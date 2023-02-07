ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AR

Comments / 2

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted man stopped for excessive window tint

A Homer man was arrested by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night after he was stopped for excessive window tint. A deputy saw a silver Hyundai on La. Highway 33 with window tint that appeared to be too dark. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, Jermund C. Curry, 30, was found with bits of suspected marijuana stuck on the front of his shirt. Curry was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted, yielding more marijuana, two digital scales typically used in narcotics trafficking, and a grinder used for processing marijuana.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish authorities identify burglary suspect after finding the suspect’s photo album at the scene; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for a recent residential burglary in Union Parish. In January 2023, officials of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Downsville area due to a residential burglary. Authorities were informed that the […]
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Property damage leads to arrest

Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Dubach man Saturday morning after he allegedly engaged in a disturbance where the victim’s vehicle was damaged. Deputies responded to a Sentel Lane residence where they found George Nelson, 42, the alleged suspect. It was determined the incident began inside Ruston and the victim was at the Ruston Police Department filing a report.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
UNION PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Arkansas man dies in overnight shooting; suspect arrested

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:17 AM, the Camden Police Department was called to the Riverside Courts housing complex due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Roddrick Crowell, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to authorities, Crowell informed officers that 30-year-old Nick Freeman shot him. Crowell […]
CAMDEN, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Missing Bernice woman found dead

A Bernice woman missing since last Thursday has been found dead. Theresa Dawn Jones, 56, of Bernice, was reported missing from her home to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and detectives from the UPSO Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation to attempt to determine Jones’s whereabouts. Jones apparently left her residence in the Evergreen community sometime Thursday, leaving behind her vehicle and cell phone.
BERNICE, LA
hopeprescott.com

Truck Drive Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Near Mile-Marker 51 in Nevada County

A truck driver had to be extricated and was later air-lifted for treatment after being involved in a single vehicle accident on I-30. The accident occurred shortly before 12:45pm Thursday. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police along with Nevada County Rescue Unit, the Fairhills VFD, and the Prescott Fire Department responded.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
cenlanow.com

South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
EL DORADO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy