Rockford, IL

Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street race crash

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022.

According to the charging documents, Webb was driving a silver 2003 Saturn L200 when he was involved in a high-speed, illegal street race with another car on West Jefferson Street.

At 1:36 p.m., authorities said Webb and the other driver blew through a red light at North Winnebago Street, and both collided with a white 2004 Toyota Corolla, driven by 18-year-old Oswaldo Leon-Victoria.

Nearly a month later, Leon-Victoria died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

Webb has been charged with Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Street Racing and faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.

He is currently housed in the Winnebago County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Comments / 15

Steve H
4d ago

The article doesn’t say but seems like the other driver he was racing should also be charged.

Vito Ferro
4d ago

my daughter was killed by DUI driver hit broad side....the DUI guy got 8 year's...he was drag racing as well and was running red lights...

