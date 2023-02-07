Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street race crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022.
According to the charging documents, Webb was driving a silver 2003 Saturn L200 when he was involved in a high-speed, illegal street race with another car on West Jefferson Street.
At 1:36 p.m., authorities said Webb and the other driver blew through a red light at North Winnebago Street, and both collided with a white 2004 Toyota Corolla, driven by 18-year-old Oswaldo Leon-Victoria.
Nearly a month later, Leon-Victoria died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.
Webb has been charged with Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Street Racing and faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.
Webb has been charged with Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Street Racing and faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.

He is currently housed in the Winnebago County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
