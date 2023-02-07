ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

The Independent

Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges

Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
SANTA FE, NM
Us Weekly

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are ‘Sick to Their Stomachs’ Thinking of Possible Prison Time Amid ‘Rust’ Charges

One day at a time. Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are still struggling with New Mexico prosecutors' decision to charge the actor with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," an insider exclusively reveals of the Emmy winner, 64, in the new issue of Us Weekly. "He’s […]
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
New York Post

Halyna Hutchins’ family files new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

The family of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead by Alec Baldwin in a 2021 on-set accident, is set to file a new lawsuit against the disgraced actor. Famed lawyer Gloria Allred will be representing the Hutchins family, she announced in a press release. Baldwin already settled with the family in October in a separate civil suit — the terms of which were not publicly disclosed — and it’s not immediately clear what the grounds are for the new suit. Allred is expected to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide more details. The announcement comes after the Santa Fe district attorney charged Baldwin...
Law & Crime

Texas pilot faces decades in federal prison after admitting he crashed plane and seriously injured undocumented immigrants in failed smuggling attempt

A 46-year-old Texas pilot pleaded guilty late last week to a federal crime in connection with a Dec. 30, 2021, plane crash that exposed his attempted smuggling of five undocumented immigrants. Tobias Penner Peters admitted Thursday that he crashed a small plane with five undocumented immigrants aboard not long after...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Alec Baldwin asks to have special prosecutor removed from 'Rust' case

Actor Alec Baldwin, who's accused of fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, filed a motion Tuesday to remove special prosecutor Andrea Reeb from the case, citing New Mexico's separation-of-powers statute. Baldwin's legal team argues that Reeb, a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives, should be barred from the prosecutor's...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Oxygen

'Rust' Director Joel Souza Could Testify Against Alec Baldwin

Others on a list of possible witnesses who could testify in an upcoming preliminary hearing include script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, prop master Sarah Zachry, chief electrician Serge Svetnoy and former camera assistant Lane Luper. "Rust" director Joel Souza could testify against actor Alec Baldwin in his involuntary manslaughter trial. Souza—who...
NEW MEXICO STATE
102.5 The Bone

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' parents, sister sue Alec Baldwin over 'Rust' shooting

(NEW YORK) -- The parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed in the "Rust" on-set shooting, have filed a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and the film's producers, according to the family's attorney. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges negligence, battery, intentional affliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium, their attorney, Gloria Allred, said. "Halyna was the light in their lives," Allred said during a press event Thursday, noting that in filing the lawsuit they hope to "find the truth and hold accountable those who are responsible." The Ukrainian-born Hutchins was working as a cinematographer on the Western when Baldwin accidentally shot and killed her while he was practicing using a handgun on the New Mexico set in October 2021. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Judge extends restrictions on Sam Bankman-Fried's communications

A federal judge extended restrictions on Sam Bankman-Fried's ability to contact former employees of FTX, citing concerns that he could delete text messages and obstruct the government's investigation. Judge Lewis Kaplan said in a bail hearing Thursday that he was concerned about the delete functions in certain messaging apps, and...
PALO ALTO, CA

