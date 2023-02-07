Metro’s new ‘rush hour’ schedule means less time waiting for trains

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metrorail launched a new ‘rush hour’ schedule on Tuesday at a time when riders have complained about waiting upwards of 20 minutes or more to catch a train.

Starting this week, riders will see changes during the busiest travel times of the week: morning and evening rush hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On these days, trains on the Orange, Blue and Blue+ Lines will run every 12 minutes from 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.

For stations in the heart of Metro’s network where multiple lines run through a single station trains will come through every 4 minutes.

Transit officials are pointing to more staffing and more train availability as a reason behind the train schedule upgrades.

A derailment in 2021 forced Metro to remove their newest railcars the 7,000-series from service. Since then, the transit agency hasn’t been able to fully restore those railcars, which make up over half of Metro’s fleet. As of right now, officials say the number of daily trains in service has grown by more than 40 percent since last July.

Further service improvements are expected later this month when trains on the Red Line will drop from 10-minute wait times to 8 minutes. Those changes are set to take place on February 21.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.