Union Parish Library children’s story walk destroyed intentionally by vandals
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Library shared that their children’s story walk has been destroyed and intentionally vandalized by unknown individuals. The story walk was placed at Bryan Park in Downsville and each sign was intentionally torn apart and vandalized.
According to reports, the incident took place within the past few days. If you have any information on the incident, please contact deputies at 318-368-3124 .
