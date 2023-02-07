ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Woman arrested on trafficking methamphetamine charge in Oconee Co.

By Kennedy Davis
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldEOk_0kfaFL3Y00

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Upstate woman was arrested during a traffic stop Monday morning on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.

According to the Oconee County’s Sheriffs Office, the traffic stop was conducted on a gray Nissan Murano for a traffic violation near Crystal Bay Court and Rochester Highway.

The deputy spoke with the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Ashley Claire Parmele, who advised him that her driver’s license had been suspended.

She was then placed under arrest.

Another deputy arrived on the scene and searched Parmele’s person, where methamphetamine and marijuana were found inside of the vehicle.

Deputies found approximately 94.61 grams of methamphetamine and 7.56 grams of marijuana during the traffic stop.

She was later transported to the Oconee County Detention Center and given $52,715 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
counton2.com

Upstate man sentenced to 15 years on drug charge

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clinton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug distribution charge. According to the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Travis O’Neal Pressley Jr., 37, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, second offense.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

One inmate, six others charged in “coordinated” drug trafficking ring

Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County charged one inmate and six other suspects in connection with a drug trafficking ring that they say was coordinated from the South Carolina Department of Corrections. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Huckabee is accused of coordinating...
WYFF4.com

Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
PENDLETON, SC
WSPA 7News

Police seek suspect that stole $4K of items at Upstate store

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department needs the public’s help identifying an individual that stole $4,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta. Police said the incident occurred Friday around 10:15 a.m. at 6101 Calhoun Memorial Highway. Anyone that recognizes this individual is asked to contact the police at (864) 859-4025.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two Dahlonega residents arrested, accused of drug trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Dahlonega residents have been arrested and accused of drug trafficking after police searched a home on Lewis School Road. Police searched a home at 1083 Lewis School Road Feb. 7. They found 274 grams of methamphetamine, 144 grams of cocaine, 71 grams of heroin, 27 grams of fentanyl and an AR-15.
DAHLONEGA, GA
accesswdun.com

Lumpkin County investigators seize several substances in drug bust

Lumpkin County investigators and the Department of Community Supervision on Tuesday arrested a man and a woman and seized several illicit substances when following up on a tip at a residence on Lewis School Road. According to a press release, the department seized 274 grams of methamphetamine, 144 grams of...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy