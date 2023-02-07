Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin ‘most likely’ will ‘settle’ before a trial; if not, there will be ‘a battle’ in court: experts
Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Experts weigh in on whether Baldwin will see a prison cell.
Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges
Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
Andrew Cuomo claims Alec Baldwin facing charges so prosecutor gets 'headlines' and media attention
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested the charges against actor Alec Baldwin in a deadly movie set shooting were politically motivated.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are ‘Sick to Their Stomachs’ Thinking of Possible Prison Time Amid ‘Rust’ Charges
One day at a time. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are still struggling with New Mexico prosecutors' decision to charge the actor with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," an insider exclusively reveals of the Emmy winner, 64, in the new issue of Us Weekly. "He’s […]
The charges levied against Alec Baldwin are typically associated with those who play 'Russian roulette,' trial expert says
Both Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed face two involuntary manslaughter charges, and prosecutors cut a plea deal with assistant director David Halls.
Alec Baldwin May Face An Extra Five Years In Prison Due To A New Law In Rust Shooting Case
A week after Alec Baldwin was formally charged in the Rust shooting case, he now might face an extra five years in prison due to a new law.
Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charges: DA reveals witness list in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Alec Baldwin will face multiple crew members from the set of "Rust" during trial after being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins.
Halyna Hutchins’ family files new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
The family of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead by Alec Baldwin in a 2021 on-set accident, is set to file a new lawsuit against the disgraced actor. Famed lawyer Gloria Allred will be representing the Hutchins family, she announced in a press release. Baldwin already settled with the family in October in a separate civil suit — the terms of which were not publicly disclosed — and it’s not immediately clear what the grounds are for the new suit. Allred is expected to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide more details. The announcement comes after the Santa Fe district attorney charged Baldwin...
Family of slain cinematographer sues Alec Baldwin and 'Rust' production company
The parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed during a rehearsal on the 'Rust' film set in 2021 are suing actor Alec Baldwin, the movie's production company and others over her death.
Alec Baldwin has been formally charged in 'Rust' shooting
Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been criminally charged in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust," the Santa Fe County, New Mexico, district attorney's office told CNN Tuesday.
Alec Baldwin asks to have special prosecutor removed from 'Rust' case
Actor Alec Baldwin, who's accused of fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, filed a motion Tuesday to remove special prosecutor Andrea Reeb from the case, citing New Mexico's separation-of-powers statute. Baldwin's legal team argues that Reeb, a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives, should be barred from the prosecutor's...
'Rust' Director Joel Souza Could Testify Against Alec Baldwin
Others on a list of possible witnesses who could testify in an upcoming preliminary hearing include script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, prop master Sarah Zachry, chief electrician Serge Svetnoy and former camera assistant Lane Luper. "Rust" director Joel Souza could testify against actor Alec Baldwin in his involuntary manslaughter trial. Souza—who...
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' parents, sister sue Alec Baldwin over 'Rust' shooting
(NEW YORK) -- The parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed in the "Rust" on-set shooting, have filed a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and the film's producers, according to the family's attorney. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges negligence, battery, intentional affliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium, their attorney, Gloria Allred, said. "Halyna was the light in their lives," Allred said during a press event Thursday, noting that in filing the lawsuit they hope to "find the truth and hold accountable those who are responsible." The Ukrainian-born Hutchins was working as a cinematographer on the Western when Baldwin accidentally shot and killed her while he was practicing using a handgun on the New Mexico set in October 2021. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.
Alec Baldwin sued in 'Rust' shooting: Halyna Hutchins' family says 'to leave this unpunished is unallowable'
Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer was kiiled on Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the set of "Rust."
