozens of fake numbers. Impersonating the IRS, they will generally say that there's some "urgent legal action" involving one's tax account and try to capitalize on the person's panic to get them to make a fraudulent payment.

"Even though most tax return preparers provide honest, quality service, some may cause harm through fraud, identity theft and other scams," the IRS said in a Jan. 24 warning.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Do I Have to File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Nearly 66 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. Filing a tax return might be on their minds as tax season commences and the April 18 filing deadline starts to inch closer. But whether it's necessary for Social Security recipients to actually file a tax return depends on a few factors.
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
CNET

When You'll Get Your Tax Refund From the IRS and How to Track It

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season 2023 kicked off when the IRS began accepting 2022 tax returns on Jan. 23. You've got until April 18 to get it done, but filling your taxes early can provide several benefits, including getting your tax refund faster.
seniorresource.com

How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?

What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
msn.com

Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022

The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
CNET

Nearly 90% of Americans Take This Tax Deduction. Should You?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Taking the standard deduction on your taxes is quick and easy. It may also lead to a smaller refund. Deductions are...
AOL Corp

You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why

If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
GOBankingRates

7 Things You Won’t Pay Taxes on in 2023

April 18 is Tax Day, but the IRS has been accepting returns since Jan. 23. In short, it's tax season, which is one of the most stressful and confusing times of the year for millions of Americans....
Black America Web

Here’s Your Tax Time – Time Line

Tax season has officially begun, and the IRS will begin accepting returns beginning Monday. The IRS said, If your return contains no errors or red flags, your refund should be delivered within 21 days if you file electronically and opt to have the money directly deposited in your bank account.
WASHINGTON STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

Yes, the IRS recommends people in up to 22 states wait to file their tax returns

Some people who received tax rebates or other relief payments from their state in 2022 are experiencing confusion while trying to file their income tax returns. “So I tried to sit down this morning for a fun game of Do Your Taxes, but turns out the IRS hasn’t decided if California’s Middle Class Tax Relief payments are taxable or not,” one person wrote in a tweet on Feb. 5.
COLORADO STATE
CNET

Why Direct Deposit Is So Important When You File Your Tax Return

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season is hitting its full stride: The IRS started accepting tax returns on Jan. 23 and the first tax refunds should start arriving in bank accounts next week. There are several good reasons to file your taxes early in 2023, but if you do, be sure to set up direct deposit when you file.
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy