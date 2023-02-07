ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Man charged with threatening water authority workers with crossbow in Clearfield County

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WX9G_0kfaGp3n00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after he was accused of threatening water authority workers with a crossbow.

State police were sent to a church parking lot in Penn Township on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to speak with two local water authority workers. When talking with troopers, the workers said they were delivering yearly payment books when they arrived at a home along Chestnut Grove Highway in Bloom Township.

The workers explained they stayed in their truck because they saw a large black dog in the doorway of the home. The two then claimed they saw Tyler Smith, 43, of Grampian, coming out of a garage with a loaded crossbow.

Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report

According to the criminal complaint, Smith ran toward the workers pointing the crossbow at them and yelling. Smith then allegedly told the workers “If you get out of that f****** truck, I will kill you.”

When the workers told Smith they were delivering payment books, they said he grabbed a book and took off, according to court documents.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Smith was arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. He’s charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and six other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 8

Related
WTAJ

‘High as a kite:’ Blair County man charged with burglary

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner accused a Sproul man of being in his home, with a gun, when he woke up one morning and now charges have been filed. The homeowner told police that 31-year-old Mark Keller was “high as a kite” when he allegedly walked into the man’s home the morning of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

BRUSH FIRE, CRASH, ASSISTANCE CALLS FIELDED BY LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS

The first official brush fire of 2023 in Indiana County was reported on Friday by Indiana County 911. The call went out at 3:13 PM on Friday for a brush fire on Lee Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments were dispatched for the call. No information is available yet on how much property was damaged or if anyone was hurt.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DuBois man accused of stealing multiple guns, ammo in burglary

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of stealing 30 to 40 guns from a property in the city. Charges were filed against Jamie Taube, 34, who was arrested by Dubois City police after four of the stolen guns were found in his home along […]
DUBOIS, PA
abc23.com

New Details in Arson/Murder Case

Police say an Altoona woman who described herself as a “Witch and an Egyptian Goddess” faces multiple charges including Murder and Arson for her role in a fire last February that killed a man and injured several Firefighters. Charging documents we obtained Wednesday revealing strange new details surrounding the case.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman facing child endangerment charges after infant death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A Johnstown woman is facing charges after she allegedly had a controlled substance that a child ingested, later dying, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer. Peggy Anne Lightcap, 40, of Johnstown, is being charged with endangering a child after Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said they were unable […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CRASHES, GAS LEAK

Along with yesterday’s fire, there were just a handful of calls for Indiana County first responders on Thursday. Those calls included a vehicle crash at 10:09 AM on Route 119 in Burrell Township at the intersection of Blaire Road. Black Lick and Blairsville firefighters were dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Black Lick fire officials said in a post on the department’s Facebook page that two vehicles were involved, but one vehicle fled the scene after the crash. The vehicle that remained was only hit with debris from the crash. That vehicle was later moved to Blaire Road.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

DuBois Man Accused of Signing Documents Under False Name During DUI Arrest

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney filed a laundry list of charges against a DuBois man accused of signing documents with a false name after he was arrested for DUI and related charges. Court documents indicate that PSP Punxsutawney filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Tony Jay...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Police warn about utility scam after Huntingdon County case

(WTAJ) — State police are warning about a scam involving utility companies with cases popping up across the state, including one in Huntingdon County. Cases show scammers are posing as utility workers to distract homeowners while someone else gains entry to their homes. State Police Trooper Jacob Rhymestine said companies like Penelec, People’s Gas and […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Woman Charged in Theft

An Altoona woman is facing numerous charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Senior Citizen who had hired her to clean her house. Police say 52-year-old Jennifer Potts was hired by the Victim last January to clean the her apartment. Investigators say sometime in February the victim asked her to go pick up a few items from the store and gave Potts her bank card.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Local county fire and EMS services receive grants

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Area fire companies are getting a little boost after approval of grant awards totaling more than $31 million was announced.  63 tri-county first responder companies from Clearfield, Jefferson, and Elk County will be receiving funds to upgrade equipment, facilities, and training from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman hit with insurance fraud following Altoona crash, AG says

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Hollidaysburg woman is accused of insurance fraud after the Office of the Attorney General said she added a vehicle to her policy after a crash and tried to make a claim. The investigation into Anastasia Morris, 42, of Hollidaysburg, began after Altoona police were called to a crash between a Jeep […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Robbery

State Police are looking for this suspect accused of robbing the Fuel On convenience store in Chesterfield Borough, Clearfield County. Troopers say it happened just after 7 Am. The suspect came in and grabbed several items then left in this older model of a Silver Dodge Dakota. Anyone with information...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy