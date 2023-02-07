Man charged with threatening water authority workers with crossbow in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after he was accused of threatening water authority workers with a crossbow.

State police were sent to a church parking lot in Penn Township on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to speak with two local water authority workers. When talking with troopers, the workers said they were delivering yearly payment books when they arrived at a home along Chestnut Grove Highway in Bloom Township.

The workers explained they stayed in their truck because they saw a large black dog in the doorway of the home. The two then claimed they saw Tyler Smith, 43, of Grampian, coming out of a garage with a loaded crossbow.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith ran toward the workers pointing the crossbow at them and yelling. Smith then allegedly told the workers “If you get out of that f****** truck, I will kill you.”

When the workers told Smith they were delivering payment books, they said he grabbed a book and took off, according to court documents.

Smith was arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and six other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24

