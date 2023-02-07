ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier

By Christa Swanson
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

Multiple shell casings can be seen scattered on the ground in front of a home next to the Goodwill. Multiple cars in the parking lot are damaged.

    Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport
    Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport
    Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport
    Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport
    Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport
    Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport
    Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport
    Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport
    Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport
    Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport
    Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport
    Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport
    Shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport
Bossier City Police pursuit crosses Red River into Shreveport

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment where they died of their wounds.

The suspect crashed into a utility pole on Benton Rd. near I-220 in Bossier City. Officials say he discharged a firearm from inside the vehicle but was taken into custody. No police officers were hurt.

Bossier Parish Schools released a statement around noon Tuesday that Apollo Elementary and Airline High School were put on restricted movement briefly during the incident.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Apollo and Airline were put on restricted movement for a brief period earlier today due to the proximity of a law enforcement matter near the two campuses. The incident did not involve our students or schools, but we want you to know precautionary measures were taken to ensure their safety until the all-clear was given.”

  Shreveport shooting suspect crashes in Bossier City
    Shreveport shooting suspect crashes in Bossier City
    Shreveport shooting suspect crashes in Bossier City
    Shreveport shooting suspect crashes in Bossier City
    Shreveport shooting suspect crashes in Bossier City
    Shreveport shooting suspect crashes in Bossier City

Around 2:30 p.m. the BPSO reported traffic was clear on Benton Rd. again.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

