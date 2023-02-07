February is the shortest month that feels the longest, with Valentine’s Day coming right in the middle. What we all need, clearly, is a bit of happily-ever-after to get us through the dark winter days. I’ve been listening to the audiobooks of a series of mysteries with a romance pedigree: Sherry Thomas’ Lady Holmes books, beginning with A Study in Scarlet Women (Berkley, 2016) and continuing in five more volumes, with a new installment, A Tempest at Sea, coming on March 14. Charlotte Holmes is a fiendishly clever woman who knows she wouldn’t be accepted as a detective in Victorian society, so she creates a fictional brother—that would be Sherlock—who’s had to take to his bed with an unspecified illness, leaving Charlotte to deal with clients while pretending to consult with him at his rooms on Baker Street. She has a posse of associates, including Mrs. Watson, a former actress who’s the widow of one Dr. John Watson, and Lord Ingram Ashburton, who loves the unconventional Miss Holmes—and though she has no desire to tie herself down through marriage, she has a very great desire for him. Author Thomas wrote historical romance before turning to mystery, and the slow-burning romance of Charlotte and Ash will have you racing through the books even if you don’t care much about the well-crafted mysteries or Charlotte’s battle of wits with a criminal ringleader named Moriarty.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO